Sacramento, CA

SFGate

Chp Reports Fatality Along Route 37

VALLEJO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality early Sunday along westbound State Route 37 in Vallejo just west of the Mare Island on-ramp. The CHP responded to a 3:37 a.m. report of a prone person on the right side of the westbound lanes. No further details were immediately...
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

4 men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash are identified

Officials have identified the four people who died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay area of Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said the three passengers in the car were all from Granite Bay. They are Patrick Gainer, 65; Paul...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin resident receives over 52 years to life in home break in attack

Break in and brutal assault on retired Sheriff’s Deputy. Roseville, Calif. – On Dec. 14, 2022, the Honorable Judge Horst sentenced Bradley McClung, age 37, to over 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty...
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Two dead in separate Solano County car crashes

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate car crashes happened Sunday evening that left two people dead in Solano County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 pm Eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road. One person had minor injuries and the other sustained a fatal injury. A silver Sedan […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
mix96sac.com

The Best Pizza in Sacramento!

Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Downtown Sacramento structure collapses due to fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 11th and G streets in Downtown Sacramento. According to the fire department, two buildings, that were empty during the fire, were involved. The fire department said that one of the structures collapsed due to the fire. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Four men killed in Granite Bay car crash

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were killed in a car crash in Granite Bay on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn Office. Officers said that the four occupants in the white Mercedes-Benz died instantly just after 9 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a tree along East Roseville Parkway near […]
GRANITE BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. - A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m. Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck...
PITTSBURG, CA
FOX40

Security guard shoots, kills man in fight, Sacramento Police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning, a man was fatally shot by a private security guard after getting into a physical altercation, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. The altercation took place around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, but it was not announced by the police until Wednesday. According to police, officers arrived […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California mayor dies four days before the end of his term

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers

(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
YUBA CITY, CA

