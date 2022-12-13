ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
CNBC

These are the 8 best credit cards for seniors and retirees

Now that you've got more time on your hands — hey, you've earned it! — it's time to set off on that once-in-a-lifetime trip you've been dreaming about, splurge on some new home decor or take on a few of those home improvement projects you've been meaning to do. At this point in your life, you're the boss of your own retirement adventure, and it's up to you how to best spend your time, money and energy during your golden years.
Blogging Big Blue

Surprise $1,400 Stimulus Checks: Who Will Receive the Federal Payment Before the End of the Year?

Unexpected money is always a wonderful thing, right? It mostly entails sending extra stimulus checks to people who meet a very specific criterion. No, there isn’t anything here that would count as a fourth stimulus payment. And the payment for the sixth and final child tax credit installment of 2021 is due in less than a month. Here is how some of you will still receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022 after all of that.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
Blogging Big Blue

SSI Payments: Who will receive $941 before December 30?

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will receive their second monthly payment of $1,755 on December 30. When December 30th rolls around, SSI recipients’ bank accounts will be credited with $914. Who Is Eligible For $941 SSI Payments?. As a result of rising inflation, the Social Security Administration...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Direct payment worth up to $4,194 to arrive in just two days for millions

In two days, a portion of Social Security beneficiary recipients will receive monthly retirement payments worth up to $4,194. The amount that recipients will receive from these checks will depend on several factors, such as when a recipient chooses to retire and receive Social Security benefits. For the highest payment of $4,194, a person must have retired at 70, while those who retired at 67 can receive a little less, with a maximum check of $3,345, while anyone who retired at 62 is only able to get as much as $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
CNET

Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It

If you receive Social Security benefits, keep an eye out for a letter in the mail regarding the cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw it out. You may need it for a number of things, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

