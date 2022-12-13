Read full article on original website
Binance.US set to acquire Voyager Digital assets for $1B
According to a new press release published on Dec. 19, cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US will acquire assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital for $1.022 billion. After a review of strategic options, the firm said that Binance.US represented the “highest and best bid for its assets.”. The $1.022-billion bid consists...
BTC price faces 20% drop in weeks if Bitcoin avoids key level — Analyst
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed rigid below $17,000 at the Dec. 19 Wall Street open as skeptical traders feared more downside. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD lingering around the $16,700 mark, practically unmoved over the weekend. The pair saw only fractional volatility at the open, as United States...
Grayscale CEO highlights 20% GBTC share buyback option if ETF conversion fails
According to an end-of-year letter to investors published on Dec. 10, Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein said that the firm might consider “a tender offer for a portion of the outstanding shares of GBTC [Grayscale Bitcoin Trust]” if the latter’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) conversion process is ultimately unsuccessful. Sonnenshein stated that “such tender offer would be for no more than 20% of the outstanding shares of GBTC” and would require both regulatory “relief” from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as well as shareholder approval.
Bitvavo to prefund locked DCG assets worth $296.7M amid liquidity crisis
The Digital Currency Group and its affiliates (DCG), which manages $296.7 million (280 million euros) in deposits and digital assets of crypto exchange Bitvavo for off-chain staking services, suspended repayments citing liquidity problems amid the bear market. However, Bitvavo announced to prefund the locked assets, preventing DCG-induced service disruption for users.
What is crypto market capitulation and its significance
Capitulation literally means concede. In the financial sphere, this term reflects a period of aggressive selling when the last of the bulls concede defeat to become bears themselves. What is crypto market capitulation?. Suppose a cryptocurrency drops 30% overnight. An investor is left with two options: they can continue to...
Crypto investment firm CoinShares debuts trading on Nasdaq Stockholm
Major cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares has debuted trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, the primary securities exchange of the Nordic countries. CoinShares officially announced on Dec. 19, the first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market, with CoinShares’ stock starting trading on the exchange under the ticker CS. The...
Ethereum bulls wake up after four years to transfer 22,982 ETH
At a time of bear market-induced uncertainty, crypto investors often tend to stick with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) to evade impermanent losses. As a result, the significant movement of such assets intrigues the community as they try and decipher the intent behind the move. Two addresses that have remained...
TMN Global builds a bridge between the old world and new world of investments
Traditionally, people have invested in tangible assets like gold and silver to protect their wealth against inflation. Others have invested in life insurance, stocks, bonds or other cash equivalents that can be quickly turned into cash. These methods have helped many people to fight against inflation and prepare for retirement. This being stated, these traditional ways of investing are not the only ways of protecting a person’s cash against inflation. There have been new developments regarding technology, green energy and digital currencies that are now making it possible for investors to diversify their portfolios even further.
Sam Bankman-Fried arrested and consented to the extradition — Law Decoded, Dec. 12-19.
Welcome to Law Decoded, your weekly digest of all the major developments in the field of regulation. The FTX drama escalated last week when the Royal Bahamas Police Force arrested its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, at the request of the United States government. Within hours, politicians, crypto executives and influencers had all booted up their Twitter apps to comment on the arrest of the former CEO, who had to miss his testimony before the U.S. Congress. However, the text of SBF’s planned testimony was obtained by the media, wherein he blamed the inclusion of FTX.US in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy on John J. Ray III, a restructuring lawyer who assumed the role of FTX CEO after the bankruptcy filing.
Corporate America has finally taken notice of Web3 — US trademark lawyer
This year saw an influx of trademark applications filed by various companies looking to get in on the Web3 action. By November, a total of 4,999 trademark applications had been filed in the United States for cryptocurrencies and digital-related goods and services — according to United States Patent and Trademark Office-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.
Eva Kaili arrest a ‘setback’ for EU crypto regulations, economist says
The arrest of European Parliamentarian and cryptocurrency proponent Eva Kaili has been labeled as a blow to the ecosystem by prominent blockchain industry participants. Kaili, one of 14 European Parliament vice presidents, was arrested and charged on Dec. 10 by Belgian prosecutors who are investigating allegations of corruption, money laundering and criminal organization involving Qatar and senior policy-makers in Europe.
Algorithmic stabilization is the key to effective crypto-finance
After the collapse of Terraform Labs’ cryptocurrency, Terra (LUNA), and its stablecoin, Terra (UST), the notion of “algorithmic stabilization” has fallen to a low point in popularity, both in the cryptocurrency world and among mainstream observers. This emotional response, however, is strongly at odds with reality. In...
OKX cites intermittent outage amid Alibaba Cloud equipment anomaly
Crypto exchange OKX witnessed service disruptions after primary infrastructure provider Alibaba Cloud announced a hardware failure in Alibaba Cloud’s Hong Kong data center. Alibaba Cloud Hong Kong IDC Zone C server went offline on Saturday at roughly 10 pm ET and failed to recover for over seven hours at the time of reporting. On-chain data further confirms that OKX processed no transactions during this timeline.
Central Banks to set standards on banks’ crypto exposure: BIS
A global standard for banks’ exposure to crypto assets has been endorsed by the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS) of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The standard, which sets a limit of 2% on crypto reserves among banks, must be implemented on Jan. 1, 2025, according to an official announcement on Dec. 16.
Kazakhstan central bank recommends a phased CBDC rollout between 2023-25
Kazakhstan, the world’s third-largest Bitcoin (BTC) mining hub after the United States and China, found feasibility in launching its in-house central bank digital currency (CBDC), a digital tenge. The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) revealed the finding following the completion of the second phase of testing. In late October,...
Argentina’s province to issue US dollar-pegged stablecoin
The province of San Luis in Argentina approved legislation allowing the issuance of its own stablecoin pegged to the United States dollar. The token, dubbed the “Activo Digital San Luis de Ahorro,” will be available to all citizens of the province over the age of 18 and 100% collateralized in liquid financial assets of the province.
Kadena CEO Stuart Popejoy on blockchain design: Proof-of-work is a feature, not a flaw
When taking its blockchain public, “there was an adjustment period where we had to learn to love crypto,” Kadena founder and CEO Stuart Popejoy said. The admission sounded more like a technical adjustment than a surge of emotion on his lips, but he added, “The people who participate in your ecosystem really are your network and that is obviously not a very enterprise-y thing, that’s very grassroots.”
The Federal Reserve's pursuit of a 'reverse wealth effect' is undermining crypto
The Federal Reserve’s strategy to hike interest rates may continue, making it difficult for the crypto industry to bounce back. For crypto assets to become the hedge against inflation, the industry needs to explore ways to decouple crypto from traditional markets. Decentralized finance (DeFi) can perhaps offer a way out by breaking away from legacy financial models.
The outcome of SBF's prosecution could determine how the IRS treats your FTX losses
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received official criminal charges after the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange, which is more than just a moral victory for the exchange’s roughly 1 million individual investors. While not locked in yet, things appear to be on track for these investors to take a more favorable tax position as SBF’s fate continues to unravel.
