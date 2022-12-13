Lionel Messi's World Cup dream alive as Argentina advances to final with win over Croatia | Opinion

A magician. A cat with a string. A ballerina. An artiste. Pick any description you like, and it still won’t do Lionel Messi justice.

The best of his generation, possibly the best there’s ever been, has Argentina one game away from the World Cup title. Messi scored Argentina’s first goal, on yet another penalty, and had a sublime assist on the third, to bookend the 3-0 semifinal win Tuesday over Croatia, runners-up four years ago.

When the final whistle sounded, Messi bent over, put his hands on his knees and grinned. It was the smile of a man who is both happy and yet not anywhere close to being satisfied. Messi and Argentina advanced to Sunday’s final, where they'll play either Morocco or France, the defending champion.

"We're going to play the last game," Messi said after the match. "That’s what we wanted."

Messi has won Champions League titles and set scoring records, and his seven Ballon d’Or trophies are more than any other player. His No. 10 jersey has become iconic, the light-blue-and-white-striped version in particular, found in every city around the world.

Yet for all of his success and accolades, there is one hole on Messi’s glittering résumé: the World Cup.

Argentina has made only one final with Messi, and they ran into a Germany team that was a buzzsaw in 2014. That Messi won the Golden Ball, given to the best player in the tournament, was small consolation.

With this World Cup “surely” his last, Messi, 35, has openly acknowledged how badly he wants to win.

"The truth is, there’s a little anxiety, saying: ‘Well, we’re here, what’s going to happen? It’s my last one, how’s it going to go?’ " Messi said in an interview with ESPN before the World Cup began.

"On one hand, I can’t wait for it to arrive, but I’m also desperate for it to go well."

Oh, it has. He's made sure of that.

The shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in the opener is nothing more than a bad memory now. Argentina is unbeaten since then, and has outscored its opponents 11-3.

Of Argentina's 12 goals in the tournament, Messi has scored five of them and assisted on another three. He is now tied with Kylian Mbappe of France for most goals, and is one of four players with three assists.

"I feel very happy in this World Cup," Messi said. "I am enjoying it a lot, and luckily now I am able to help my whole squad make things happen."

The win over Croatia was a showcase of that.

Messi smashed a penalty kick in the 34th minute that Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic had no chance of stopping, even though he dove the right way. It was Messi's third penalty goal of this World Cup.

In the 69th minute, Messi got the ball and dribbled to the edge of the box, where he danced around Josko Gvardiol. The young Croatian has been one of the best defenders of the tournament, but Messi turned him sideways, toying both with the ball and Gvardiol before clearing space for himself.

He ran to the edge of the 6-yard box and crossed to Julián Álvarez, who was in front of the goal and had only to tap the ball in to give Argentina the 3-0 lead.

It was Álvarez's second goal of the game, after he slalomed through three Croatian defenders and lifted the ball over Livakovic .

"Not much needs to be said about Messi’s qualities," Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said. "He was very good and dangerous. He makes the difference in the quality for the Argentina team."

Now and, even if this is his last World Cup, maybe for years to come.

Children all over the world have been inspired by Messi, and none more so than those in Argentina. Álvarez was 12 when he got a photo with his longtime idol and now, 10 years later, he's playing alongside him.

Alvarez has four goals this tournament, trailing only Messi and Mbappe.

"He showcased an excellent football," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. "He wants to give it everything on the pitch."

The whole team does. Not only for the Argentina fans who've been filling the stadiums in Qatar and those cheering back home, but for Messi. There are so many ways to describe him, yet still not the one that would fit him best.

World Cup champion.

