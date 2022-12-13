ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Bring Me The News

Duluth Chamber of Commerce president charged with drunk-driving

The President of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce has pleaded not guilty to DWI charges stemming from a September incident. Matt Baumgartner, 39, was allegedly three times over the legal driving limit when he drove through a gate at the Medical District Parking Ramp and was "nodding off" in his Nissan Pathfinder on Sept. 20 at around 7:35 p.m.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues

Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Minnesota, Hibbing, Wisconsin

Minnesota- The Energy Assistance Program has raised the maximum amount available to those in need. The program allows Minnesotans to receive pay for emergency fuel deliveries in the winter. The crisis benefit amount has raised from $600 to $1,500 providing homeowners and renters relief from the anxieties of an empty fuel tank. Funding for the benefits comes from federal aid. Minnesota’s budget is $ 129 million for the season.
HIBBING, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

McGregor’s Log Home Wood Fired Pizza caters to celebs

Rick and Nancy Herman have toured the northland with their mobile family-owned Log Home Wood Fired Pizza business since 2014. The Hermans serve up “northwoods-inspired artisan wood fired pizzas” in their mobile wood fired oven at temperatures up to 900 degrees. In addition, the Hermans opened a small café in McGregor in May 2021 and provide catering services. Rick noted every ingredient in their pizza is made from scratch, including the dough, sauces, meats and garlic oil. “The only thing we purchase is pepperoni and...
MCGREGOR, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth plans to close skywalk system due to snow

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City of Duluth leaders plan to close the skywalk system at 7 p.m. Wednesday due to the snow. The 3 1/2 mile skywalk allows pedestrians to keep warm while travelling throughout downtown Duluth. This system crosses I-35 to bring walkers to the DECC and...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

ABC’s Trevor Ault reports from Duluth

ABC’s Trevor Ault was in Duluth Wednesday after the storm changed some coverage plans. Alongside Lake Superior, he tell us, “While this is certainly not the first blizzard that we’ve covered, you never get used to these condition.”. The winter storm isn’t just impacting the Northland, it’s...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

After two days of snowfall, Duluth residents start digging out

DULUTH, MN. - Parts of the Twin Ports saw more than 20 inches of snow from Wednesday through Thursday, but the precipitation looked different across the city. Residents near the lake woke up to a slushy, wet combination of snow and water. “Normally we get this wet, heavy stuff in...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Whistleblower Lawsuit Considered By Fired Duluth Chamber Staffer

DULUTH, Minn. – A Twin Cities law firm says a whistleblower lawsuit is being prepared against the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a longtime staff member, Martha Bremer, was fired last month, according to David Schlesinger, an attorney representing Bremer. Bremer was with the Duluth Chamber...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Snow Days Vs. E-Learning From Home In The Northland

NORTHLAND — Many schools in the Northland shut down due to the storm, but a few stayed open and operated from home. The majority of local schools called off school completely opting for a traditional snow day at home. This includes Duluth, Superior, and many other districts in the Northland.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live In Duluth

It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022

Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Snow Emergency declared in Virginia

The City of Virginia declares a snow emergency to be in effect at 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. City officials say this declaration was made due to amount of snow that has fallen and forecast for additional accumulation. According to a release from the City...
VIRGINIA, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days

DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
DULUTH, MN

