Effective: 2022-12-19 14:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-23 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Garfield; McCone; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...All of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible on Tuesday night.

DANIELS COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO