Related
newscenter1.tv
Here’s what happened to South Dakota’s unemployment rate in November
(The Center Square) – South Dakota’s seasonal unemployment rate dropped slightly in November to 2.4%, well below the national rate of 3.7%, according to the state’s Labor Market Information Center. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November 2021 was 2.9%. The national rate was 4.2%.
newscenter1.tv
The South Dakota Railroad Museum features fun and interactive exhibits for the whole family
Known as “The Land of Infinite Variety,” South Dakota is a state rich in history, including railroad history. Rick Mills is the curator of the South Dakota State Railroad Museum, and he shared a bit about the state’s locomotive history and what you can expect to see at the museum.
newscenter1.tv
Ellsworth Air Force Base receives award at International Council of Air Shows banquet
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — On Saturday, Ellsworth Air Force Base announced that they received the Dick Schram Memorial Community Relations Award at the International Council of Air Shows banquet in Las Vegas. The award was received for the efforts by the team that put on the air show at Ellsworth in May that had more than 60,000 people in attendance.
newscenter1.tv
Three things you probably didn’t know about the South Dakota State Railroad Museum
Rick Mills, curator of the South Dakota State Railroad Museum, shared a few interesting facts about both the museum’s history and the history of South Dakota railroads. Did you know time zones were created to help regulate railroad traffic?. According to Mills, “The whole concept of time zones that...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s how illegally dumped snow can be a safety concern
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is reminding the public and commercial snow removal operators Monday that it is illegal to place or dump excess snow on highway right-of-way, which includes driving surfaces, shoulders, and ditches. SDDOT Director of Operations Craig Smith says, “The recent snowstorm...
newscenter1.tv
The Black Hills Toy Drive spreads holiday cheer to the community
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, Black Hills Toy Drive distributed toys to thousands of kids and families from the local community. “We found out this fall that Toys for Tots is not coming back to Pennington County. And myself and the three other founders of the Toy Drive came together, and what we did is we ultimately replaced Toys for Tots for about 2,000 kids in the area,” said Scott Eggleston, cofounder of the Black Hills Toy Drive.
newscenter1.tv
Could we see some record breaking temperatures? Check out this week’s forecast
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the third week of December. The story of this week is dangerously cold temperatures. We could see minimum temperatures broken across the area on Thursday morning. The NWS has already issued wind chill watches for most of South Dakota with wind chills between 30 and 60 degrees below zero possible Monday Night through Friday morning.
