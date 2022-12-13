ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, NJ

FireRescue1

FDNY firefighters salute fallen brother during dignified transfer

NEW YORK — FDNY firefighters showed their support for fallen member William P. Moon II, who died earlier this week during training. FDNY shared photos showing firefighters salute as Moon’s body was transferred from Kings County Hospital Center to NYU Langone Health. His organs will be donated to save others, the department said on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?

New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
Daily Voice

Ex-Knick, Newburgh Resident Amar'e Stoudemire Charged After Punching Daughter: Report

Ex-New York Knick Amar'e Stoudemire has been charged with battery after allegedly punching his teen daughter in the jaw at his Miami condo, the Miami Herald reports. The 40-year-old former basketball great's daughter, who is between ages 14 and 17, allegedly told cops that her 6-foot and 10-inch tall dad slapped her hard enough to draw blood and punched her sometime over the weekend, the outlet says citing police papers.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Winter storm coming: Will the NYC area see snow?

NEW YORK - Certain weather models are suggesting parts of New York and New Jersey could see significant snow Thursday. The rest of the area could see ice or more than an inch of rain. "A coastal storm is expected to bring multiple impacts to the region starting Thursday morning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Fire destroys ShopRite food preparation building in Linden, NJ

LINDEN, NJ (PIX11) — Six people working at a New Jersey food commissary escaped from a massive 3-alarm fire that broke out early Tuesday morning. Fire officials say six people were working inside the World Class Kitchens commissary –a company owned by Saker ShopRites, Inc. that prepares meat and deli products for 39 ShopRite stores in […]
LINDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City McDonald’s restaurant was robbed at knifepoint on December 5th, according to the New York City Police Department. At around 4:30 pm, an unknown black male entered the restaurant and threatened a cashier with a knife. He then went behind the counter and took food before leaving. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. The post NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Deputies Arrest and Charge Man With Setting Series of Fires in Hudson Valley

Deputies say they have arrested and charged a man with a series of arson fires in Putnam County. Area firefighters had advised law enforcement that had responded to an unusual number of similar fires in the area over the past year. Soon, after an investigation, deputies determined that these mysterious fires had been intentionally set, and it became clear they were looking for a serial arsonist.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Thousands of NY families victims of EBT card skimming

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Families across New York City say money is being stolen from their SNAP benefits and when they ask city and state agencies to step in, nothing happens. Dozens of families have reached out to New York Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson for help. They go grocery shopping with their EBT cards that hold […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

