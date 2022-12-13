ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Vikings' win vs. Colts affects 49ers' NFC standing

For three quarters of football on Saturday, it appeared as if the 49ers would receive a boost in the NFC standings as the Indianapolis Colts pummeled the Minnesota Vikings. But San Francisco fans did not, in fact, "like that" when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led a historic comeback after being down 33-0 to start the second half, pulling off a 39-36 victory in overtime to clinch the NFC North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Bengals players take jabs at Tom Brady over 'fairly tough' comment

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called the Bengals' defense "fairly tough" earlier this week. Cincinnati apparently felt slighted by that description. After Sunday's 34-23 comeback road win over Tampa Bay, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle B.J. Hill each took jabs at Brady on their way to the locker room at Raymond James Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter

We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Zolak has perfect reaction to disastrous Pats-Raiders finish

The wild ending to Sunday's New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game sparked plenty of stunned reactions. Perhaps the best one of all came on the Patriots' radio broadcast. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci could hardly contain himself as Jakobi Meyers tossed the ball into the hands of Chandler Jones, who returned it for the Raiders' game-winning TD. After Jones made his way into the end zone, an astonished Scott Zolak delivered a line that summed up what Patriots fans have been thinking all season.
NBC Sports

Ravens lose Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell to injuries

The Ravens have lost two defensive stalwarts to injuries today against the Browns. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf injury and has been ruled out. And Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell suffered a knee injury, and while his status has not been confirmed, he limped to the locker room and didn’t look like he was going to be in any condition to return to the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws

The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Andy Reid: If Patrick Mahomes isn’t the MVP, I’m not sure what’s wrong

The Chiefs needed overtime to do it, but they were able to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title with a 30-24 victory over the Texans on Sunday. After throwing three picks to keep the Broncos in the game last week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a terrific day in Houston. He finished 36-of-41 passing for 336 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added five carries for 33 yards, including a 5-yard TD run.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Patriots-Raiders takeaways: A fitting ending to an ugly Pats loss

There are devastating losses, and then there's what the New England Patriots experienced Sunday in Las Vegas. The Patriots were on the verge of 8-6 as they held a seven-point lead with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That's when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr launched a 30-yard pass caught in the end zone caught by Keelan Cole, whose foot appeared to be just barely out of bounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Joseph, facing felony assault charge, no longer with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. – Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games this season who was charged with felony assault, is no longer part of the Cornhuskers’ program, the athletic department announced Friday. The department said in a statement it would have no additional comment. Joseph is...
LINCOLN, NE
NBC Sports

Commanders' Young reportedly could return to face 49ers

As the 49ers continue their pursuit of a higher NFC seed, quarterback Brock Purdy and Co. could be up for a bigger challenge than they anticipated against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The Commanders' defense reportedly could receive a boost from the return of pass rusher Chase Young, who...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How 49ers will approach final games after clinching division

The 49ers became the second NFC team to secure a playoff spot Thursday night with their division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. But even so, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Caleb Huntley out for season with Achilles injury

One of the bright spots for the Falcons has suffered a season-ending injury. Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters in his Monday press conference that running back Caleb Huntley is out for the season with an Achilles injury. Smith noted that he’s not sure of the full extent of the...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Bruins place Smith on waivers; Here's how it impacts their salary cap

Craig Smith's career with the Boston Bruins could be over very soon. The veteran forward was placed on waivers Sunday, the B's announced. The other 31 NHL teams have until 2 p.m. ET on Monday to claim Smith or he will remain with the Bruins. Smith can also be assigned to the AHL's Providence Bruins if he clears waivers.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: Hurts is fine, the playcalling isn't

The Eagles' recent run of pure domination came to a screeching halt Sunday in brisk Chicago, fighting and grinding their way to a clunky victory against the Bears. Jalen Hurts seemed off, the coaching staff was a little off, and Jake Elliott knocked a football off the uprights. It was...
