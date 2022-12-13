Read full article on original website
Oldest active MLB player receiving interest from 1 notable team
The Udonis Haslem of Major League Baseball may be back for another go. Rod Bradford of WEEI reported on Friday that veteran left-hander Rich Hill is drawing free agent interest from the Baltimore Orioles. Bradford adds that the Orioles are interested in fellow starter Michael Wacha as well. Hill, now...
Dodgers News: LA Might Have Found A Potential Outfielder
The Dodgers recent signed outfielder, Bradley Zimmer to a minor league deal
Noah Syndergaard confronts the elephant in the room after signing with Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard recently confronted a moment from his past after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander posted a video stemming from his time with the New York Mets. The clip shows Syndergaard fire a 99-MPH blazing fastball behind the back of Chase Utley of the Dodgers. “Well this...
Trevor Bauer situation reportedly affected Dodgers' approach to free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have surprisingly been fairly quiet in MLB free agency over the last month-and-a-half, and it seems there is a specific and expensive reason why. A new report reveals that the ongoing situation with suspended starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has had a major effect on the team’s offseason decision-making.
JD Martinez signs with Dodgers in steal of a deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers are watching their payroll this offseason, but they still managed to improve their team with a nice signing. The Dodgers have agreed to a 1-year, $10 million deal with JD Martinez. The deal is pending a physical. Now 35, Martinez may no longer be the same...
Report: Red Sox interested in bringing back notable free agent
The Boston Red Sox are apparently looking into a somewhat surprising reunion with a former player. The Red Sox have shown interest in bringing back J.D. Martinez, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman suggests that they are not the only team interested, however. Martinez profiles as...
Padres could lose star player in free agency
The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
Why the Yankees Haven't Traded Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks Yet
An MLB insider gave an update on New York's mission to unload Donaldson and Hicks
Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent
After duking it out in this year’s NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are duking it out once again in the free agent marketplace. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the battle for reliever Seth Lugo’s services appears to between the Dodgers and Padres. Heyman does... The post Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reveals What He Knows About Offseason Moves
Taylor reveals how he finds out about off-season moves
Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded
Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa Deal Could Lead to a Potential Trade for the Halos
Carlos Correa signing with the Giants could make Brandon Crawford available, and he could be a nice fit for the Angels at shortstop.
Los Angeles Dodgers ‘actively pursuing’ trade for center fielder, 3 potential candidates
The Los Angeles Dodgers have missed out on the top MLB free agents this winter, all in an offseason where
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs Big Deal With White Sox, Ending Reunion Hopes
A former fan favorite Red Sox member of the Boston Red Sox will stay in the American League with the Chicago White Sox.
Report: Rangers Interested in Michael Conforto
The Texas Rangers, along with other teams, appear to be pursuing the New York Mets veteran as an outfield answer. The Texas Rangers are among the clubs believed to be pursuing outfielder Michael Conforto, according to The Athletic. The New York Mets, Houston Astros and the Miami Marlins also appear...
Steve Cohen thought Carlos Correa 'might fall to Mets'
Speaking to Audacy insider Jon Heyman in an exclusive for the New York Post, Mets owner Steve Cohen said that he thought “maybe (Correa) might fall to us,” and the Mets were told by Scott Boras when they jumped in that it was too late.
Bassitt drawn to Blue Jays by strong lineup, loaded rotation
TORONTO (AP) — Chris Bassitt didn’t need the Toronto Blue Jays to sell him on what they were building. The All-Star right-hander already had done his research and decided which teams he was willing to engage in free agency. “I kind of stopped everyone,” Bassitt said on a...
Andrew Benintendi dashes Yankees hopes with White Sox deal
Andrew Benintendi is going from the Big Apple to the Windy City. The outfielder is headed to the Chicago White Sox on a five-year deal worth $75 million, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed on Friday. ESPN was first to report the deal. Benintendi came to the Yankees at the MLB trade deadline as a first-time All-Star, having hit .320 with a .785 OPS with the Royals. In his short-lived Bronx stint, Benintendi hit .254 and had a .734 OPS through 131 plate appearances. He also recorded 29 hits, including nine doubles and a pair of home runs. The 2021 Gold Glover didn’t play in the ALCS or in any game following Sept. 2, after a broken hook in the hamate bone of his right wrist shortened his Yankee tenure to just 33 games. It was enough to draw interest from the Yankees this offseason, as well as the World Series champion Astros, though Benintendi ultimately opted for the White Sox.
