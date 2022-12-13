Read full article on original website
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
Chp Reports Fatality Along Route 37
VALLEJO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality early Sunday along westbound State Route 37 in Vallejo just west of the Mare Island on-ramp. The CHP responded to a 3:37 a.m. report of a prone person on the right side of the westbound lanes. No further details were immediately...
The NorCal Town Named ‘Rough and Ready’ Once Seceded from the United States
The only way you’ve probably heard of Rough and Ready, California is if you’ve driven on Highway 20 between Yuba City and Grass Valley. In fact, the small town in Nevada County has a population of less than 1,000 people, but its rich history, and interesting name, has caught the ire of many local historians.
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
4 men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash are identified
Officials have identified the four people who died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay area of Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said the three passengers in the car were all from Granite Bay. They are Patrick Gainer, 65; Paul...
Rocklin resident receives over 52 years to life in home break in attack
Break in and brutal assault on retired Sheriff’s Deputy. Roseville, Calif. – On Dec. 14, 2022, the Honorable Judge Horst sentenced Bradley McClung, age 37, to over 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty...
Two dead in separate Solano County car crashes
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate car crashes happened Sunday evening that left two people dead in Solano County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 pm Eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road. One person had minor injuries and the other sustained a fatal injury. A silver Sedan […]
Zendaya and Tom Holland dined at East Bay restaurant Batch & Brine
What followed was a flurry of social media posts from excited fans.
The Best Pizza in Sacramento!
Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
Downtown Sacramento structure collapses due to fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 11th and G streets in Downtown Sacramento. According to the fire department, two buildings, that were empty during the fire, were involved. The fire department said that one of the structures collapsed due to the fire. […]
Four men killed in Granite Bay car crash
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were killed in a car crash in Granite Bay on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn Office. Officers said that the four occupants in the white Mercedes-Benz died instantly just after 9 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a tree along East Roseville Parkway near […]
Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Calif. - A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m. Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck...
One person dead and another with major injuries after Calaveras County crash
(KTXL) — One person was killed and another received major injuries after their vehicle overturned and impacted a tree on Tuesday near the community of Mountain Ranch in Calaveras County, according to the California Highway Patrol San Andreas Office. The CHP said that the 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling along Railroad Flat Road towards Sheep […]
Security guard shoots, kills man in fight, Sacramento Police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning, a man was fatally shot by a private security guard after getting into a physical altercation, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. The altercation took place around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, but it was not announced by the police until Wednesday. According to police, officers arrived […]
El Dorado County officials look for man wanted in attack that left 2 with 'significant injury'
PILOT HILL, Calif. — El Dorado County officials are warning residents to watch out for a man wanted in connection with an attack that left two people with "significant injury." He has not yet been captured. Deputies issued a warrant for Bruce Oscar Gordon's arrest after the attack that...
California mayor dies four days before the end of his term
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
Ten California Cities Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the most caring cities across the country.
2 California women arrested in Taylorsville on suspicion of multi-state theft spree
Two women from California have been arrested in Taylorsville, Utah, for allegedly engaging in criminal activities in several states during a multi-agency operation targeting thefts at retail stores from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8.
Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers
(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
'Awful': Sacramento neighbors of CHP captain, husband react to their deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the quiet block in Sacramento County where Michael and Julie Harding once lived, neighbors are left stunned and shocked after hearing the news of their deaths. Julie, a captain for the California Highway Patrol, was found dead in her Tennessee home Saturday. Her death happened...
