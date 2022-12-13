Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Best tech gifts under $25 for your friends, family and colleagues
’Tis the season for gift giving, and if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, there’s still a lot of deals on great tech available, many of which keep the price tag under $25. Retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are all in the mix, offering great discounts on tech that ranges from useful household items to gaming headphones. There are also a lot of great smart home devices seeing discounts, including smart clocks and smart speakers. Whatever you may be looking for this holiday season, we’ve rounded up the best tech gifts under $25.
Digital Trends
Walmart Holiday Sale: The 5 best deals you can shop today
If you didn’t get the chance to do any shopping during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you’re in luck! Walmart has started a holiday sale for some last-minute Christmas and New Years shopping, so it’s the perfect time to pick up something for yourself, your friends, or your family. While there are a lot of deals at Walmart, we’ve collected five of the best deals we think you can shop today.
Digital Trends
How to send a Disney+ gift card for the holidays (and why you should)
Want to give the gift of Disney this year? It’s easy with a Disney+ subscription gift. Disney has the option on their site to send any new subscriber a year of Disney+ for the holidays, and you can pick up the tab for them. Here’s how to do it, and why it would make a great gift.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Best Buy is extending its sale on must-have holiday gifts
The holidays are fast approaching, so if you aren’t done shopping for presents, now’s probably a good time to finish your list. If you’re not sure what to get — for your loved ones and for yourself — you should check out Best Buy’s ongoing sale, which covers all kinds of products. They originally said it would be only three days long, but they’ve extended that window. You can still grab some incredible deals on high-demand products — as long as they stay in stock. Check out our highlights below for some great gift ideas.
Digital Trends
Selling fast: Get a 3-pack of Arlo home security cameras for $99
Proving to be one of the most popular security camera deals in recent times, Walmart is currently selling the Arlo Essential Camera 3-Pack at a substantial discount. Normally priced at $192, the 3-pack of cameras is down to $99 for a limited time only. Stock is already flying out so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out on such a great bargain. We’re here to tell you exactly why you might need these security cameras for your home.
Digital Trends
Save up to 66% on laptops, gaming PCs in HP’s holiday sale
HP Laptop 17z — $330, was $500. It’s not always easy to find great laptop deals on a 17-inch screen, but this HP laptop has great specs and a lot of room to customize before you buy it. At 17.3 inches, the screen doesn’t run at FHD but at 1600 x 900 instead, although you can upgrade it to a touch-enabled one for just $40. Under the hood, you get an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, an older entry-level CPU which isn’t too bad, although we’d certainly encourage you to upgrade to the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U for $80. Not only do you get a desktop-grade budget CPU, but you’ll even get away with a little bit of casual gaming if you’d like to. There’s no way to upgrade the RAM, but luckily you get 8GBs regardless of the configuration, which is surprisingly good for a budget laptop. Storage is a 128GB SSD, and you can upgrade up to 1TB, although we’d seriously consider one of these external hard drive deals as well. Finally, regardless of what else you do, you should grab the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 upgrade for $20; it will be worth it in the long run.
Digital Trends
Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV is $900 off — with financing available
Over at Samsung, you can buy the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV for $1,400 saving you a huge $900 off the usual price of $2,300. Even though that’s one of the best TV deals available right now, if you can’t afford to pay the full price straight away, financing deals are also available bringing it down to $39 per month for 36 months. Working out at 39% off, this is a tremendous deal for anyone looking to upgrade to a high-end TV for less. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
Please keep terrible 8MP wide-angle cameras off my phone in 2023
For a while, the 2-megapixel camera was the most pointless, least-liked addition to a new smartphone’s camera system — but it’s time to redirect our ire in a new direction. Our collective Paddington Bear-style hard stare should be focused on the 8MP wide-angle camera, which is rapidly taking over from the now-mostly-ignored macro camera as the biggest waste of space on a phone today.
Digital Trends
Save $150 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop with delivery by December 21
Does your holiday shopping list still include scoring one of the best laptop deals available? Check out Dell’s deal on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop. This versatile Dell XPS laptop model can also double as a high-powered tablet. You can save $150 if you buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop today for $1,249 instead of the normal $1,300 price and have it delivered by December 21. The Dell XPS is one of the best laptops you can buy, regardless of price, but to get it on sale with fast delivery in this busy season makes this deal an easy decision.
Digital Trends
Someone’s selling a Google Pixel Tablet months before its release date
2023 will see Google launch its first Pixel-branded tablet in years, but the device has already shown up on the Facebook Marketplace — complete with its docking station. The Pixel Tablet is being priced at $400, and it’s likely to be a prototype if it’s as real as it appears.
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for December 19 (#548)
Trying to solve Wordle #548 for December 19, 2022, and need a helping hand? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before you rush in, consider checking out our expert tips on Wordle for some strategies and starting words that could help you find the solution in record time, and then come back here for the answer to the Wordle today if you had no luck.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i: which 2-in-1 is best?
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 represents the latest version of what’s become the industry standard for detachable tablet 2-in-1s. It’s also one of the best laptops, period. Meanwhile, Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5i is an audacious new competitor, going up against an established machine. There’s one major factor...
Digital Trends
This HP Omen gaming PC with an RTX 3070 is $520 off for the holidays
One of the best gaming PC deals today is on the HP Omen 25L when you buy direct from HP. Normally priced at $1,750, it’s currently available for $1,230 meaning you save a huge $520 off the usual price. The ideal time to treat yourself to a new gaming desktop, this deal is strictly for the holidays so don’t count on it sticking around for long. Here’s a look at why you need it in your life, or you can simply hit the buy button below.
Digital Trends
Beyond Pandora: the 5 best fictional worlds in movies
Like magic, cinema is about making the impossible look possible, and this includes having fictional worlds look entirely real. Whether they’re alien planets, magical kingdoms, or even alternate dimensions, there have been some spectacular worlds to come out of films. Contents. Pandora (Avatar) Middle-earth (The Hobbit and The Lord...
Digital Trends
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $300 off – no trade-in needed
Got one of Samsung’s latest foldables on your Christmas wishlist? Then we’ve got one of the best phone deals for you! Today you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for just $1,620, saving a whopping $300 off the regular $1,920 asking price. That’s $300 you can put towards a phone case, accessories, or any last-minute Christmas gifts. You’ll need to be quick if you want to bag this bargain though. The deal’s already selling fast and we can’t guarantee you’ll still be able to get it at this price tomorrow, so snap it up now if you want it for Christmas.
Digital Trends
It still isn’t cheap, but Samsung’s 120-inch 4K Projector is $1000 off
One of the best projector deals today is perfect for anyone who wants a fantastic home cinema experience. At Samsung, you can buy the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector for $2,500, saving you a huge $1,000 off the usual price of $3,500. We’re not saying this is a deal for everyone given how expensive it is, but if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade to a high-end 4K projector, this is the time to do so. Here’s why it’s worth every cent.
Digital Trends
This 50-inch 4K TV is under $300 today, but it’s selling fast
If you’re looking for one of the cheaper TV deals around, you’re going to love what Walmart has to offer. Right now, you can buy the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV for only $298. A saving of $60, it’s just become even more of a bargain than before, and it’s sure to be a hit for anyone on a budget. From a reputable brand, you’ll be delighted with how well it works and looks for the price. You’ll need to be fast though as the deal is proving highly popular. Here’s why you need it in your life.
Digital Trends
Hurry! This Xbox Series S deal at Walmart is incredible
The newest generation of consoles have been pretty tough to snag since they were launched over two years ago. Thankfully it’s gotten a bit easier to grab a new Xbox, especially if you opt for the Series S. Not only are we out of the darkness of no console availability, we’re so far into the light that we’re even getting discounts on them. Right now you can grab the new Xbox Series S for only $240 at Walmart, an incredible $59 off the usual price of $299. If you buy it now, it will even arrive before Christmas. Grab it before it sells out!
Digital Trends
Why you need to grab this racing-style gaming chair while it’s on sale
If you or a gamer you love needs a new seat for their gaming rig, you don’t want to pass up holiday gaming chair deals. This luxury gaming chair from Alienware is a particular steal right now. You can grab this comfy chair for only $330 today, down $70 from its original $400. That’s not exactly cheap for a chair, but your body will thank you for the splurge. There are some fantastic benefits that make this chair worth the price. Read on if you’re not convinced. If you already know you want it, snag it before it sells out or the sale ends. That’ll likely be soon!
Digital Trends
Get this 75-inch QLED 4K TV for under $700 at Walmart today
If you’re expecting some fancy new home theater equipment gifts this holiday season, you’re going to watch a new TV to match it. Consider upgrading to QLED if you haven’t already. QLED TV prices aren’t going to break the bank anymore, especially when you take advantage of QLED TV deals like this one at Walmart. You can currently grab the Vizio 75-inch M7 Series QLED TV for $698, saving you $300 off the usual price. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Comments / 0