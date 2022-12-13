Arguably the best running back in college football is heading to the NFL. Texas junior Bijan Robinson announced he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. "For me, it's been a fun ride here," Robinson told reporters on Monday. "I've done everything that I tried to do in God's plan for me while I've been here. I want to thank everybody - the coaches, my teammates, people back home, my family, and most importantly God for giving me the opportunity to keep growing here from a kid to a man."

