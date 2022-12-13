Read full article on original website
Anna R. Hirschey, 96, of Glenfield and Croghan
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Anna R. Hirschey, 96, formerly of Lovers Lane Road and Erie Canal Road, passed away at the Lewis County Health System Residential Healthcare Facility on Friday, December 16, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St....
Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Laura Street, passed away at his home early Saturday morning, December 17, 2022, under the loving care of his family. Frederick was born on February 7, 1939 in Lowville, a son of the late Donald and Evelyn Sullivan Beck. He graduated from Port Leyden High School in 1957, and served in the military police of the U.S. Army for two years. On June 30, 1962, he married Jean Marie Benedict at the Turin United Methodist Church. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage in June 2022. Fred worked in the control department for Georgia Pacific and Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper for 37 years.
Everett W. Corliss, 87, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Everett W. Corliss, 87, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully at his home where he was being cared for by his family and his personal caretaker, Maddie, and with the assistance of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born on October 8, 1935 in Newberry,...
Charlotte Mary Lord, 83, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte Mary Lord passed away Tuesday, December 13th at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where she had been a resident for several years. She was 83 years old. Born November 28, 1939, in Syracuse, NY the daughter to the late Warren and Merle Olin...
Lori A. Paige, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Lori A. Paige will be 6:00pm Wednesday, December 21st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be precede the service beginning at 3:00pm. A spring burial in Black River Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.
Andrew D. Adner, 85, of Deer River
DEER RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Andrew D. Adner, 85, of Route 26, Deer River, passed away Wednesday evening, December 14,2022 at the Albany Medical Center in Albany following a brief illness. Andy was born September 24,1937 in Lowville, the son of the late Robert and Carrie (Beck) Adner Sr....
Richard A. Youngs, 78 of Hammond
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Richard A. Youngs, age 78 of Hammond, will be held on Tuesday (December 20, 2022 at 12:00pm at the Brier Hill Fire Hall with Pastor David Sheppard officiating. Mr. Youngs passed away on December 15, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Randy J. Miller, 60, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Randy J. Miller, 60, of US Hwy 11, Potsdam, tragically passed away late Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at home. Randy was born May 10, 1961, in Kirkville NY, son of Robert Miller and Shirley Fiacco. Randy was a general contractor, owned and operated Randy Miller...
Ernest P. Csizsmar, 67, of Brantingham
BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - Ernest P. Csizsmar, 67, passed away peacefully at home on December 16, 2022. Born in Lowville, NY, Ernie grew up in Glenfield. He was the son of Paul L. Csizsmar and the late Eileen (Gibbs) Csizsmar. Ernie graduated from South Lewis Central School in 1974. He attended Canton ATC taking Mechanical Engineering.
Find locally produced meat at Cooperative Extension workshop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a workshop designed to help people find sources of locally raised meat. Nutrition and food systems educator Lindsey Promitas says each participant will receive a $24 voucher they can use to buy local meat. There will be...
Barbara Richardson Baxter age 102 ½, of Lisbon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Barbara Richardson Baxter age 102 ½, of Lisbon will be held at 11:00am on Monday (December 19, 2022) at the Lisbon Presbyterian Church with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. A calling hour will be held prior at the church from 10:00am until the time of the service. She was the last of her generation of the Richardson and Baxter families, and passed away on December 14, 2022 at Maplewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Canton NY. Burial will be in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.
Santa swings by Alex Bay with presents in tow for children
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Lining the streets, and wrapped around buildings in Alexandria Bay, folks and their four-legged friends were ready for the festivities as the village celebrated its 7th Annual River Santa Festival. “My heart could burst. I feel like the Grinch’s heart times 10 today,” said...
Your Turn: feedback on sewage in river, lottery win & Mel’s award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State data shows Watertown sent close to 8 million gallons of untreated sewage and rainwater into the Black River in November. It’s due to a combination of wet weather and old infrastructure:. They spend time trying to find things to buy like a pool...
‘Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers: Tales of Prohibition in the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prohibition was a wild time in the United States and the north country was no exception. And many people, local author James Reagen says, don’t know much about it. That’s why he wrote “Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers.” He talked about it during an interview...
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A person was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon. The Watertown Fire Department, along with the city police department, and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services rescued the individual. A passer-by witnessed the person jump off the Mill Street Bridge into the river and reported it to...
Blast from the Past: 1998 reindeer farm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to December 1998 when we got a chance to visit a reindeer farm. Watch the story by then-reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Library programs offer something for everyone
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is offering plenty of programs this week for people of all ages. Librarian Brittani LaJuett appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about them. Watch her interview above. Here’s a list of programs this week:. December...
Royce M. Pickert, 94, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Royce M. Pickert, 94, of Pearl Street, passed away at home, Tuesday evening, December 13, 2022. Born on May 23, 1928 in Sterlingville, NY, he was a son of Miles C. and Iva J. Merrick Pickert and was a 1949 graduate of Philadelphia High School.
Carthage 7th grader raises $2,300 for Toys for Tots for his birthday
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Leo Bowline turned thirteen years old on December 7th. His wish was to give back to those in the North Country that aren’t as fortunate as he may be. Leo raised $2,300 to buy presents to donate to Toys for Tots. Family and friends...
Sunday Sports: James Darcy Tournament has high school boys on the hardwood
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball took place on Sunday with the consolation and championship games of the James Darcy Tournament taking place in Lisbon. The championship game pit host Lisbon against the Potsdam Sandstoners. In the 1st quarter, Dylan LaMora hit the fadeaway to put...
