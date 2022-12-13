ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Gullah Connections: The story of the Storytelling Matriarch Carolyn White

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is most known for the city's rich history. That history, lives on through the many people who have made it their missions to preserve and promote the Lowcountry's native Gullah Geechie culture. This first story in the “Gullah Connections” series, shares the story of...
Seacoast Summerville to open warming center Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Seacoast Summerville will open its warming center Monday night in light of forecasted cold weather, according to the City of Charleston officials. The center's admission hours will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Guests will need to leave the center at 7...
CARTA, nonprofit give away 5 refurbished bikes in annual event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people have "new to them" bikes thanks to a giveaway on Friday by the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) and Second Chance Bikes, a North Charleston-based nonprofit. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings and Second Chance Bikes executive director Sylvie Baele announced the five...
Mount Pleasant PD holds annual Shop with a Cop event

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Another round of sirens from a group of police vehicles ringing in something good for the holiday season here in the Lowcountry. “And he was ready for Shop with A Cop today,” one mom tells us. The woman says her son Ishmael got...
Christmas in Charleston may not be white, but it may be 'bitterly' cold

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Weather Service of Charleston is forecasting a strong cold air mass moving into the region later this week, bringing "bitterly cold" temperatures just in time for the holidays. The cold front is expected to hit Friday. Saturday morning's low temperatures are forecasted to...
IAAM delays opening due to museum's humidity needs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the International African American Museum announced Friday the museum's opening would be delayed. The museum was expected to open at the start of the year. Now, officials are projected to welcome visitors in the "first half of 2023." The postponement is due to...
Sick bald eagle found in Georgetown County woman's driveway

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sick bald eagle was found in a Georgetown County woman's driveway over the weekend. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the woman came to Sta9 (Airport) and crews were able to contact the Center for Birds of Prety in Awendaw. The sanctuary agreed...
CCPL makes list of America's Star Libraries for third straight year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For the third straight year, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has been ranked among the top libraries in the U.S. in Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service. In its peer group CCPL received a five-star rating which is the highest star rating awarded...
Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
Lanes closed on Rivers Avenue Monday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on scene on Rivers Avenue Monday morning, blocking multiple lanes. Traffic is slowed in the area near Otranto Road. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
