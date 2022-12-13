ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Dec. 18, 2022

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington. Breaking overnight, a state of emergency is called in a Texas border city, as officials brace for the end of a COVID era...
CBS News

Jan. 6 committee approves criminal referrals targeting Trump, urging DOJ to prosecute

Washington — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol recommended the Justice Department pursue at least four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump related to his alleged efforts to thwart the transfer of presidential power, a historic yet largely symbolic move that marks the first time a former president has been the subject of a criminal referral by Congress.
CBS News

President Biden to appoint former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland

President Biden will appoint former Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III – a grandson of former senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy — to be the next U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. The position will focus on economic development and not the thorny negotiations involving the Northern Ireland Protocol. That protocol is meant to deal with maintaining an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland as promised under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement but has been complicated by Britain's exit from the European Union.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Exclusive: Flynn deposition reveals questions about pressure on U.S. intelligence ahead of Jan. 6

New audio files obtained by CBS News reveal how a congressional investigator pushed retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, to testify about his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and questioned Flynn about whether he pressured military and intelligence officials to assist him with that endeavor.
GEORGIA STATE
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

El Paso mayor declares state of emergency amid migrant crisis

With Title 42 ending this week, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued an emergency declaration to address the increase in migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The declaration is intended to unlock additional resources to expand available shelters for migrants as temperatures dip below freezing. Omar Villafranca reports.
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

Sen. Raphael Warnock responds to Brad Raffensperger's op-ed calling him an "election denier"

Sen. Raphael Warnock responded Monday to an op-ed by Georgia's secretary of state that called him an "election denier" over his remarks on voter suppression. "I have to spend a lot of time shooting down false claims about our elections in Georgia," Brad Raffensperger wrote in The Wall Street Journal Sunday. "Usually they come from losers. But sometimes even victorious candidates make false claims about our elections."
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

