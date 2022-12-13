Read full article on original website
What will happen with migrants as Title 42 pandemic-era border policy ends
A D.C. appeals court declined to delay the end of the Title 42 border policy, which will end on Dec. 21 if the Supreme Court does not step in. Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House, discusses how his organization helps migrants as they cross into the U.S.
Watch Live: House Jan. 6 committee to vote on criminal referrals, final report at last meeting
Washington — The House Jan. 6 committee is holding what is expected to be its final meeting on Monday, when members will vote on formally adopting the committee's final report and possible criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The proceedings mark the culmination of the panel's nearly 18-month-long investigation...
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Dec. 18, 2022
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington. Breaking overnight, a state of emergency is called in a Texas border city, as officials brace for the end of a COVID era...
Gonzales says it's a "dire situation" in El Paso as city preps for Title 42's end
Washington — Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican from Texas whose district includes 800 miles along the U.S.-Mexico border, said Sunday that the situation in neighboring El Paso is "dire" as the city braces for a spike in migrants crossing the border with the upcoming end of the pandemic-era policy known as Title 42.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Jan. 6 committee approves criminal referrals targeting Trump, urging DOJ to prosecute
Washington — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol recommended the Justice Department pursue at least four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump related to his alleged efforts to thwart the transfer of presidential power, a historic yet largely symbolic move that marks the first time a former president has been the subject of a criminal referral by Congress.
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and subordinates go to trial in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case
Washington — Enrique Tarrio, the founder of the right-wing Proud Boys, and several of his lieutenants are to stand trial on Monday for conspiring to use force to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021. Before members of another far-right group, the Oath Keepers —...
President Biden to appoint former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland
President Biden will appoint former Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III – a grandson of former senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy — to be the next U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. The position will focus on economic development and not the thorny negotiations involving the Northern Ireland Protocol. That protocol is meant to deal with maintaining an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland as promised under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement but has been complicated by Britain's exit from the European Union.
The 17 key findings from the executive summary of the Jan. 6 committee's report
Washington — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol voted Monday to adopt the final report of its probe, which includes 17 takeaways related to former President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power. The committee released a 161-page executive summary of its...
Vatican defrocks anti-abortion U.S. priest Frank Pavone for "blasphemous" social media posts
The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were "blasphemous communications on social media" as well as "persistent disobedience" of his bishop who repeatedly told him to stop his partisan activism for Donald Trump. A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to...
Exclusive: Flynn deposition reveals questions about pressure on U.S. intelligence ahead of Jan. 6
New audio files obtained by CBS News reveal how a congressional investigator pushed retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, to testify about his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and questioned Flynn about whether he pressured military and intelligence officials to assist him with that endeavor.
FTX founder expected to drop fight against extradition to U.S.
Sam Bankman-Fried arrived at a courthouse in the Bahamas early Monday and is expected to tell a judge he will not fight extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The decision comes just a week after Bankman-Fried's...
Sen. Raphael Warnock on Jan. 6 criminal referrals, Title 42 and cryptocurrency
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock won his first six-year term earlier this month, ensuring Democratic control of the U.S. Senate. He joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his victory and the latest on the January 6 committee's investigation, Title 42 and cryptocurrency.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
El Paso, Texas desperate for resources ahead of expected migrant surge with Title 42's expiration
There is a growing humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of migrants continue to cross into El Paso, Texas, every day. The situation is expected to worsen once the pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 ends this week, leading to an anticipated surge in migrants. El Paso Mayor...
Notorious drug cartel kidnaps Mexican army colonel while he was on vacation
The Mexican army said late Friday that the violent Jalisco drug cartel has kidnapped a colonel who commanded a detachment in the gang-dominated northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas. The kidnapping of Col. José Isidro Grimaldo Muñoz occurred farther south while he was on vacation in...
El Paso mayor declares state of emergency amid migrant crisis
With Title 42 ending this week, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued an emergency declaration to address the increase in migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The declaration is intended to unlock additional resources to expand available shelters for migrants as temperatures dip below freezing. Omar Villafranca reports.
CBS News
Maryland man who spent 27 minutes inside U.S. Capitol found guilty for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
BALTIMORE - A Maryland man was found guilty of breaching the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Court records said 59-year-old Daniel Egtvedt, from Oakland, Maryland, spent 27 minutes inside the Capitol when he was forcibly removed by police. Egtvedt reportedly fought repeatedly with officers in the halls of...
Sen. Raphael Warnock responds to Brad Raffensperger's op-ed calling him an "election denier"
Sen. Raphael Warnock responded Monday to an op-ed by Georgia's secretary of state that called him an "election denier" over his remarks on voter suppression. "I have to spend a lot of time shooting down false claims about our elections in Georgia," Brad Raffensperger wrote in The Wall Street Journal Sunday. "Usually they come from losers. But sometimes even victorious candidates make false claims about our elections."
Jan. 6 "poster boy of the insurrection" Doug Jensen sentenced to 5 years in prison
Calling Capitol riot defendant Doug Jensen a leader of the riot, D.C. federal Judge Tim Kelly sentenced Jensen to five years in prison. Kelly slammed Jensen for his lack of remorse and for goading rioters to attack Officer Eugene Goodman and the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The judge...
