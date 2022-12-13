Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Center to hold Christmas toy giveaway on Sunday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. will hold its 2nd-annual Christmas Toy and Bike Giveaway on Saturday. The event is scheduled to start at noon on Sunday, Dec. 18, and continue until all the items are gone. "On Sunday, Positive Vibes is once again inviting...
abcnews4.com
Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday at West Ashley American Legion Post
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Legion Riders of the American Legion Post 179 in West Ashley will hold their Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The ceremony is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizers ask attendees to arrive by 11:30 a.m. The...
abcnews4.com
Gullah Connections: The story of the Storytelling Matriarch Carolyn White
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is most known for the city's rich history. That history, lives on through the many people who have made it their missions to preserve and promote the Lowcountry's native Gullah Geechie culture. This first story in the “Gullah Connections” series, shares the story of...
abcnews4.com
DCSO holds first-ever Christmas Festival Sunday at Ashley River Park
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office will hold its first-ever Christmas Festival this Sunday at the Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 18. Free activities include demonstrations by the K9 and Aviation units, a jump castle, Santa...
abcnews4.com
Seacoast Summerville to open warming center Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Seacoast Summerville will open its warming center Monday night in light of forecasted cold weather, according to the City of Charleston officials. The center's admission hours will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Guests will need to leave the center at 7...
abcnews4.com
CARTA, nonprofit give away 5 refurbished bikes in annual event
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people have "new to them" bikes thanks to a giveaway on Friday by the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) and Second Chance Bikes, a North Charleston-based nonprofit. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings and Second Chance Bikes executive director Sylvie Baele announced the five...
abcnews4.com
Mount Pleasant PD holds annual Shop with a Cop event
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Another round of sirens from a group of police vehicles ringing in something good for the holiday season here in the Lowcountry. “And he was ready for Shop with A Cop today,” one mom tells us. The woman says her son Ishmael got...
abcnews4.com
Christmas in Charleston may not be white, but it may be 'bitterly' cold
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Weather Service of Charleston is forecasting a strong cold air mass moving into the region later this week, bringing "bitterly cold" temperatures just in time for the holidays. The cold front is expected to hit Friday. Saturday morning's low temperatures are forecasted to...
abcnews4.com
Meet 'Chip': McMaster introduces first State Probation & Parole electronics detection K9
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services are set to gather Monday to announce the agency's new- and first- electronics detection canine. The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the State House in...
abcnews4.com
IAAM delays opening due to museum's humidity needs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the International African American Museum announced Friday the museum's opening would be delayed. The museum was expected to open at the start of the year. Now, officials are projected to welcome visitors in the "first half of 2023." The postponement is due to...
abcnews4.com
Sick bald eagle found in Georgetown County woman's driveway
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sick bald eagle was found in a Georgetown County woman's driveway over the weekend. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the woman came to Sta9 (Airport) and crews were able to contact the Center for Birds of Prety in Awendaw. The sanctuary agreed...
abcnews4.com
CCPL makes list of America's Star Libraries for third straight year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For the third straight year, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has been ranked among the top libraries in the U.S. in Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service. In its peer group CCPL received a five-star rating which is the highest star rating awarded...
abcnews4.com
'Win for the community': 90 acres of land on Johns Island becomes permanently protected
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Ninety acres on Johns Island are now being protected. The Oakville-burden Creek area is right by the Charleston executive airport and was set to be turned into hundreds of homes. The Charleston County Aviation Authority, Lowcountry land trust and several other conservation groups came...
abcnews4.com
Attorney from Summerville gets probation, fine for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville man was sentenced to 36 months probation and ordered to pay a fine by a judge in a Washington, D.C. courtroom on Friday in connection to his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. David Charles Johnston's three-year probationary...
abcnews4.com
Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
abcnews4.com
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Berkeley Elementary, SCHP says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead and another injured after a head-on collision on SC 6 early Sunday morning. The crash occurred on SC 6- in the area of Cooper Store Road and Berkeley Elementary School- around 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 18.
abcnews4.com
Multiple vehicles, boat on fire at Mount Pleasant Mini Storage, fire officials report
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant emergency crews responded to a fire at Mount Pleasant Mini Storage Sunday night. Fire officials tweeted about the active fire just before 10 p.m. The storage facility is off of Von Kolnitz Road, near East Cooper Medical Center. Fire officials said multiple...
abcnews4.com
Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
abcnews4.com
Williamsburg coroner identifies 67-year-old victim of head-on crash with tractor trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the victim of a head-on collision between a car and tractor trailer Friday as a 67-year-old from Goose Creek. Michael Anthony Brunson died on scene, the coroner said. "Please keep the Brunson family in your thoughts and prayers,"...
abcnews4.com
Lanes closed on Rivers Avenue Monday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on scene on Rivers Avenue Monday morning, blocking multiple lanes. Traffic is slowed in the area near Otranto Road. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
