Brittney Griner is back on American soil, she’s throwing down dunks, and the news today is, she’s looking forward to returning to the WNBA next year. “I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon,” Griner wrote on Instagram on Friday.

2 DAYS AGO