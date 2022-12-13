In two days, a portion of Social Security beneficiary recipients will receive monthly retirement payments worth up to $4,194. The amount that recipients will receive from these checks will depend on several factors, such as when a recipient chooses to retire and receive Social Security benefits. For the highest payment of $4,194, a person must have retired at 70, while those who retired at 67 can receive a little less, with a maximum check of $3,345, while anyone who retired at 62 is only able to get as much as $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.

6 HOURS AGO