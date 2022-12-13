ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

103.1 Kickin Country

Tenille Arts Explains the Serendipitous Way She Found Her New Single, ‘Jealous of Myself’

Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Tenille Arts enjoyed a record-setting first outing at country radio with her song, "Something Like That." Not only was the single her first No. 1 on the charts, but it also marked the first-ever No. 1 country radio single written, performed and produced entirely by women. It was also the first time a Canadian-born country artist has held the No. 1 slot since 2007.
Drake Milligan Joins Vince Gill and the Time Jumpers for New Western Swing Duet [Listen]

New artists typically don't get duets with superstars until later in their careers. But this didn’t apply to Drake Milligan. On his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, the 23-year-old managed to turn a spirited Western swing song — which he co-wrote with Brandon Hood and Phil O’Donnell — into a duet with both the Nashville-based Western swing band Time Jumpers and country superstar Vince Gill.
Kane Brown Brings a Couple Onstage For a Romantic Dance to ‘Heaven’ [Watch]

Back when Kane Brown decided to cut his 2017 single "Heaven," he loved the song because it reminded him of his love story with his now-wife Katelyn. But since then, the romantic ballad has become an anthem for couples in love everywhere -- and at a Vancouver tour stop on Thursday (Dec. 15), the song was all about one older couple who took the stage for a dance as Brown performed it.
Luke Bryan Rounds Out Crash My Playa With New Lineup Additions

The stage is set for Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa music festival. The five-time Entertainer of the Year has released the completed lineup, with two new additions, Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen. They'll join headliners Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell from January 19 - 22, 2023, in Riviera...
The Top 22 Country Songs of 2022, Ranked

Several artists with songs on this Top Country Songs of 2022 list can be counted on for entries year after year, but there's new blood and at least one artist that nobody saw coming when the year in country music began. Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes and Kane Brown...
19 Years Ago: Keith Urban’s Debut Solo Album Certified Platinum

Nineteen years ago today (Dec. 15, 2003), Keith Urban earned platinum status (signifying sales in excess of one million units) for his self-titled debut album. Keith Urban, which was released in 1999, was Urban's first solo project since performing as part of the band the Ranch. The country star released the eponymous disc on Capitol Nashville, and it spawned his first No. 1 hit, "But for the Grace of God," a song that Urban co-wrote with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's.
43 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Marries Denise Jackson

Happy anniversary to Alan Jackson! Forty-three years ago today (Dec. 15, 1979), Jackson wed his wife Denise (nee Jackson -- no name change for her!), his high school sweetheart, at the Newnan Baptist Church in their hometown of Newnan, Ga. The Jacksons moved to Nashville after six years of marriage...
NEWNAN, GA
Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
Report: Zac Brown Engaged to Model and ‘Biker Chick’ Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown Band singer Zac Brown is set to marry. He reportedly proposed to model, stuntwoman and event producer Kelly Yazdi earlier this year, with a wedding date TBD. People shared the news, reporting that the engagement was confirmed by multiple sources. The intimate proposal came in Hawaii, and for the most part Yazdi has remained away from public eye. However, a video of the ZBB bandmates singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown offers a glimpse of her joining in, snuggling into his neck and extending a slender hand weighted down by what looks like an engagement ring.
HAWAII STATE
29 Years Ago: Faith Hill Debuts on the Grand Ole Opry

Happy (Opry) anniversary to Faith Hill! It was on this day (Dec. 18) in 1993 that she made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry. Hill's appearance on the renowned stage came only two months after she released her debut album, Take Me as I Am; her first single, "Wild One," was steadily climbing up the charts when she performed at the Opry, and it would become her first No. 1 by the beginning of 1994. However, the Mississippi native admits that she was unprepared for how difficult it would be to actually snag a performance at the revered hall.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
San Angelo, TX
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

