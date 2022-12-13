ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Off-duty Cleveland police officer improperly engaged man he later shot and killed, review board says

By John H. Tucker, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 28

Journey For Truth
5d ago

any citizen should intervene in any crime the police officer did nothing wrong he does not have to disclose as any citizen could stop a theft

Reply(5)
10
Dalton James
5d ago

We'll get use to it the review board will weigh in on everything and more and more cops will leave Cleveland and less and less will apply as a result crime rates will go through roof ! So arm yourself and get professional training . NOW !!!

Reply
7
June Thomas
5d ago

over a stolen case of soda?! And all this board recommend is a 10-day without pay suspension?!! Smdh.

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning. The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen. Police said officers...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police cruiser crash on East 9th Street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser got into a car accident early Monday while responding to a car fire on the Innerbelt Bridge, police say. Police say the officer was struck by another car at East 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The driver and the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man found dead of multiple gunshots in Akron residence

AKRON, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in a residence in the Kenmore neighborhood. Police were called to the residence on the 2300 block of 29th Street S.W. at about 3:25 p.m. A person who had become concerned about not hearing from the victim went to check on the man and found him inside, police say.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Uber driver carjacked in store lot by males with gun: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Noble Road. At 5:40 p.m. Dec. 8, a man, 69, called police to the Super Wash Coin Laundry, 2212 Noble Road. There, the man, an Uber driver, told officers that he had just dropped off a rider and pulled into the Super Wash lot to inspect his car before leaving to pick up another rider. As he got back into his car, the man was approached by four or five males, possibly teens. The males all wore hooded sweatshirts and masks.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Executive-elect Chris Ronayne makes 3 new cabinet hires

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne announced three new hires to his administration on Monday. Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts Nailah Byrd will be chief of safety and justice, Brooklyn Mayor Katherine Gallagher will be chief of operations and community innovation, and David Razum, who has served on his transition team, will be chief of communications and strategy.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy