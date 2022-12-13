ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Padres could lose star player in free agency

The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent

After duking it out in this year’s NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are duking it out once again in the free agent marketplace. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the battle for reliever Seth Lugo’s services appears to between the Dodgers and Padres. Heyman does... The post Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded

Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
InsideTheRangers

Report: Rangers Interested in Michael Conforto

The Texas Rangers, along with other teams, appear to be pursuing the New York Mets veteran as an outfield answer. The Texas Rangers are among the clubs believed to be pursuing outfielder Michael Conforto, according to The Athletic. The New York Mets, Houston Astros and the Miami Marlins also appear...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Bassitt drawn to Blue Jays by strong lineup, loaded rotation

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Bassitt didn’t need the Toronto Blue Jays to sell him on what they were building. The All-Star right-hander already had done his research and decided which teams he was willing to engage in free agency. “I kind of stopped everyone,” Bassitt said on a...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Andrew Benintendi dashes Yankees hopes with White Sox deal

Andrew Benintendi is going from the Big Apple to the Windy City. The outfielder is headed to the Chicago White Sox on a five-year deal worth $75 million, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed on Friday. ESPN was first to report the deal. Benintendi came to the Yankees at the MLB trade deadline as a first-time All-Star, having hit .320 with a .785 OPS with the Royals. In his short-lived Bronx stint, Benintendi hit .254 and had a .734 OPS through 131 plate appearances. He also recorded 29 hits, including nine doubles and a pair of home runs. The 2021 Gold Glover didn’t play in the ALCS or in any game following Sept. 2, after a broken hook in the hamate bone of his right wrist shortened his Yankee tenure to just 33 games. It was enough to draw interest from the Yankees this offseason, as well as the World Series champion Astros, though Benintendi ultimately opted for the White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL

