Duluth Chamber of Commerce president charged with drunk-driving
The President of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce has pleaded not guilty to DWI charges stemming from a September incident. Matt Baumgartner, 39, was allegedly three times over the legal driving limit when he drove through a gate at the Medical District Parking Ramp and was "nodding off" in his Nissan Pathfinder on Sept. 20 at around 7:35 p.m.
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
FOX 21 Online
Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
mprnews.org
29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues
Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
Falling Sheet Of Ice Destroys Windshield On Bong Bridge In Duluth
Talk about a scary situation! This mid-week storm has brought a lot of ice, and heavy, wet snow to the Northland. No travel advisories have been in place, schools and businesses have closed, and lots of people have been working remotely. Jeremy Carlson had a veterinarian appointment for his dog...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Minnesota, Hibbing, Wisconsin
Minnesota- The Energy Assistance Program has raised the maximum amount available to those in need. The program allows Minnesotans to receive pay for emergency fuel deliveries in the winter. The crisis benefit amount has raised from $600 to $1,500 providing homeowners and renters relief from the anxieties of an empty fuel tank. Funding for the benefits comes from federal aid. Minnesota’s budget is $ 129 million for the season.
McGregor’s Log Home Wood Fired Pizza caters to celebs
Rick and Nancy Herman have toured the northland with their mobile family-owned Log Home Wood Fired Pizza business since 2014. The Hermans serve up “northwoods-inspired artisan wood fired pizzas” in their mobile wood fired oven at temperatures up to 900 degrees. In addition, the Hermans opened a small café in McGregor in May 2021 and provide catering services. Rick noted every ingredient in their pizza is made from scratch, including the dough, sauces, meats and garlic oil. “The only thing we purchase is pepperoni and...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth plans to close skywalk system due to snow
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City of Duluth leaders plan to close the skywalk system at 7 p.m. Wednesday due to the snow. The 3 1/2 mile skywalk allows pedestrians to keep warm while travelling throughout downtown Duluth. This system crosses I-35 to bring walkers to the DECC and...
WDIO-TV
ABC’s Trevor Ault reports from Duluth
ABC’s Trevor Ault was in Duluth Wednesday after the storm changed some coverage plans. Alongside Lake Superior, he tell us, “While this is certainly not the first blizzard that we’ve covered, you never get used to these condition.”. The winter storm isn’t just impacting the Northland, it’s...
northernnewsnow.com
After two days of snowfall, Duluth residents start digging out
DULUTH, MN. - Parts of the Twin Ports saw more than 20 inches of snow from Wednesday through Thursday, but the precipitation looked different across the city. Residents near the lake woke up to a slushy, wet combination of snow and water. “Normally we get this wet, heavy stuff in...
FOX 21 Online
Whistleblower Lawsuit Considered By Fired Duluth Chamber Staffer
DULUTH, Minn. – A Twin Cities law firm says a whistleblower lawsuit is being prepared against the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a longtime staff member, Martha Bremer, was fired last month, according to David Schlesinger, an attorney representing Bremer. Bremer was with the Duluth Chamber...
boreal.org
17 charged in major drug trafficking case dismantled by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force
Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
FOX 21 Online
Snow Days Vs. E-Learning From Home In The Northland
NORTHLAND — Many schools in the Northland shut down due to the storm, but a few stayed open and operated from home. The majority of local schools called off school completely opting for a traditional snow day at home. This includes Duluth, Superior, and many other districts in the Northland.
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live In Duluth
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
WDIO-TV
Snow Emergency declared in Virginia
The City of Virginia declares a snow emergency to be in effect at 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. City officials say this declaration was made due to amount of snow that has fallen and forecast for additional accumulation. According to a release from the City...
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Theft Of Birch From Land Belonging To Washburn County
WASHBURN COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Steven Turner on criminal charges stemming from an investigation into the removal of birch from land belonging to the County of Washburn which resulted in over $70,000 in damages and losses for the County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid...
Hammond Avenue Reconstruction Project In Superior Hits A Roadblock
The announcement that the City of Superior was going to reconstruct Hammond Avenue brought rave reviews from daily drivers this past summer. The two-part project was expected to be completed during the summers of 2023 and 2024. Those plans, though are now on hold - at least for the time...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
Watch: Resident's reaction as thundersnow rings out in Duluth
If you're not on the North Shore this week, count yourself lucky. Duluth is in the midst of a blizzard while lake effect snow along the rest of the coast could dump as much as three feet in parts. Mollie Johnson headed outdoors with her phone to record just how...
