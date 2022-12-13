Read full article on original website
Related
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Jan 6 committee hearing's conclusion panned: A 'group of actors who refuse to leave the stage'
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol held its final hearing of this session on Monday afternoon.
Inmate 'Baked To Death' In Prison Cell, Federal Lawsuit Says
An Alabama inmate was allegedly 'baked' to death in a prison cell, according to a federal lawsuit.
Jan. 6 panel: Criminal referrals for Trump
The Jan. 6 House panel urged the DOJ to charge Donald Trump over the U.S. Capitol attack. It's Monday's news.
Jan 6 committee report warns that Trump’s legal team is interfering with witness testimony
The January 6 committee on Monday confirmed that it had been in contact with both the Justice Department as well as prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, regarding efforts by allies of Donald Trump to interfere with witnesses tied to its investigation.The revelation came in one part of the committee’s final report, released by the lawmakers at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting.According to the panel, lawmakers have seen evidence to suggest that not only has Donald Trump’s team worked to influence witness testimony, but that lawyers on the payroll of Mr Trump’s Save America PAC may have even been incentivised...
Persecution, policy, economy driving surge in Cuban migration to Florida
The Coast Guard searched Monday for missing Cuban migrants off the coast of Lake Worth after rescuing one person who said their boat capsized.
Idaho State Journal
Canadian man accused of killing 5 had beef with condo board
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police identified the man who shot and killed five people and wounded another at a suburban Toronto condominium as a 73-year-old resident of the building and said three of the five people he killed were on the condo board. During a news conference Monday, Chief...
Brooklyn pastor who was robbed while preaching charged with wire fraud and lying to FBI in unrelated case
The flashy, jewelry-flaunting Brooklyn pastor who reported being robbed while preaching at his church this past summer was arrested on federal charges Monday -- unrelated to the July incident -- for allegedly defrauding a parishioner, trying to extort a businessman and lying to the FBI, according to a federal indictment.
Idaho State Journal
US court rejects maintaining COVID-19 asylum restrictions
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years remained on track to expire in a matter of days after an appeals court ruling Friday, as thousands more migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border with the U.S.
Idaho State Journal
Jewish festival of lights begins in Ukraine as battles rage
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Jews in Ukraine waging a "war between darkness and light” lit a giant menorah on Sunday night to start the eight-day Hanukkah holiday as tens of thousands remained without electricity and Russia's nearly 10-month war produced new victims. Dozens gathered in Maidan Independence Square...
Comments / 0