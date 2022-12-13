Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature
A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Free Star Wars Surprise
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have a new and free Star Wars surprise, courtesy of EA and Microsoft. Unfortunately, if you're a basic Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you're out of luck; there's no Star Wars surprise for you. For those that don't know, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the premium tier of Xbox Game Pass. For an extra $5 a month, Ultimate subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and random perks and benefits. It's unclear if the latest surprise is via EA Play or an example of the latter, but right now Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can upgrade to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe from the base version for free.
ComicBook
Amazon Studios Talks The Lord of the Rings' Success, Competing With House of the Dragon, and Plans for Season 2
Amazon Studios has a smash hit with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Production is underway for the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the fantasy TV adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's seminal work. Instead of adapting the core The Lord of the Rings epic for television (much in the same way that Peter Jackson adapted the books into a trilogy of films), Amazon Studios took a gamble by making a prequel of series, focusing on the creation of the Rings of Power and the rise of Sauron during the Second Age. Amazon's gambit paid off, as the new show was viewed (according to Amazon) by over 100 million people worldwide, with 25 million viewers watching the show on the first day alone. Not only did Rings of Power break every previous Prime Video record for most viewers, it also drove more new Prime Video sign-ups during its launch than any other show or movie.
ComicBook
Netflix's Blocksbuster Cancelled After One Season
A surprising Netflix series will not be seeing a Season 2. Viewers were confused and interested when the streamer announced a Blockbuster series on the platform. That excited only grew when Randall Park and Vanessa Ramos boarded the project. Unfortunately, Variety reports that there will only be one season of the hijinks at the last Blockbuster on Earth. 10 episodes exist and it's only been about a month since the premiere. Fans are usually down for a one-camera show. But, maybe there was just too much out there to watch at the time. Unfortunately for Blockbuster, it didn't crack the Netflix Top 10 when it debuted. But, Rotten Tomatoes likely played a role as well. 23% on the Tomatometer from critics is hard to shake. Comicbook.com talked to the stars about what they loved about movie rental places. Their answers were pretty amazing.
ComicBook
The Witcher Showrunner Hints at Reason Behind Henry Cavill Exit
After Season 3, Liam Hemsworth will be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Why Henry Cavill has stepped away from the role of a character he loves so much, we still don't know. Whether it's pure professionalism or an NDA or both, all parties involved aren't providing any details on the matter. Because of this, assumptions and speculation are dominating the narrative. Many assume Cavill stepped away from the role to pursue other roles, such as Superman and Warhammer. However, reports from various sources have claimed the real reason Cavill has stepped away is due to creative differences with the writers and producers of the show. Naturally, these reports have bolstered protests against the show, which are largely centered around its deviation from the source material.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Detonates With Reze
Chainsaw Man's first season is drawing to an end and Studio MAPPA has been showing its stuff with the various trials and tribulations of the anime's star Denji. While various devil hunters and terrifying monsters have appeared in the first season, there are plenty more characters to come, with the mysterious woman known as Reze being a major one. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Denji and Reze will be a unique relationship in the series and one cosplayer has captured the woman's aesthetic.
ComicBook
SNL: Weekend Update Fans Annoyed That Annual Joke Swap Didn't Happen on Christmas Episode
Last night saw Elivs star Austin Butler hosting the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 alongside musical guest Lizzo. It was a big episode that featured some fun sketches as well as a heartfelt goodbye to longtime cast member, Cecily Strong. However, there was one thing that didn't happen in the episode that has some fans upset. A longstanding tradition on "Weekend Update" is the joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che. The two write jokes for the other and then read them for the first time on air. Many SNL fans took to Twitter last night to express their disappointment that the bit didn't happen.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Highly-Rated PS4 Horror Game Just $0.59
A new PlayStation Store sale has made a highly-rated horror just $0.59 for a limited time. There are hundreds of PS4 games on sale right now in the build-up to Christmas and the larger holiday season. Many of the deals are for filler games or are deals that aren't that impressive. That said, there are plenty of steals to have if you have time to sift through all of the junk. For example, Sagebrush is only $0.59 right now and until December 22.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding More Classic PSP, PS1, and PS3 Games
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers got word this week of more classic games being added to the subscription service. Announced on Wednesday alongside the reveal of some other more modern PlayStation Plus games that would be added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers, these classic games now joining the PS Plus catalog include ones from the PSP as well as some for the PS1 and PS3, too.
ComicBook
HBO Max Renews Critically-Acclaimed Comedy For Season 3
HBO Max renewed one of it's most award-winning shows. That's right Sort Of will be returning for Season 3. The streamer and CBC announced the news this week to applause for the fans. Bilal Baig and Fab Fillipo have crafted a set of characters around Sabi Mehboob that people just can't get enough of. Season 2 has been a hit on the Canadian channel and in the states on HBO Max. Luckily, the journey with both the Mehboobs and the Kaneko-Bauers will continue in the next salvo of episodes. Understandably, both cast and crew are excited about the future.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Reveals One Last 2022 Release
Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released in theaters, combined with the fact the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, most thought Marvel Studios' offerings for the year were over. In typical fashion, Marvel still has a surprise release before the calendar turns to 2023. According to a new listing from Disney+ Hotstar, a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled will be added to the platform on December 28th.
ComicBook
Apex Legends Developer Gives Update on Two Long-Awaited Features
An Apex Legends developer at Respawn Entertainment has given an update on two long-awaited features players across various platforms have been patiently anticipating. More specifically, an update has been provided on next-gen console support and cross-progression. Unfortunately, the update is light on specifics and offers no good news other than both are still in the works in some capacity.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
ComicBook
Steam Makes Game 100% Free for Limited Time
Steam users can currently download a game with a "Very Positive" rating for free via Fanatical. The only catch is that you need to subscribe to the latter's newsletter to redeem the offer. However, as Fanatical notes, you can unsubscribe from said newsletter after whenever you want. There are no other strings attached to the offer, but it's a limited-time deal. At the moment of writing this, it's only available for another four days. After this period it will revert to its normal price of $3.99.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
ComicBook
Mass Effect 4 Detail Teases Big Return
We know next to nothing about the next Mass Effect game -- tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by many -- but there's growing speculation that it takes place after the events of the trilogy. Whether this will mean Commander Shepard will return, well the jury is still out. That said, it looks like the main baddie from the trilogy could be set to return in some capacity, or at least that's what the metadata of the N7-day teaser from November suggests or, more specifically, possibly suggests.
ComicBook
HBO Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making Confirms Cast
Superhero comics have dominated our popular culture for the better part of the past century, as well as the various movies, television shows, video games, and radio plays that are inspired by them. A new potential HBO series, The Franchise, is set to poke fun at the circumstances of the superhero boom — and it has officially found its ensemble cast. On Friday, HBO announced the cast of the pilot episode, which will be the first episode of U.S. television directed by Sam Mendes.
ComicBook
The Price Is Right Headed to Primetime With Themed Episodes in 2023
The Price Is Right is headed to primetime with a bunch of specials in 2023. CBS announced that the long-running game show would be celebrating fans from all over. From former contestants, grocery store workers, math geniuses and everyone in-between, there will be a chance to compete for amazing prizes. Drew Carey will be hosting it all as America tunes in. This isn't the first time that The Price Is Right has crossed over into nighttime territory. But, it is a way to get 2023 off with a bang. Check out what's coming up down below!
Comments / 0