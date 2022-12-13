Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wpde.com
Shooting at Myrtle Beach motel leads to drug arrest: Report
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A shooting incident at a Myrtle Beach motel Wednesday led to a drug arrest, according to a report. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. originally responded to the Wave Rider Resort just after 12:30 p.m. to a report of a person with a gunshot wound, officials said.
wpde.com
Florence County coroner investigating deadly shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that he responded to a deadly shooting Sunday night on Brunson Street in Florence. von Lutcken said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. ABC15 reached out to the Florence Police Dept. to learn what led...
wpde.com
Missing 12-year-old Marlboro County boy involved in stabbing found near home: Officials
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing 12-year-old boy, who ran away after he stabbed and cut two people around 3 a.m. Monday in the area of Craig's Circle in Bennettsville has been found near his home, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
wpde.com
Socastee road back open after 'suspicious package' investigation, item deemed not a threat
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police have said there is no threat to the community following an investigation along Socastee Boulevard, according to the department. HCPD had to close traffic along Socastee Boulevard between Coalition Drive and Stonebridge Drive after they responded to the area out of...
wpde.com
1 person shot, killed in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in the area of First Street in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police department. Later Sunday afternoon, Cpt. Young said the suspect, Byron McKenzie had been apprehended and...
wpde.com
Sick bald eagle found in Georgetown County woman's driveway
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sick bald eagle was found in a Georgetown County woman's driveway over the weekend. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the woman came to Sta9 (Airport) and crews were able to contact the Center for Birds of Prety in Awendaw. The sanctuary agreed...
wpde.com
3 structures damaged in early morning fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 5:00 a.m. for a reported structure fire. It happened on Watergate Drive off Highway 17 near the Super 8 Hotel. Three sheds sustained fire damage. The incident is under control and no injuries have been reported.
wpde.com
2 injured after fire ruins Little River home before Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a house fire Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the fire on Rosebud Lane in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control and...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
wpde.com
Three displaced following home fire in Aynor
AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a home fire Saturday evening in Aynor. At 9:12 p.m., HCFR was dispatched to the 1000 block of Jordanville Road in Aynor for a reported residential structure fire. Officials say the fire is under control. Residents were...
wpde.com
Surfside Beach bakery owner speaks out following burglary
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — When customers walk into Benjamin’s Bakery they’re greeted with a jingle and a mezuzah, which in Jewish culture blesses a home. After a burglary that happened Thursday, the business owner, Lee Zulanch, said he’s blessed that no one was hurt. "The...
wpde.com
New Darlington police chief sworn in during ceremony
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington has a new police chief, but he is not new to the department. The swearing-in ceremony took place Friday for Jimmy Davis as the new leader of Darlington police. Davis has been working with the department for 32 years. He said he is so...
wpde.com
Horry County woman providing Christmas cheer with 10,000 lights
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One woman in Horry County is bringing Christmas cheer one holiday light at a time. In fact, she has around 10,000 lights brightening up her home. Ninoshka Drecchio grew up with her mother taking her to see Christmas lights as a little girl and said it was a tradition in her family.
wpde.com
11 long-time Florence shelter animals get a Christmas miracle
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It was a Christmas miracle for 11 shelter animals out of Florence over the weekend. The Florence Area Humane Society said "pawsengers" were flown to Long Trail Canine Rescue in Vermont for a heart-warming rescue. Amelia Air Santa pilots helped five dogs and six...
wpde.com
Santa Paws is comin' town : Horry Co. animal shelter free foster, adoptions for Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is hoping some elves living along the Grand Strand will bring some cats and dogs home for the 'paw'lidays this season. In part of their new two part program, HCACC is looking to place as many shelter pets...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Bowl expected to bring over $3M to the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of folks are making their way to the Grand Strand for the Myrtle Beach Bowl. UConn and Marshall will be going head-to-head on Monday at Brooks Stadium on Coastal Carolina’s campus. And with the teams and the fans, comes money. Jonathan Paris,...
wpde.com
Happy Hanukkah! Myrtle Beach to continue annual menorah lighting tradition
My — Sunday, the city of Myrtle Beach will celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah in the Market Common. The Temple of Shalom will hold its annual Menorah Lighting ceremony in The Market Common's Valor Memorial Garden. The ceremony will be at 5:00 p.m. The menorah will remain in the...
wpde.com
Finalists announced for Ed's Car Contest!
WPDE — The finalists for Ed's Car Contest have been selected!. ABC15 has been running a contest for several months to find one lucky winner for Ed Piotrowski's blue Camaro. The infamous giant Bobble-Ed made many stops along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee where people took a picture to enter for a chance to win. Hundreds of you visited the Bobble-Ed, sometimes more than once, and were creative with your submissions.
wpde.com
Conway business owners talk agritourism impacts
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A recent study revealed by the Agri-business industry in South Carolina has a $51.8 billion impact each year. A big piece of that is the success of agritourism or activities that brings visitors to farms or agriculture businesses. One of those first businesses to pop...
wpde.com
Florence officials making plans to offer more affordable housing
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Housing Authority plans to offer more affordable housing to those in need. The organization's director, Clamentine Elmore, said they plan to demolish their old headquarters in east Florence. They will use the space to build 70 affordable housing units. NEW: Conway business owners...
