Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

This Lubbock Designer Store Has Adorable Fast-Food-Themed Christmas Ornaments

When I was a kid, my parents had a pretty traditional Christmas tree. Lots of red and white and green. I always wanted purple and pink and random silly ornaments, but they are a bit more conventional than I am. Now that I'm an adult, I get to put whatever I want on my tree, which has been pretty fun. My tree at home is decked out with purple ribbons and neon ornaments and definitely isn't for everyone, but I love it!
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Harperfest Announces Lineup for Music & Comedy Festival In Lubbock

Harperfest has released its lineup for its Comedy and Music Festival. The event will be held Sunday, January 15th, from 2 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. and will feature several comedians and musicians. The event will be held at Lubbock's The Garden (1801 Buddy Holly Ave). The event will benefit the HarperFest Unity Grant, a cause I believe in deeply.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Arctic Blast Takes Aim At Texas Ahead Of Christmas

An arctic front with extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will arrive on Thursday. It's about to get really cold in Lubbock and throughout Texas. With less than a week to go before Christmas and with some of the busiest travel days coming up, an arctic is moving towards Texas threatening cold temperatures and possible travel delays in other parts of the nation that could impact us in Lubbock and throughout Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth

A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
WOLFFORTH, TX
FMX 94.5

7 Myths About Lubbock Busted

So what do people outside of Lubbock think of Lubbock?. We've all heard things from friends and family about Lubbock. It's usually easier to let them believe the b.s. then to explain to them that we're all pretty normal here. With that in mind, I've compiled Seven Myths About Lubbock-Busted!
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously

I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

I’ll Bet You Won’t Take This Pre-New Years Challenge

You are made of some pretty strong stuff. Few people know that I hold "church" online every Sunday morning at 9:00. We talk about motivation, breaking bad habits, trying to get rid of anxiety, and more. I have no real training and don't really pretend that I do. What I actually do is read and study so that I personally go into each week with some goals, and if any of those things match up with what you need, then you're welcome to share.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar

A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Ultimate New Year’s Resolution Everyone in Lubbock Should Try

As the end of the year approaches and the new year is just around the corner, many people are planning out their resolutions. The most popular resolutions tend to do with self-improvement, like exercising more, eating healthier, or losing weight. And others want to lead a better life by spending more time with friends and family, saving money, or spending less time online. No matter what your resolution is, it can be nice to have a fresh start and an open mind to new possibilities.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Does Lubbock Have A Strange Obsession With Deadly Shrimp And Rap Music?

So, yeah. We search for some CRAZY S#!T here in the Hubbaplex. Earlier, Kelsee Pitman gave us some insight as to Lubbock's Top 10 Google Searches of 2022. Actually, Number 1 didn't surprise me as much as the fact that we always seem to be on the hunt for a dispensary (They're in New Mexico, Cheech), or a Game Room (They ain't playing Parcheesi in there, Newb).
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Insane Video Footage of Yesterday’s Tornado In The Dallas Area

Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma are recovering from terrible storms that ripped through yesterday, December 14th, 2022. Reports say that two people were killed and five were injured. Rescue and recovery teams are still at work today. Growing up in West Texas, tornados are just a fact of life. Lubbock has...
DALLAS, TX
DALLAS, TX

