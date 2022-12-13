Read full article on original website
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
Top-Performing Broad Foreign ETFs of 2022
This has been a terrible year for global markets. High inflation, rising rates, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain woes due to the zero-Covid policy in China made matters most difficult this year. The S&P 500 is off 17.5% this year (as of Dec 9, 2022). Vanguard Total International Stock ETF VXUS...
Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.55), with the stock changing hands as low as $83.66 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Energy Recovery (ERII) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Energy Recovery Inc (Symbol: ERII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.12, changing hands as low as $20.89 per share. Energy Recovery Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
PBF Energy (PBF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $36.58, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
ALX Breaks Above 8% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $18), with the stock changing hands as low as $224.50 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Health Care Sector Update for 12/16/2022: SNPX, NVAX, AMEH
Health care stocks finished mostly lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.1%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 0.7%. In company news, Synaptogenix (SNPX) shares dropped 76% after the company said that...
Viper Energy Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VNOM
In trading on Friday, shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.44, changing hands as low as $30.28 per share. Viper Energy Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Goldman Sachs BDC Enters Oversold Territory
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (Symbol: GSBD) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Passes Through 4% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.48), with the stock changing hands as low as $61.73 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
JPST, PSP: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the JPST ETF, which added 18,150,000 units, or a 4.1% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows...
BRP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of BRP Group Inc (Symbol: BRP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.82, changing hands as low as $25.80 per share. BRP Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Quanta Services (PWR) Amaze Investors With 14% Dividend Hike
Quanta Services, Inc. PWR announced a 14% hike in its quarterly dividend payout, enhancing stockholders’ value. This hike is reflective of its confidence in the stability of the base business, long-term prospects and solid financial position. The company boosted its quarterly dividend to 8 cents per share (32 cents...
Universal Logistics (ULH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Universal Logistics (ULH) closed the most recent trading day at $34.68, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had...
Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2022: YMTX, JNJ, CERT, RNA, VLON
Health care stocks were slightly higher late Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also adding 0.2%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.8%. In company news, Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) slumped over 17% after the biopharmaceuticals company...
Oversold Conditions For Payoneer Global (PAYO)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
OMFL, OMFS: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco Russell 1000Dynamic Multifactor ETF, where 16,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 24.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of OMFL, in morning trading today Hewlett Packard Enterprise is off about 0.8%, and Cardinal Health is lower by about 0.1%.
Notable Friday Option Activity: DVN, MS, SPG
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 45,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 5,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,900 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
