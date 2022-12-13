Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Warning issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 14:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Garfield; McCone; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...All of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible on Tuesday night.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for McCone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: McCone WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...McCone County. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate winter apparel. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/11 AM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous to life-threatening wind chills as low as 55 below zero possible. * WHERE...Western and central North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until Noon CST/11 AM MST/ Saturday. The lowest wind chill readings are expected Wednesday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of light snow may return Tuesday night through Wednesday, ending Wednesday night. Areas of blowing snow are then possible on Thursday.
