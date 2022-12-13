Watch your favorite shows and movies with these streaming deals from Disney+, Prime Video and more

Stream your favorite shows and movies with these exclusive deals from streaming services. Getty/simpson33/Reviewed

With holiday vacations coming soon, everyone's got TV and movies to catch up on. If you missed out on big hits like Top Gun: Maverick or Andor , you don't have to shell out big bucks to watch the best entertainment at home. In fact, we've found the best streaming deals to shop from the likes of Prime Video , Disney+ and more.

Paramount+ extended its Black Friday deal all the way to January, allowing shoppers to get 50% off their first year until January 2, 2023 , and Disney+ is still offering its wallet-friendly bundle deal with Hulu and ESPN+. Keep in mind, though, that some offers may only apply to new subscribers.

The best December streaming deals

Right now, Amazon Prime members can rent hit movies for up to 50% off. These range from recent hits like Everything Everywhere All At Once to holiday classics like Love, Actually .

Save up to 50% on movie rentals

During Black Friday 2022, you could get three months of Discovery+ for just $0.99, but that deal has unfortunately expired. But if you're still looking for ways to save, you can get 6 months of the service for free if you're a Verizon customer.

6 free months of Discovery+

Disney+ recently added an ad-supported tier to its streaming plans, but that doesn't mean you can't save on quality content anymore. Right now, the Disney Bundle with ads is just $12.99 a month, which is 53% off the combined prices of Disney+ ($7.99), Hulu ($9.99) and ESPN+ ($9.99) subscriptions.

Disney Bundle for $12.99 a month

We love MasterClass —and we love this limited-time deal, which is only available through today, December 13 . If you (or someone you love) would enjoy learning from your favorite celebrities, we recommend jumping on this deal, which offers two memberships for the price of one.

2 MasterClass memberships for the price of 1

Get 50% off your annual plan for the first year. Stream your favorite movies and shows, including Showtime, with this half-off deal for your first year. Pick this one up quickly if you want it—it expires on January 2, 2023 .

Paramount for 50% off

SlingTV is offering your first month of streaming for just $20, or half off the normal $40 price. You can also score a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite when you sign up now, saving you another $40.

SlingTV for half off

Right now, you can get STARZ for $3 a month for three months. Watch STARZ originals and movies you love with a deal that gets you great content for less than $5.

STARZ for $3 a month

