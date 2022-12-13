Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate winter apparel. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/11 AM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous to life-threatening wind chills as low as 55 below zero possible. * WHERE...Western and central North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until Noon CST/11 AM MST/ Saturday. The lowest wind chill readings are expected Wednesday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of light snow may return Tuesday night through Wednesday, ending Wednesday night. Areas of blowing snow are then possible on Thursday.

