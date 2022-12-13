ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Ellsworth Air Force Base receives award at International Council of Air Shows banquet

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — On Saturday, Ellsworth Air Force Base announced that they received the Dick Schram Memorial Community Relations Award at the International Council of Air Shows banquet in Las Vegas. The award was received for the efforts by the team that put on the air show at Ellsworth in May that had more than 60,000 people in attendance.
Here’s how illegally dumped snow can be a safety concern

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is reminding the public and commercial snow removal operators Monday that it is illegal to place or dump excess snow on highway right-of-way, which includes driving surfaces, shoulders, and ditches. SDDOT Director of Operations Craig Smith says, “The recent snowstorm...
The Black Hills Toy Drive spreads holiday cheer to the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, Black Hills Toy Drive distributed toys to thousands of kids and families from the local community. “We found out this fall that Toys for Tots is not coming back to Pennington County. And myself and the three other founders of the Toy Drive came together, and what we did is we ultimately replaced Toys for Tots for about 2,000 kids in the area,” said Scott Eggleston, cofounder of the Black Hills Toy Drive.
Could we see some record breaking temperatures? Check out this week’s forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the third week of December. The story of this week is dangerously cold temperatures. We could see minimum temperatures broken across the area on Thursday morning. The NWS has already issued wind chill watches for most of South Dakota with wind chills between 30 and 60 degrees below zero possible Monday Night through Friday morning.
