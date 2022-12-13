ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

900 families served at West Sacramento toy drive

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Yolo County Children's Alliance hosted its annual toy distribution for families in need on Saturday morning in West Sacramento. Over 900 families were able to claim holiday items by either walking up or driving through the toy distribution. Jeneba Lahi, an affiliate of the...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray to retire at end of the year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The head of the California Highway Patrol announced Friday that she would retire at the end of December after being appointed to the position two years ago. "I am humbled and proud to have served as the Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol for the last...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Menorah lighting in Stockton celebrates start of Hanukkah

STOCKTON, Calif. — Sunday marked the first day of Hanukkah, and several public menorah lightings took place in the evening across Northern California to commemorate the start of the annual holiday. One event happened at Lincoln Center in Stockton. The menorah lighting was hosted by Chabad of Stockton. A...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Bicyclist dies in collision with vehicle in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal accident occurred in South Sacramento on Saturday morning involving a car and a bicyclist. CHP said in a release that a Mazda hit a man on his bike on Highway 99, just north of Mack Road. The driver...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Couple carjacked at gunpoint outside Sacramento McDonald's

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A husband and wife were carjacked outside a Sacramento McDonald's on Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The couple had left the fast food restaurant near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road Friday night when they were approached by two men, the sheriff's office said. A spokesperson said at least one of them had a gun.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Friends search for answers after murder of CHP captain's husband

CELINA, Tenn. — An indictment has been filed against 60-year-old Thomas O'Donnell of Napa for the murder of a California Highway Patrol captain's husband, but friends of 53-year-old Michael Harding are still left with many questions surrounding the circumstances of the deadly shooting. Friends and neighbors said Michael moved...
CELINA, TN
KCRA.com

Thomas O’Donnell indicted for murder of Michael Harding in Kentucky

A Napa man arrested at Sacramento International Airport last week has been indicted for murder in Kentucky in connection with a death investigation that spans three states. Thomas O’Donnell, 60, is accused of shooting 53-year-old Michael Harding, of Celina, Tennessee, multiple times on Sept. 19, according to court documents filed in Cumberland Circuit Court on Thursday. KCRA 3 obtained the court filing on Friday.
CELINA, TN

