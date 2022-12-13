WPDE — The finalists for Ed's Car Contest have been selected!. ABC15 has been running a contest for several months to find one lucky winner for Ed Piotrowski's blue Camaro. The infamous giant Bobble-Ed made many stops along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee where people took a picture to enter for a chance to win. Hundreds of you visited the Bobble-Ed, sometimes more than once, and were creative with your submissions.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO