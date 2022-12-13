Read full article on original website
Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal
The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second two-way contract slot (along with Malcolm Hill). The 6-foot-10 power forward was signed to...
Grades for Fields, offense, defense in Bears' loss vs. Eagles
CHICAGO -- Look up valiant effort or moral victory in the dictionary, and you'll probably see a picture of the 2022 Bears. Head coach Matt Eberflus' team has been a thorn in the side of teams with a lot more talent but has been unable to make the winning plays required to spring upsets. Such was the case again Sunday when the Bears battled the Philadelphia Eagles for 60 minutes at Soldier Field, eventually falling 25-20.
Eberflus gives pointed criticism of Velus Jones fumble
It’s really hard to call any player a bust after just one season, but the Bears are going to be hard-pressed to trust Velus Jones on offense moving forward. Jones battled back from a disastrous start to his season, and had a bigger role on Sunday than he’s had in weeks. But once again he had trouble holding on to the ball and fumbled on an end around play. After the game, Matt Eberflus was frank and didn’t hide his displeasure with the rookie.
Brisker takes blame for critical Hurts TD in loss vs. Eagles
CHICAGO -- Jaquan Brisker was itching to make a play Sunday at Soldier Field. The Bears' defense had held the Philadelphia Eagles' vaunted offense to three points with 48 seconds left in the first half, and the rookie safety wanted to end the first half with a statement. The Eagles...
10 observations: Bulls suffer second half rout to Knicks
The Chicago Bulls were run off their home court by the New York Knicks Friday night, losing the second half 56-38 en route to a 114-91 loss. It marked the Bulls' second loss to the Knicks in a span of 72 hours, as their longtime rival swept a mini-series at the United Center. The Bulls have now lost three straight, six of their last eight, and are 11-17 for the season.
Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bears will 'challenge' Velus after critical fumble vs. Eagles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Velus Jones Jr.'s tough rookie season got worse Sunday when he made a critical mistake during the second half of the Bears' 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. With the Bears trailing 17-13 midway through the third quarter, Jones took a handoff to...
Hurts suffers shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Cowboys game
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain against the Bears and his status for Saturday’s game in Dallas is in doubt, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. That means Gardner Minshew will likely get the call on Christmas Eve on a short week. But it’s not...
Billy Donovan reminds of human element of Ball's rehab
MINNEAPOLIS — There’s the physical element to Lonzo Ball’s lengthy rehabilitation process as he tries to salvage some portion of this season after two knee surgeries in eight months. And there’s the human element. Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan spoke with Ball on Saturday and...
Brown and Johnson tip caps, share Twitter exchange
On Sunday, two of the best at their position matched up to provide Bears-Eagles fans with a fun battle to watch. The league's leading receiver, A.J. Brown, matched up with one of the game's best cornerbacks, Jaylon Johnson. "He's a great corner," Brown said after the game. "I hope he's...
Bears H.I.T.S. foundation taking shape despite losses
For months we’ve heard the Bears talk about building a foundation for the franchise moving forward under Ryan Poles’ and Matt Eberflus’ leadership. The pair has told us about the identity of the team that they envision, the character of the players they’ll target, and how that will show up on the field. Of course we’ve heard a lot about H.I.T.S., too. But it’s one thing to talk about all these ideals, and another thing entirely to execute them.
Kyler's growth is biggest silver lining of Bears' loss vs. Eagles
CHICAGO – Thirteen weeks ago, Kyler Gordon was torched by Aaron Rodgers in the Bears’ 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Rodgers targeted Gordon 13 times, connecting on 10 of those passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. After that game, Gordon remained confident...
Ranking value of Bulls' trade assets as season teeters
In 2007, the Chicago Bulls entered the season with high expectations. The franchise was coming off a 49-win campaign and, after drafting Joakim Noah, largely opted for continuity, signing veteran forward Joe Smith in free agency. By season’s end, they had flamed out. They opened 9-16, leading to coach Scott...
What would a Hawks-Rangers trade involving Kane look like?
Let me start by saying this: Patrick Kane has not made a decision yet one way or another about what his future might hold beyond the March 3 trade deadline. I've spoken to some members of the organization who believe he'll stay with the Blackhawks. I've talked to others who can't imagine he would. The fact there isn't a clear answer yet is indicative that no decision has been made, at least not outwardly.
Bulls' effort level now a question as season slides
MINNEAPOLIS — Much of Billy Donovan’s postgame news conference Sunday night following the Chicago Bulls’ latest defensive disaster centered on the most fundamental of elements. Competing. “If we want to be any good, we have to confront the fact that you’re not escaping competition,” Donovan said. “We...
Hawks place Jarred Tinordi on IR, recall Isaak Phillips
The Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi on injured reserve with a facial fracture, the team announced Monday morning. The move is retroactive to Dec. 18. Tinordi left in the second period of Sunday's 7-1 loss to the New York Rangers after taking a puck to the face. He immediately threw off his helmet, went straight to the locker room and did not return, leaving a trail of blood on the ice as he left.
DeRozan on latest loss: 'We played like (expletive)'
DeMar DeRozan didn’t mince words. “We played like (expletive),” he said. Zach LaVine called the Chicago Bulls’ embarrassing 114-91 home loss to the New York Knicks “terrible.”. How low can the Bulls go? And where do they go from here?. After their third straight loss and...
Bears slide up to No. 2 pick in 2023 NFL draft order
And just like that, the Chicago Bears are back at the top. This past weekend, the Denver Broncos defeated the Arizona Cardinals, boosting the Bears back up to the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft order after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Heading into Week 15, the...
Eagles cornerback calls Fields a 'highlight reel'
Justin Fields, despite the Bears losing to the Eagles on Sunday, put on another clinic – rushing for 95 yards and passing for two touchdowns. "He's a 4.4 guy," Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said after the game. "That's what makes it tough. He is not like a 4.7 or nothing. When he gets up the field he can make you miss and he can run past you."
