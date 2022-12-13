Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Barbara Richardson Baxter age 102 ½, of Lisbon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Barbara Richardson Baxter age 102 ½, of Lisbon will be held at 11:00am on Monday (December 19, 2022) at the Lisbon Presbyterian Church with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. A calling hour will be held prior at the church from 10:00am until the time of the service. She was the last of her generation of the Richardson and Baxter families, and passed away on December 14, 2022 at Maplewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Canton NY. Burial will be in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.
wwnytv.com
Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Laura Street, passed away at his home early Saturday morning, December 17, 2022, under the loving care of his family. Frederick was born on February 7, 1939 in Lowville, a son of the late Donald and Evelyn Sullivan Beck. He graduated from Port Leyden High School in 1957, and served in the military police of the U.S. Army for two years. On June 30, 1962, he married Jean Marie Benedict at the Turin United Methodist Church. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage in June 2022. Fred worked in the control department for Georgia Pacific and Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper for 37 years.
wwnytv.com
Ernest P. Csizsmar, 67, of Brantingham
BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - Ernest P. Csizsmar, 67, passed away peacefully at home on December 16, 2022. Born in Lowville, NY, Ernie grew up in Glenfield. He was the son of Paul L. Csizsmar and the late Eileen (Gibbs) Csizsmar. Ernie graduated from South Lewis Central School in 1974. He attended Canton ATC taking Mechanical Engineering.
wwnytv.com
Randy J. Miller, 60, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Randy J. Miller, 60, of US Hwy 11, Potsdam, tragically passed away late Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at home. Randy was born May 10, 1961, in Kirkville NY, son of Robert Miller and Shirley Fiacco. Randy was a general contractor, owned and operated Randy Miller...
wwnytv.com
Anna R. Hirschey, 96, of Glenfield and Croghan
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Anna R. Hirschey, 96, formerly of Lovers Lane Road and Erie Canal Road, passed away at the Lewis County Health System Residential Healthcare Facility on Friday, December 16, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St....
wwnytv.com
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A person was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon. The Watertown Fire Department, along with the city police department, and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services rescued the individual. A passer-by witnessed the person jump off the Mill Street Bridge into the river and reported it to...
wwnytv.com
Charlotte Mary Lord, 83, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte Mary Lord passed away Tuesday, December 13th at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where she had been a resident for several years. She was 83 years old. Born November 28, 1939, in Syracuse, NY the daughter to the late Warren and Merle Olin...
wwnytv.com
Andrew D. Adner, 85, of Deer River
DEER RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Andrew D. Adner, 85, of Route 26, Deer River, passed away Wednesday evening, December 14,2022 at the Albany Medical Center in Albany following a brief illness. Andy was born September 24,1937 in Lowville, the son of the late Robert and Carrie (Beck) Adner Sr....
wwnytv.com
Lori A. Paige, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Lori A. Paige will be 6:00pm Wednesday, December 21st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be precede the service beginning at 3:00pm. A spring burial in Black River Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.
wwnytv.com
Richard A. Youngs, 78 of Hammond
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Richard A. Youngs, age 78 of Hammond, will be held on Tuesday (December 20, 2022 at 12:00pm at the Brier Hill Fire Hall with Pastor David Sheppard officiating. Mr. Youngs passed away on December 15, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his family.
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on sewage in river, lottery win & Mel’s award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State data shows Watertown sent close to 8 million gallons of untreated sewage and rainwater into the Black River in November. It’s due to a combination of wet weather and old infrastructure:. They spend time trying to find things to buy like a pool...
wwnytv.com
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The lake effect snow machine continues to batter parts of the Tug Hill. That’s why the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory for the entire county. A lake effect storm warning is in effect for the Tug Hill regions of...
wwnytv.com
Town of Morristown Highway Garage fire is under investigation
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A structure fire at the Town of Morristown Highway Garage is under investigation. The call came in Saturday morning just before 10 AM. The St. Lawrence County Cause and Origin Team is assisting New York State Fire. Hammond Fire, Brier Hill Fire Auxiliary, and Morristown...
wwnytv.com
Sunday Sports: James Darcy Tournament has high school boys on the hardwood
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball took place on Sunday with the consolation and championship games of the James Darcy Tournament taking place in Lisbon. The championship game pit host Lisbon against the Potsdam Sandstoners. In the 1st quarter, Dylan LaMora hit the fadeaway to put...
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: 1998 reindeer farm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to December 1998 when we got a chance to visit a reindeer farm. Watch the story by then-reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Find locally produced meat at Cooperative Extension workshop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a workshop designed to help people find sources of locally raised meat. Nutrition and food systems educator Lindsey Promitas says each participant will receive a $24 voucher they can use to buy local meat. There will be...
wwnytv.com
Man arrested in connection with shooting death of Fort Drum soldier
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - An arrest has been made in connection with a gunfight that killed a Fort Drum soldier in Syracuse over the summer. Police charged 22-year-old Nadir Gunn with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment last Thursday. According to court documents, Gunn “wantonly fired...
wwnytv.com
Lake effect snow warning ends this evening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Even if you don’t see lake effect snow, it’s still out there. It’s still churning over spots on the Tug Hill. A lake effect snow warning is set to end at 7 p.m. today. The areas affected by lake effect could see another 6 inches or so.
wwnytv.com
‘Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers: Tales of Prohibition in the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prohibition was a wild time in the United States and the north country was no exception. And many people, local author James Reagen says, don’t know much about it. That’s why he wrote “Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers.” He talked about it during an interview...
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down into the 20s with lake effect focused South of Watertown. Sunday highs will be in the lower 30s with lake effect snow in Southern Jefferson County and Lewis County. Snow accumulation will likely reach 3 to 4 feet by Monday on the Tug Hill.
