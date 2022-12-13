Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Are You As Excited As I Am For This Tea Location in Lubbock?
Tea people rejoice, one of Lubbock's favorites is adding another location to the area. Back in 2019, we got out first HTeaO location and people immediately fell in love. Every hour they have 27 flavors of fresh-brewed ice tea for you to try, mix and match and enjoy. This company's...
What Ever Happened To The Animals From Lubbock’s Putt Putt Golf And Games?
One of the animals has come roaring back to life. I can't be the only one who remembers Putt-Putt Golf And Games. In fact, I only took kids there, while some of you were actually taken there as kids. Hopefully, you'll all bear with me as I take you on a trip down memory lane.
This Lubbock Designer Store Has Adorable Fast-Food-Themed Christmas Ornaments
When I was a kid, my parents had a pretty traditional Christmas tree. Lots of red and white and green. I always wanted purple and pink and random silly ornaments, but they are a bit more conventional than I am. Now that I'm an adult, I get to put whatever I want on my tree, which has been pretty fun. My tree at home is decked out with purple ribbons and neon ornaments and definitely isn't for everyone, but I love it!
Harperfest Announces Lineup for Music & Comedy Festival In Lubbock
Harperfest has released its lineup for its Comedy and Music Festival. The event will be held Sunday, January 15th, from 2 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. and will feature several comedians and musicians. The event will be held at Lubbock's The Garden (1801 Buddy Holly Ave). The event will benefit the HarperFest Unity Grant, a cause I believe in deeply.
Arctic Blast Takes Aim At Texas Ahead Of Christmas
An arctic front with extremely cold temperatures and wind chills will arrive on Thursday. It's about to get really cold in Lubbock and throughout Texas. With less than a week to go before Christmas and with some of the busiest travel days coming up, an arctic is moving towards Texas threatening cold temperatures and possible travel delays in other parts of the nation that could impact us in Lubbock and throughout Texas.
This Lubbock Man Enjoys Getting A Little Nutty During The Holiday Season
So, it's the holidays, and everyone is feeling just a little "nutty". Especially when we are all trying to find that perfect snack for family and friends during holiday gatherings. If you noticed the word "nutty" in quotes earlier, good for you. You're observant. Over the years, my mother amassed...
18 Lubbock Stores & Restaraunts Open on Christmas & Christmas Eve 2022
The holidays are here and if you are looking to do some last-minute shopping, get food or just need to grab something real quick these are the places open for Christmas and Christmas Eve in Lubbock. There are restaurants, stores and each one has its hours. 21 Awesome Places to...
Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth
A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
7 Myths About Lubbock Busted
So what do people outside of Lubbock think of Lubbock?. We've all heard things from friends and family about Lubbock. It's usually easier to let them believe the b.s. then to explain to them that we're all pretty normal here. With that in mind, I've compiled Seven Myths About Lubbock-Busted!
Boom: A Scandalous New Lubbock Restaurant & Bar Is Coming
A new riskay sports bar is coming to Lubbock. Will you be checking it out?. In Lubbock, we all love sports so when a new sports bar is coming we get excited. This new spot is called Bombshells. It's a restaurant that offers "an exciting atmosphere, great food, live entertainment...
Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously
I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
I’ll Bet You Won’t Take This Pre-New Years Challenge
You are made of some pretty strong stuff. Few people know that I hold "church" online every Sunday morning at 9:00. We talk about motivation, breaking bad habits, trying to get rid of anxiety, and more. I have no real training and don't really pretend that I do. What I actually do is read and study so that I personally go into each week with some goals, and if any of those things match up with what you need, then you're welcome to share.
Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar
A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
The Ultimate New Year’s Resolution Everyone in Lubbock Should Try
As the end of the year approaches and the new year is just around the corner, many people are planning out their resolutions. The most popular resolutions tend to do with self-improvement, like exercising more, eating healthier, or losing weight. And others want to lead a better life by spending more time with friends and family, saving money, or spending less time online. No matter what your resolution is, it can be nice to have a fresh start and an open mind to new possibilities.
Lubbock Steak Trail: You Need to Try These 16 Delicious Steakhouses
Now, this is what West Texas is about. Lubbock knows how to do their steaks. I have gone to a lot of places here in the area that have some of the best steaks I have ever had so if you are looking for a good red piece of meat you came to the right place.
Does Lubbock Have A Strange Obsession With Deadly Shrimp And Rap Music?
So, yeah. We search for some CRAZY S#!T here in the Hubbaplex. Earlier, Kelsee Pitman gave us some insight as to Lubbock's Top 10 Google Searches of 2022. Actually, Number 1 didn't surprise me as much as the fact that we always seem to be on the hunt for a dispensary (They're in New Mexico, Cheech), or a Game Room (They ain't playing Parcheesi in there, Newb).
Insane Video Footage of Yesterday’s Tornado In The Dallas Area
Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma are recovering from terrible storms that ripped through yesterday, December 14th, 2022. Reports say that two people were killed and five were injured. Rescue and recovery teams are still at work today. Growing up in West Texas, tornados are just a fact of life. Lubbock has...
Lubbock Loser Dumps Dog With Heartbreaking Note Attached To Collar
A Lubbock woman came across a stray dog wearing a pink harness collar. She noticed there was a note attached to the collar and opened it, only to discover that this poor dog "Sally" was abandoned after being rescued by someone. The person that penned the letter explained that they...
Lubbock Ranks in Top 3 US Cities with the Worst Cell Service
Something I never thought much about until moving to Lubbock was my cell service. I never had a problem with my provider or the coverage I got in Arizona, but once I move to the Hub City, I started noticing a difference. My phone would slow down a ridiculous amount,...
You Have To Check Out This New Lubbock Fluid Art Experience Opening This Week
Back in November, I told y'all about the new art place coming to Lubbock. I got a chance to check it out before anyone else and here is how it went. I had so much fun. I was so worried it was going to be hard because I have no artistic ability but the hardest part was picking out my paint.
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0