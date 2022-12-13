ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Travis Naganuma
5d ago

This seems very desperate. I think everybody is way past the issue of vaccines at this point. Either they got it or they didn’t get it. America has moved on but apparently politicians haven’t. They need something toxic to stay relevant so they can get votes. SMH

Philomena Okeke
5d ago

We hope and look forward to other candidates for Republican presidential candidates in 2024 rather than the governor of Florida or our former president because both are too controversial. There are still so many who will vote for former president. More candidates will bring out the best.

BB Islander
5d ago

For a long time Liberals were suspicious of Big Pharma. When it was announced that the vaccine was coming soon, just before Trump lost the election, they all doubted the safety of the vaccine, including Biden, Kamala, and Pelosi. On January, all doubts were gone. Big Pharma was relieved of any responsibilities on any side effects by Trump, and CDC and Fauci kept insisting on getting vaccinated. A vaccine that doesn't stop you from getting covid, not only that, but they refused to acknowledge the natural immunity that comes from getting the virus. Now, there are all those clot cases and young people dropping dead unexpectedly. There is not a single survey of number of cases of side effects. Yeah, I think we need an investigation.

