Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
QC Kinetix Opens Regenerative Medicine Clinic in PharrMadocPharr, TX
Governor Abbott Serves Thanksgiving Dinner to Troops Supporting the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott serves Thanksgiving lunch to Texas National GuardAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Police: Racing driver crashes near Sunrise Mall, two hospitalized
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of running a red light while racing, causing a three-vehicle crash that left two hospitalized. Frank Luna, 45, was arrested on charges of intoxication assault and two counts of racing on a highway causing injury, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department. […]
CCSO: Carrizales Rucker inmate dies after medical complications
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizales-Rucker inmate was transported to a local hospital Friday where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. On Dec. 16, the inmate was taken to the hospital following what officials say was a medical emergency. CCSO officials confirming he later passed away due […]
KRGV
Traffic stop in Mission leads to seizure of cocaine wrapped in candy, officials say
The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers seized 73 grams of cocaine concealed as candy wrappers during a traffic stop in Mission Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Troopers observed a vehicle suspected of migrant smuggling and conducted a traffic stop, when the...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Cocaine Seizure had Candy Wrapping
EDINBURG (News Release) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotic smuggling events in two days, resulting in four arrests. On December 13, RGV agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers observed a vehicle in Mission suspected of migrant smuggling. A DPS trooper conducted a vehicle stop and agents conducted an immigration inspection on the driver, who was found to be in the country illegally. Agents discovered 73 grams of cocaine in the vehicle, some of which was concealed in candy wrappers. DPS seized the narcotics and took custody of the driver and passenger to face state charges.
valleybusinessreport.com
Pharr Police Department Increases Patrols
As the holiday season continues, the Pharr Police Department wants to remind the public to take extra precautions behind the wheel. Increased patrols are now in effect through Jan. 1, 2023. Pharr Police officers will be on the lookout for speeding violations, traffic safety laws, seatbelts, drunk drivers and other...
Body cam wasn’t on when police officer shot Great Dane in San Juan
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Newly obtained body cam footage is raising questions months after a dog was killed by a San Juan police officer. At 8:50 a.m. Sept. 11, an officer with the San Juan Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Kanas Avenue in reference to “aggressive canines on the […]
Texas man denies knowing about the $49K in his car
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver stopped in San Benito with nearly $50,000 told deputies he didn’t know anything about the cash, authorities said. A Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a K9 unit seized up to $49,400 during a traffic stop Dec. 9 in San Benito at northbound I-9 after a traffic stop […]
KRGV
Valley locals asked to watch for runaway livestock
The weather has been wet and cold these past couple of days, you probably won't want to be out in the elements wrangling up outdoor pets and animals. Make sure they are secured. Teo Martinez, also known as Hidalgo County's Cowboy, says he has been busy responding to runaway livestock...
3 COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported three deaths in the county between Tuesday and Thursday. A Donna woman in her 50s, a McAllen man in his 60s and a Weslaco man in his 60s were listed as those who died. This raises the county’s death toll to […]
Feds: Brownsville man ‘with no criminal history’ sentenced for drug trafficking
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was ordered to prison on Wednesday for attempting to transport cocaine through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint. Jonathan Martinez, 27, was ordered to serve two years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas announced in a news […]
Brownsville man sentenced to prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Johnathan Martinez, a 27-year-old man from Brownsville, has been ordered to prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine through a Border Patrol checkpoint.
Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas
Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico. Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.
KRGV
Holiday drunk driving campaign continues
This holiday season, if you choose to drink something a little stronger than eggnog, officers want you to plan ahead and get a sober driver. "We want motorists to know that drunk driving is preventable, you have options that do not include getting behind the wheel after you've been drinking alcohol," McAllen Police Department Lt. Joel Morales said.
Police: Wanted McAllen man arrested after break-in at woman’s residence
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department have arrested a man suspected of assaulting a woman in her home, authorities said. Eluid Pina Jr., 36, was wanted on charges of burglary of habitation with intent to commit a first degree felony and was taken into custody Friday, the police department said Saturday. At approximately […]
Harlingen first responders rescue woman from canal
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It was heart racing moments last week when Harlingen emergency crews jumped in a canal filled with water to rescue a woman after she crashed a vehicle and flipped upside down. The footage was captured on body cam video as first responders pulled her back to safety. Harlingen police and fire […]
McAllen police search for theft suspect
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to thefts. Police said two arrest warrants were issued for Miguel Angel Meza, 33. According to police, the thefts happened Aug. 16 and Nov. 9 on the 700 block of S. Jackson Road. Surveillance footage captured an […]
35-Year-Old Woman Charged with Drug Trafficking after Meth & Fentanyl Seized in Brownville, Maine
A 35-year-old woman was arrested and multiple drugs were seized when a search warrant was executed at a residence in Brownsville, Maine on Thursday night. The Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office said they seized meth, fentanyl, a firearm and stolen property. Deputies also found $2200 in suspected drug proceeds. Suspect Faces...
FBI warns of scam calls in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FBI sent out a warning to alert the residents of Brownsville of recent scam calls. According to a tweet sent out by the FBI, multiple people have called to claiming they missed a call from the FBI office. The tweet stated it appears to be a scammer who spoofed the […]
Vehicle crashes into front of Weslaco gordita restaurant
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle crashed into the Gorditas Dona Lula in Weslaco on Thursday morning. A restaurant employee told ValleyCentral the accident occurred at around 10 a.m. after a driver mistook the accelerator for the brake and crashed into the building. A news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated police received a […]
kurv.com
Valley Hospitals Seeing Significant Increase In COVID Patients
As we crowd the shopping malls and grocery stores, and gather for holiday parties, there has been a marked increase in the number of people across the Valley becoming infected with the coronavirus, and having to be hospitalized. The Texas Department of Health Services counts more than 1,100 new coronavirus...
Comments / 2