During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.
Ian Flanigan Shares Powerful Live Performance of ‘Devil in My Hands’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Burgeoning singer-songwriter Ian Flanigan has been sober for seven years. His moving track "Devil in My Hands" revisits the complicated mix of emotions he faced at the very beginning of that new path forward. The seasoned musician, songwriter and Season 19 finalist on The Voice is sharing a new live...
28 Years Ago: Joe Diffie’s ‘Pickup Man’ Goes to No. 1
Twenty-eight years ago today, on Dec. 17, 1994, Joe Diffie received an early Christmas present: It was on that date that his single "Pickup Man," from his Third Rock From the Sun album, landed at the top of the charts, where it stayed for four consecutive weeks. "Pickup Man," written...
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
19 Years Ago: Keith Urban’s Debut Solo Album Certified Platinum
Nineteen years ago today (Dec. 15, 2003), Keith Urban earned platinum status (signifying sales in excess of one million units) for his self-titled debut album. Keith Urban, which was released in 1999, was Urban's first solo project since performing as part of the band the Ranch. The country star released the eponymous disc on Capitol Nashville, and it spawned his first No. 1 hit, "But for the Grace of God," a song that Urban co-wrote with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's.
43 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Marries Denise Jackson
Happy anniversary to Alan Jackson! Forty-three years ago today (Dec. 15, 1979), Jackson wed his wife Denise (nee Jackson -- no name change for her!), his high school sweetheart, at the Newnan Baptist Church in their hometown of Newnan, Ga. The Jacksons moved to Nashville after six years of marriage...
29 Years Ago: Faith Hill Debuts on the Grand Ole Opry
Happy (Opry) anniversary to Faith Hill! It was on this day (Dec. 18) in 1993 that she made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry. Hill's appearance on the renowned stage came only two months after she released her debut album, Take Me as I Am; her first single, "Wild One," was steadily climbing up the charts when she performed at the Opry, and it would become her first No. 1 by the beginning of 1994. However, the Mississippi native admits that she was unprepared for how difficult it would be to actually snag a performance at the revered hall.
