Las Vegas, NV

FOX Sports

Raiders score miraculous game-winning TD on Patriots fumble as time expires | UNDISPUTED

With three seconds left and a tie score, the New England Patriots ran the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders, basically conceding overtime. After a 23-yard gain, running back Rhamondre Stevenson turned and pitched the ball to Jakobi Meyers who then made a long lateral back towards Mac Jones but did not see Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones who took the ball to the endzone with no time remaining for a Las Vegas win. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the wild ending.
FOX Sports

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State best bet, odds and how to bet

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will face the San Jose State Spartans in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho on Dec. 20. The Eagles have had a strong 8-4 season, highlighted by an upset of Arizona State in Week 3. The last time the Eagles played the Spartans was in the 1987 California Bowl, where the Eagles notched their first and only bowl win. With another victory in this year's bowl game, the Eagles would forge their most successful season since 1987.
FOX Sports

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State best bet, odds and how to bet

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, AZ. Wisconsin is coming off a 6-6 regular season record and a 4-5 Big Ten record after losing to Minnesota in the season finale. The Badgers are also welcoming new head coach Luke Fickell, who isn't expected to coach in the bowl game.
FOX Sports

Patriots’ lateral play infamous, but loss to Raiders goes much deeper

The New England Patriots were on their way to winning in the yeoman's style that has defined their team this year. And then Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Chandler Jones did something incredible. Well, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers did something awful — something humiliating. But that set up Jones...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 15: Top viral moments from Falcons-Saints, Eagles-Bears, more

Week 15 of the NFL brought a Sunday slate that included a Saints rivalry win over the Falcons, the Cowboys losing late to Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars, Jalen Hurts' Eagles taking care of business against Justin Fields' Bears on the road and the Lions continuing their hot streak by beating the Jets in New Jersey.
FOX Sports

Marshall vs. UConn best bet, odds and how to bet

The Marshall Thundering Herd will take on the UConn Huskies in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, South Carolina on Dec. 19. The Thundering Herd orchestrated one of the most exciting upsets of the early season by toppling then No. 8-ranked Notre Dame, and they have continued a strong season to end 8-4. This stealthily good squad is ready to dominate in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
FOX Sports

Three franchise-altering questions after Patriots' disastrous loss to Raiders

The Sin City Miracle, the Lateral of Shame — whatever you want to call it — may have changed the trajectory of two franchises. The New England Patriots are likely to miss the playoffs, with just a 19% chance of earning a wild-card spot, per FiveThirtyEight.com. And the Las Vegas Raiders may have a renewed sense of faith in coach Josh McDaniels, who finally experienced a last-second victory after suffering some late collapses.
FOX Sports

Texas' Bijan Robinson declares for the NFL Draft

Arguably the best running back in college football is heading to the NFL. Texas junior Bijan Robinson announced he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. "For me, it's been a fun ride here," Robinson told reporters on Monday. "I've done everything that I tried to do in God's plan for me while I've been here. I want to thank everybody - the coaches, my teammates, people back home, my family, and most importantly God for giving me the opportunity to keep growing here from a kid to a man."
FOX Sports

Louisiana vs. Houston best bet, odds and how to bet

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face the Houston Cougars in a bayou battle at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA. In their regular-season finale, Louisiana punched its ticket to a bowl game with a 41-13 victory over Texas State. The Ragin' Cajuns are making their fifth-consecutive bowl appearance and 12th overall.
FOX Sports

Mitchell and the Cavaliers host the Jazz

Utah Jazz (17-15, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (20-11, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Utah Jazz. Mitchell is currently eighth in the NBA scoring 29.5 points per game. The Cavaliers are 14-2 in home games. Cleveland...
FOX Sports

QB Bo Nix returning to Oregon

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix announced Sunday that he will return to school next season. Even though he's a senior, Nix has one more year of eligibility. Nix spent the first three seasons of his college career at Auburn, amassing 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions. This past season, his first with the Ducks, he threw for 3,389 yards, 27 TDs and six INTs, completing 71.5% of his passes in the process.
FOX Sports

Browns still showing fight, grit amid faint playoff chances

CLEVELAND (AP) — Barring unforeseen and illogical developments, the Cleveland Browns aren't going to the playoffs. It appears they are going down swinging, however. Their ugly 13-3 victory Saturday over the Baltimore Ravens kept the Browns' faint playoff pulse — ESPN's playoff tracker gives them a 0.7% chance of qualifying — barely audible. Perhaps more importantly, his team's effort was a positive sign for coach Kevin Stefanski, whose future was beginning to look bleak.
FOX Sports

Where does Dolphins’ loss to Bills leave them?

The snow started just as the Buffalo Bills tied the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t just a flurry. It was a powerful winter storm that quickly coated the field at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo during the Bills’ 32-29 win on Saturday night. Josh Allen has...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 15: Green Bay Packers will cover at Lambeau, other best bets

Well, we have reached the point in the season when we have NFL games on Saturdays. That's how you know it's almost time for playoffs. But not so fast, as we've still got a few weeks of the regular season left. There are a ton of huge matchups with potential playoff implications this week, so let's dive into my Week 15 best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash (odds via FOX Bet).

