Missouri suburban district copies rural four-day school week strategy to attract teachers
(The Center Square) – When the Independence School District board voted this week to become the first suburban district in the state to adopt a four-day week, it prompted numerous questions as the western Missouri district joined approximately 150 other schools in the practice. Rural Missouri school districts began...
To combat gun violence, this artist turns ammunition into art
Mykael Ash sits in his studio in East St. Louis, Illinois. Ash uses bullet shells he finds on the ground as elements in his artwork to tell stories about racial violence, resistance, and history (Whitney Curtis/KHN).
COMMENTARY: How the Dems are flipping Lee’s Summit blue
It’s been broadly thought, for many years, that Lee’s Summit leans right-of-center when it comes to state politics. And many years of voting history help cement that line of thinking. Whereas we have no way to measure partisan politics and voting trends when it comes to City Council...
