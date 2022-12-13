ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal

The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second two-way contract slot (along with Malcolm Hill). The 6-foot-10 power forward was signed to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Grades for Fields, offense, defense in Bears' loss vs. Eagles

CHICAGO -- Look up valiant effort or moral victory in the dictionary, and you'll probably see a picture of the 2022 Bears. Head coach Matt Eberflus' team has been a thorn in the side of teams with a lot more talent but has been unable to make the winning plays required to spring upsets. Such was the case again Sunday when the Bears battled the Philadelphia Eagles for 60 minutes at Soldier Field, eventually falling 25-20.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Eberflus gives pointed criticism of Velus Jones fumble

It’s really hard to call any player a bust after just one season, but the Bears are going to be hard-pressed to trust Velus Jones on offense moving forward. Jones battled back from a disastrous start to his season, and had a bigger role on Sunday than he’s had in weeks. But once again he had trouble holding on to the ball and fumbled on an end around play. After the game, Matt Eberflus was frank and didn’t hide his displeasure with the rookie.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Bulls suffer second half rout to Knicks

The Chicago Bulls were run off their home court by the New York Knicks Friday night, losing the second half 56-38 en route to a 114-91 loss. It marked the Bulls' second loss to the Knicks in a span of 72 hours, as their longtime rival swept a mini-series at the United Center. The Bulls have now lost three straight, six of their last eight, and are 11-17 for the season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Brown and Johnson tip caps, share Twitter exchange

On Sunday, two of the best at their position matched up to provide Bears-Eagles fans with a fun battle to watch. The league's leading receiver, A.J. Brown, matched up with one of the game's best cornerbacks, Jaylon Johnson. "He's a great corner," Brown said after the game. "I hope he's...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears H.I.T.S. foundation taking shape despite losses

For months we’ve heard the Bears talk about building a foundation for the franchise moving forward under Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ leadership. The pair has told us about the identity of the team that they envision, the character of the players they’ll target, and how that will show up on the field. Of course we’ve heard a lot about H.I.T.S., too. But it’s one thing to talk about all these ideals, and another thing entirely to execute them.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ranking value of Bulls' trade assets as season teeters

In 2007, the Chicago Bulls entered the season with high expectations. The franchise was coming off a 49-win campaign and, after drafting Joakim Noah, largely opted for continuity, signing veteran forward Joe Smith in free agency. By season’s end, they had flamed out. They opened 9-16, leading to coach Scott...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What would a Hawks-Rangers trade involving Kane look like?

Let me start by saying this: Patrick Kane has not made a decision yet one way or another about what his future might hold beyond the March 3 trade deadline. I've spoken to some members of the organization who believe he'll stay with the Blackhawks. I've talked to others who can't imagine he would. The fact there isn't a clear answer yet is indicative that no decision has been made, at least not outwardly.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' effort level now a question as season slides

MINNEAPOLIS — Much of Billy Donovan’s postgame news conference Sunday night following the Chicago Bulls’ latest defensive disaster centered on the most fundamental of elements. Competing. “If we want to be any good, we have to confront the fact that you’re not escaping competition,” Donovan said. “We...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks place Jarred Tinordi on IR, recall Isaak Phillips

The Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi on injured reserve with a facial fracture, the team announced Monday morning. The move is retroactive to Dec. 18. Tinordi left in the second period of Sunday's 7-1 loss to the New York Rangers after taking a puck to the face. He immediately threw off his helmet, went straight to the locker room and did not return, leaving a trail of blood on the ice as he left.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Eagles cornerback calls Fields a 'highlight reel'

Justin Fields, despite the Bears losing to the Eagles on Sunday, put on another clinic – rushing for 95 yards and passing for two touchdowns. "He's a 4.4 guy," Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said after the game. "That's what makes it tough. He is not like a 4.7 or nothing. When he gets up the field he can make you miss and he can run past you."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy