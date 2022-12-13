Let me start by saying this: Patrick Kane has not made a decision yet one way or another about what his future might hold beyond the March 3 trade deadline. I've spoken to some members of the organization who believe he'll stay with the Blackhawks. I've talked to others who can't imagine he would. The fact there isn't a clear answer yet is indicative that no decision has been made, at least not outwardly.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO