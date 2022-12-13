Read full article on original website
Women Together International virtual conference planned for 2023. Here's what to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There will soon be a chance to participate in an event to unite women around the globe while inspiring and empowering them for success in the workplace and beyond. Women Together International is hosting the thirdannual virtual women's conference on Feb. 2, 2023. Register here for...
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Dec. 16-18
From Peppa Pig to fun in the snow, there are a lot of fun things to do this weekend in Northern California. But first here is what you should know about the weekend forecast. Here is a look at what’s happening and interviews with organizers for some of these activities.
Preserving history: Work underway to preserve 4 Sacramento trolleys from early 1900s
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Work is being done to preserve four historic Sacramento trolleys. Sacramento Regional Transit is partnering with the Western Railway Museum to remodel the trolleys, which range in age from 1909 to 1929. Robert Immergluck with the museum said one of the cars was built in downtown...
900 families served at West Sacramento toy drive
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Yolo County Children's Alliance hosted its annual toy distribution for families in need on Saturday morning in West Sacramento. Over 900 families were able to claim holiday items by either walking up or driving through the toy distribution. Jeneba Lahi, an affiliate of the...
Fairfield Mayor Harry T. Price dies before finishing 4th term in office
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Harry T. Price, the mayor of Fairfield, died Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the City of Fairfield. The city's statement said that Price was nearing the end of his fourth term in office. "Mayor Price truly loved his community and was a great advocate...
Blessings in a Backpack group holds toy and grocery giveaway in Sacramento County
Blessings in a Backpack and Unity of Sacramento held a grocery and toy giveaway on Saturday for families in need, thanks to help from community donations. The drive-thru event at Unity of Sacramento distributed a box of groceries plus a wrapped back of toys for the holidays. Each bag had...
A Christmas miracle: Voice of the Youth gives free gifts to 700 Sacramento-area children
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Seven hundred children from the Sacramento area received a Christmas miracle Sunday. The organization Voice of the Youth held its annual gift giveaway at the VOY Impact Center in South Sacramento. With help from the community, 3,000 toys were spread out across the parking lot, allowing...
Man wounded in Sacramento shooting; lockdowns lifted at 2 nearby elementary schools
Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man Monday morning in south Sacramento. The shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Laurie Way, Sacramento police said. The wounded man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two elementary schools, Cesar Chavez and Edward Kemble,...
KCRA Today: Turbulence rocks Hawaii flight, NorCal fog lingers, triple health threat for holiday travel
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray to retire at end of the year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The head of the California Highway Patrol announced Friday that she would retire at the end of December after being appointed to the position two years ago. "I am humbled and proud to have served as the Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol for the last...
Sacramento apartment catches fire after a candle is left burning, officials say
Sacramento fire crews responded to an early morning fire Monday at a single-story apartment complex after a candle left burning sparked a blaze. The Sacramento Fire Department said nine people were alerted quickly and escaped the flames. Some residents grabbed a fire extinguisher and helped put the fire out, officials said.
Menorah lighting in Stockton celebrates start of Hanukkah
STOCKTON, Calif. — Sunday marked the first day of Hanukkah, and several public menorah lightings took place in the evening across Northern California to commemorate the start of the annual holiday. One event happened at Lincoln Center in Stockton. The menorah lighting was hosted by Chabad of Stockton. A...
Bicyclist dies in collision with vehicle in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal accident occurred in South Sacramento on Saturday morning involving a car and a bicyclist. CHP said in a release that a Mazda hit a man on his bike on Highway 99, just north of Mack Road. The driver...
Sacramento area vendors, retailers want last-minute holiday shoppers for last-minute business
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the Saturday before Christmas and Hanukkah, Sacramento-area retailers and small business vendors hope the Grinch they call inflation doesn't ruin the holidays. At the Holiday Makers Market in DOCO, the Downtown Commons, and retail stores, a steady stream of shoppers made the rounds. (Video above:...
Couple carjacked at gunpoint outside Sacramento McDonald's
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A husband and wife were carjacked outside a Sacramento McDonald's on Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The couple had left the fast food restaurant near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road Friday night when they were approached by two men, the sheriff's office said. A spokesperson said at least one of them had a gun.
Roommate arrested in connection to death after house fire in Sacramento County, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A 61-year-old was arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies in connection to a suspicious death after a house fire in Sacramento County on Sunday morning. Tyrone Gregory is identified as the suspect who deputies arrested on Sunday, he faces voluntary manslaughter charges. The sheriff's office...
Woman, 69, arrested after calling 911 to report a homicide in Placer County
A 69-year-old woman who called authorities to report a homicide has been arrested in connection with the killing, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at a home on the 5000 block of Polaris Way in Foresthill just before midnight on Sunday where they found a man shot to death.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Jackson Highway Monday morning in Sacramento County
A pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck and killed on the Jackson Highway in Sacramento County Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The collision happened on eastbound Jackson Road and Sunrise Boulevard at about 5:30 a.m. A white Toyota Tacoma was traveling in the eastbound lane when a...
Friends search for answers after murder of CHP captain's husband
CELINA, Tenn. — An indictment has been filed against 60-year-old Thomas O'Donnell of Napa for the murder of a California Highway Patrol captain's husband, but friends of 53-year-old Michael Harding are still left with many questions surrounding the circumstances of the deadly shooting. Friends and neighbors said Michael moved...
Thomas O’Donnell indicted for murder of Michael Harding in Kentucky
A Napa man arrested at Sacramento International Airport last week has been indicted for murder in Kentucky in connection with a death investigation that spans three states. Thomas O’Donnell, 60, is accused of shooting 53-year-old Michael Harding, of Celina, Tennessee, multiple times on Sept. 19, according to court documents filed in Cumberland Circuit Court on Thursday. KCRA 3 obtained the court filing on Friday.
