US Congress scrambles to avoid government shutdown

By Alex Edelman
 5 days ago
Congress is scrambling to pass a temporary budget bill to avoid a federal shutdown /AFP

Negotiations to ward off a US government shutdown went into overdrive Tuesday, with lawmakers struggling to craft a temporary budget bill that needs approval by Friday to avoid paralysis of federal services.

Democrats unveiled a text which would extend federal spending at current levels until December 23. It could be voted on in the House of Representatives as early as Wednesday.

There is growing urgency, since members of Congress have until midnight Friday to adopt a new budget, otherwise all funding for federal services will be cut and operations across swathes of the government will screech to a halt.

Departments and other federal buildings but also national parks, some museums and a multitude of organizations would be impacted, forcing the furlough of hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

A winter 2018-2019 shutdown, the longest in US history, even affected baggage screening at airports.

Despite strong partisan divisions, most elected officials on both sides do not want a shutdown, which risks creating chaos before the holidays.

The two parties are currently unable to agree on a final budget for the fiscal year 2023.

"While we are close to a final agreement to create American jobs, help working families with the cost of living, and protect our national security, we need additional time," said the leading Democrat in the talks, congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.

The temporary budget bill would give Congress another week to reach a compromise.

Comments / 12

Jamie Hood
5d ago

well if you shut it down at least our money is not going to fund Wars in Ukraine and all this unnecessary spending that the body Administration is living it up on our money tell them stinking politicians to get a job other than what they claim is a job but is nothing more than a scam for the American people

Reply(1)
10
Hunter Frystsk
5d ago

seems they can do this for themselves...but nothing for us to survive thru yet another bad time coming fast

Reply
3
Marie
5d ago

let it shut down heck who cares if you can't give to the people that needs it the most still need to give it to anybody at all

Reply
2
