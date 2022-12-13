Effective: 2022-12-19 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: McCone WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...McCone County. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on some slippery road conditions to continue with additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Monday.

1 DAY AGO