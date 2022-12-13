ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ Garcia on his plan to improve public safety in Chicago

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

U.S. Rep., and candidate for Mayor of Chicago, Jesús “Chuy” Garcia, joins Lisa Dent to discuss why he’s the best choice to replace Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023. Rep. Garcia also discusses his plan to improve safety if he’s elected mayor.

Chicago Mayoral Election Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:


NewsWeak
5d ago

Improve public safety and Improve Chicago by not running for mayor, Chuy. You're as bad as Lightfoot.

Biden Shit Himself
4d ago

Garcia is a racist immigrant from Mexico and an admitted socialist! If Chicago votes for him to be mayor, be ready for the consequences! Higher taxes, higher crime rate, soft on crime,wasted spending on failed social policies and catering to the Hispanic people! He's not the answer Chicago needs! Chicago needs a conservative mayor to turn things around! 70 yrs of democratic rule and look at the outcome! A dramatic change in policies is needed in Chicago, not the same failed policies that the democrats keep doubling down! If your happy with the status quo and want more of the same, Chewbacca is your man! Vote wisely!

WeDeserveBetter‼️
5d ago

They all say the same 💩but nothing is ever done, EVER‼️they all promise, and they ALL LIE‼️

