Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
A Decade After His Death, Holocaust Survivor's $40 Mill. Fortune Is Still UnclaimedTaxBuzzStaten Island, NY
Deadline nears for Bronx apartments as low as $397 per monthBeth TorresBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Asks for Support to Handle the Migrant Crisis as Title 42 EndsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Could Sue Fossil Fuel Companies Under The Climate Negligence BillAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
FireRescue1
FDNY firefighters salute fallen brother during dignified transfer
NEW YORK — FDNY firefighters showed their support for fallen member William P. Moon II, who died earlier this week during training. FDNY shared photos showing firefighters salute as Moon’s body was transferred from Kings County Hospital Center to NYU Langone Health. His organs will be donated to save others, the department said on Friday.
FireRescue1
N.Y. first respsonders give recently adopted 3-year-old early Christmas surprise
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jasmine and Cynthia Mora, who went from being foster parents to adopting three-year-old Caiden in July, knew this Christmas needed to be extra special for them. Aside from the presents neatly wrapped beneath the Christmas tree inside their Mariner's Harbor home, Caiden was received an...
Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?
NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?
New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
Long Island authorities discover haul of stolen catalytic converters, plus millions in cash
Authorities on Long Island discovered a haul of cash and catalytic converters worth a fortune on Wednesday.
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
Ex-Knick, Newburgh Resident Amar'e Stoudemire Charged After Punching Daughter: Report
Ex-New York Knick Amar'e Stoudemire has been charged with battery after allegedly punching his teen daughter in the jaw at his Miami condo, the Miami Herald reports. The 40-year-old former basketball great's daughter, who is between ages 14 and 17, allegedly told cops that her 6-foot and 10-inch tall dad slapped her hard enough to draw blood and punched her sometime over the weekend, the outlet says citing police papers.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
Watch: NJ State Troopers Pull Suicidal Woman From I-295 Overpass
Several New Jersey State Troopers are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman from an overpass on Interstate 295 in Burlington County late last month. On November 29th, Tprs. Michael Basti and Stephen McDonald were called to the Route 38 interchange in Mt. Laurel for a report of a person sitting on the edge of a bridge.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
fox5ny.com
Winter storm coming: Will the NYC area see snow?
NEW YORK - Certain weather models are suggesting parts of New York and New Jersey could see significant snow Thursday. The rest of the area could see ice or more than an inch of rain. "A coastal storm is expected to bring multiple impacts to the region starting Thursday morning...
Fire destroys ShopRite food preparation building in Linden, NJ
LINDEN, NJ (PIX11) — Six people working at a New Jersey food commissary escaped from a massive 3-alarm fire that broke out early Tuesday morning. Fire officials say six people were working inside the World Class Kitchens commissary –a company owned by Saker ShopRites, Inc. that prepares meat and deli products for 39 ShopRite stores in […]
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City McDonald’s restaurant was robbed at knifepoint on December 5th, according to the New York City Police Department. At around 4:30 pm, an unknown black male entered the restaurant and threatened a cashier with a knife. He then went behind the counter and took food before leaving. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made. The post NYC McDonald’s held up and robbed at knifepoint for food appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 Feet of Snow Predicted for Hudson Valley During Christmas Week
Whether you're traveling or hosting guests for Christmas, New Yorkers are gonna want to keep their eyes on the weather. It appears that the Hudson Valley is in for a white Christmas. Meteorologists are predicting several days of snow leading up to the holiday that will dump over two feet of the white stuff on Hudson Valley roads.
5-year-old was born with half a heart, but won’t have ‘half a life’ | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
hudsoncountyview.com
Man arrested at HCPO in Jersey City for providing false info to get money for damaged BMW
A man was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City for providing false information to his car insurance company to get compensated for his damaged BMW. Shingai Marandure, 30, of New Brunswick, is charged with one count of insurance fraud, a second-degree crime, Prosecutor Esther Suarez...
Deputies Arrest and Charge Man With Setting Series of Fires in Hudson Valley
Deputies say they have arrested and charged a man with a series of arson fires in Putnam County. Area firefighters had advised law enforcement that had responded to an unusual number of similar fires in the area over the past year. Soon, after an investigation, deputies determined that these mysterious fires had been intentionally set, and it became clear they were looking for a serial arsonist.
Thousands of NY families victims of EBT card skimming
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Families across New York City say money is being stolen from their SNAP benefits and when they ask city and state agencies to step in, nothing happens. Dozens of families have reached out to New York Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson for help. They go grocery shopping with their EBT cards that hold […]
