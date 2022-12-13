Read full article on original website
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
NBC Sports
How Vikings' win vs. Colts affects 49ers' NFC standing
For three quarters of football on Saturday, it appeared as if the 49ers would receive a boost in the NFC standings as the Indianapolis Colts pummeled the Minnesota Vikings. But San Francisco fans did not, in fact, "like that" when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led a historic comeback after being down 33-0 to start the second half, pulling off a 39-36 victory in overtime to clinch the NFC North.
NBC Sports
Bengals players take jabs at Tom Brady over 'fairly tough' comment
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called the Bengals' defense "fairly tough" earlier this week. Cincinnati apparently felt slighted by that description. After Sunday's 34-23 comeback road win over Tampa Bay, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle B.J. Hill each took jabs at Brady on their way to the locker room at Raymond James Stadium.
NBC Sports
Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming...
NBC Sports
Ravens lose Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell to injuries
The Ravens have lost two defensive stalwarts to injuries today against the Browns. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf injury and has been ruled out. And Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell suffered a knee injury, and while his status has not been confirmed, he limped to the locker room and didn’t look like he was going to be in any condition to return to the game.
NBC Sports
Bruins place Smith on waivers; Here's how it impacts their salary cap
Craig Smith's career with the Boston Bruins could be over very soon. The veteran forward was placed on waivers Sunday, the B's announced. The other 31 NHL teams have until 2 p.m. ET on Monday to claim Smith or he will remain with the Bruins. Smith can also be assigned to the AHL's Providence Bruins if he clears waivers.
NBC Sports
Zolak has perfect reaction to disastrous Pats-Raiders finish
The wild ending to Sunday's New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game sparked plenty of stunned reactions. Perhaps the best one of all came on the Patriots' radio broadcast. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci could hardly contain himself as Jakobi Meyers tossed the ball into the hands of Chandler Jones, who returned it for the Raiders' game-winning TD. After Jones made his way into the end zone, an astonished Scott Zolak delivered a line that summed up what Patriots fans have been thinking all season.
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: If Patrick Mahomes isn’t the MVP, I’m not sure what’s wrong
The Chiefs needed overtime to do it, but they were able to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title with a 30-24 victory over the Texans on Sunday. After throwing three picks to keep the Broncos in the game last week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a terrific day in Houston. He finished 36-of-41 passing for 336 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added five carries for 33 yards, including a 5-yard TD run.
NBC Sports
Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter
We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
NBC Sports
Commanders' Young reportedly could return to face 49ers
As the 49ers continue their pursuit of a higher NFC seed, quarterback Brock Purdy and Co. could be up for a bigger challenge than they anticipated against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The Commanders' defense reportedly could receive a boost from the return of pass rusher Chase Young, who...
NBC Sports
How 49ers will approach final games after clinching division
The 49ers became the second NFC team to secure a playoff spot Thursday night with their division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. But even so, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season.
NBC Sports
JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws
The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
NBC Sports
Kevin O’Connell: Justin Jefferson keeps taking illegal hits, and they don’t seem to be accidents
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is not happy with some of the hits wide receiver Justin Jefferson has taken. Jefferson, who was on the receiving end of a hit that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty on Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Saturday, has repeatedly drawn illegal hits, and O’Connell believes opposing teams are targeting him.
NBC Sports
Caleb Huntley out for season with Achilles injury
One of the bright spots for the Falcons has suffered a season-ending injury. Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters in his Monday press conference that running back Caleb Huntley is out for the season with an Achilles injury. Smith noted that he’s not sure of the full extent of the...
NBC Sports
Joseph, facing felony assault charge, no longer with Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. – Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games this season who was charged with felony assault, is no longer part of the Cornhuskers’ program, the athletic department announced Friday. The department said in a statement it would have no additional comment. Joseph is...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Raiders takeaways: A fitting ending to an ugly Pats loss
There are devastating losses, and then there's what the New England Patriots experienced Sunday in Las Vegas. The Patriots were on the verge of 8-6 as they held a seven-point lead with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That's when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr launched a 30-yard pass caught in the end zone caught by Keelan Cole, whose foot appeared to be just barely out of bounds.
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter erupts with reactions to wild Pats-Raiders ending
The New England Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders will go down as one of the worst defeats in NFL history. With a seven-point lead and only 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Patriots were on the verge of improving to 8-6 on the season and increasing their chances of clinching a postseason spot. Instead, disaster struck.
NBC Sports
Curran: Patriots put a cherry on top of stupidity sundae in Vegas
Bill Belichick can put up with derision. If he gave a crap that people make fun of his wardrobe, mumbling, snorting or ornery podium decorum he’d change it. But laughing? Laughing at his football team? Laughing at its blundered execution, its level of preparation or situational intelligence? That’s got to cut him to the core.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Hurts is fine, the playcalling isn't
The Eagles' recent run of pure domination came to a screeching halt Sunday in brisk Chicago, fighting and grinding their way to a clunky victory against the Bears. Jalen Hurts seemed off, the coaching staff was a little off, and Jake Elliott knocked a football off the uprights. It was...
NBC Sports
Bengals score two touchdowns off two Tom Brady turnovers
The Bengals are taking control in Tampa. After the Buccaneers got off to a hot start, Tom Brady has committed two third-quarter turnovers — an interception and a fumble — and the Bengals have scored touchdowns after both. The Bengals also kicked a field goal after getting good field position following a strange failed fake punt by the Buccaneers.
