ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Shooting at Myrtle Beach motel leads to drug arrest: Report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A shooting incident at a Myrtle Beach motel Wednesday led to a drug arrest, according to a report. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. originally responded to the Wave Rider Resort just after 12:30 p.m. to a report of a person with a gunshot wound, officials said.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Florence County coroner investigating deadly shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that he responded to a deadly shooting Sunday night on Brunson Street in Florence. von Lutcken said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. ABC15 reached out to the Florence Police Dept. to learn what led...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 person shot, killed in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in the area of First Street in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police department. Later Sunday afternoon, Cpt. Young said the suspect, Byron McKenzie had been apprehended and...
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

Sick bald eagle found in Georgetown County woman's driveway

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sick bald eagle was found in a Georgetown County woman's driveway over the weekend. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the woman came to Sta9 (Airport) and crews were able to contact the Center for Birds of Prety in Awendaw. The sanctuary agreed...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

3 structures damaged in early morning fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 5:00 a.m. for a reported structure fire. It happened on Watergate Drive off Highway 17 near the Super 8 Hotel. Three sheds sustained fire damage. The incident is under control and no injuries have been reported.
wpde.com

2 injured after fire ruins Little River home before Christmas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a house fire Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the fire on Rosebud Lane in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control and...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

Three displaced following home fire in Aynor

AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a home fire Saturday evening in Aynor. At 9:12 p.m., HCFR was dispatched to the 1000 block of Jordanville Road in Aynor for a reported residential structure fire. Officials say the fire is under control. Residents were...
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

Surfside Beach bakery owner speaks out following burglary

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — When customers walk into Benjamin’s Bakery they’re greeted with a jingle and a mezuzah, which in Jewish culture blesses a home. After a burglary that happened Thursday, the business owner, Lee Zulanch, said he’s blessed that no one was hurt. "The...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

New Darlington police chief sworn in during ceremony

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington has a new police chief, but he is not new to the department. The swearing-in ceremony took place Friday for Jimmy Davis as the new leader of Darlington police. Davis has been working with the department for 32 years. He said he is so...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Horry County woman providing Christmas cheer with 10,000 lights

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One woman in Horry County is bringing Christmas cheer one holiday light at a time. In fact, she has around 10,000 lights brightening up her home. Ninoshka Drecchio grew up with her mother taking her to see Christmas lights as a little girl and said it was a tradition in her family.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

11 long-time Florence shelter animals get a Christmas miracle

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It was a Christmas miracle for 11 shelter animals out of Florence over the weekend. The Florence Area Humane Society said "pawsengers" were flown to Long Trail Canine Rescue in Vermont for a heart-warming rescue. Amelia Air Santa pilots helped five dogs and six...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach Bowl expected to bring over $3M to the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of folks are making their way to the Grand Strand for the Myrtle Beach Bowl. UConn and Marshall will be going head-to-head on Monday at Brooks Stadium on Coastal Carolina’s campus. And with the teams and the fans, comes money. Jonathan Paris,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Finalists announced for Ed's Car Contest!

WPDE — The finalists for Ed's Car Contest have been selected!. ABC15 has been running a contest for several months to find one lucky winner for Ed Piotrowski's blue Camaro. The infamous giant Bobble-Ed made many stops along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee where people took a picture to enter for a chance to win. Hundreds of you visited the Bobble-Ed, sometimes more than once, and were creative with your submissions.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Conway business owners talk agritourism impacts

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A recent study revealed by the Agri-business industry in South Carolina has a $51.8 billion impact each year. A big piece of that is the success of agritourism or activities that brings visitors to farms or agriculture businesses. One of those first businesses to pop...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Florence officials making plans to offer more affordable housing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Housing Authority plans to offer more affordable housing to those in need. The organization's director, Clamentine Elmore, said they plan to demolish their old headquarters in east Florence. They will use the space to build 70 affordable housing units. NEW: Conway business owners...
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy