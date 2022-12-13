Congressman Salud Carbajal calls for more Ukraine funding: ‘A delay would be disastrous’

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal visited Ukraine over the weekend to meet with military leaders and civilians enmeshed in a brutal war with Russia.

“We saw firsthand the human cost of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s unprovoked war, but we also saw the incredible resolve of the Ukrainians to defeat their invaders,” Carbajal said at a news conference Monday. “We need to continue our support with our allies of Ukraine.”

The Central Coast congressman, who represents California’s 24th District, visited Ukraine with members of the House Armed Services Committee.

The embattled European nation needs funding for military training, munitions and unmanned aerial vehicles, Carbajal said.

Ukraine also requires monetary support for air defense systems to protect their infrastructure from Russia’s attacks, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton said at Monday’s news conference.

“Our fundamental purpose is to ensure that we get the Ukrainians everything they need to win,” said Moulton, a Democrat who represents Massachusetts’ Sixth District.

Moulton encouraged Congress to look to the future, and allocate funding to rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure at the conclusion of the war — from its railroad lines to its power grid.

Carbajal said the Ukrainian military created a system to show how they’re using the weapons and funding supplied by the United States.

“I was most impressed,” Carbajal said. “They’re creating transparency and accountability of all these weapons that we have been providing them.”

In March, Carbajal voted with the U.S. House of Representatives to give $13.6 billion to Ukraine — and more funding could be released in the future.

In November, President Joe Biden proposed that Congress create a $37 billion emergency funding package for Ukraine, according to the Associated Press .

Carbajal pledged to advocate for supporting Ukraine in Congress, and said “it’s imperative that we move without delay,” as Ukrainian officials told him “that they will run out of money by spring.”

“A delay would be disastrous to continue the momentum in supporting Ukraine,” Carbajal said. “I am really reinvigorated and have gained much confidence to make sure that we continue our resolve with our allies to support Ukraine.”