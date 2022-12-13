Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional on Stand During Tory Lanez Trial: 'I Just Don't Feel Good'

Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Plan on Spending New Year's Eve Together: They're 'Happy': Sources
Brad Pitt brought girlfriend Ines de Ramon to the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Babylon Thursday Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon have their New Year's Eve plans made. After the Oscar-winning actor, 58, was seen with the jewelry executive, 32, at the afterparty for his new movie Babylon Thursday night, a fashion industry source close to de Ramon tells PEOPLE that Pitt "is clearly very into her given he brought her to his premiere." "Ines said that Brad is very sweet," the source says, noting that the...
Rihanna Shares First Look at Her Baby Son with A$AP Rocky in Sweet TikTok Video — Watch!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed Rihanna is showing off her son. The music icon, 34, shared the first official look at her baby boy, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022, on TikTok Saturday. In the sweet video, the couple's son can be seen cooing and smiling at his mother, who is heard in the background recording him. "You tryna get Mommy's phone?" Rihanna asks her little guy. Later in the clip, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, whose...
Jack Osbourne Says Mom Sharon Has 'Been Given the All Clear' and Is Back Home After Medical Episode
Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized on Friday after falling ill on the set of the Night of Terror TV show Sharon Osbourne is on the mend after a medical episode, according to son Jack Osbourne. On Friday, Sharon, 70, was hospitalized after falling ill on the set of the Night of Terror TV show, which she was filming with Jack, 37. The following day, Jack updated fans through a statement shared on his Instagram Story that his mother was doing better. "She has been given the all clear from her medical...
Edie Falco Is 'Staying Away' from Rumors on Why Her 'Humble' TV Son Pete Davidson Really Gets All the Ladies
The actress will star alongside the SNL alum in the upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis Edie Falco is keeping her comments about costar Pete Davidson strictly SFW. The Sopranos actress, 59, will play Davidson's mom in the new comedy series Bupkis, and the co-hosts of The View were eager to talk about the the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, when Falco stopped by on Friday. Alyssa Farah Griffin kicked off the chat with a series of questions that quickly turned playful: "What's it like to play his mom? Why do you think he's becoming...
R&B Singer Al B. Sure! Gives First Interview After Waking from 2-Month Long Coma
The 54-year-old radio host revealed he is a recipient of a new liver following the health scare Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is opening up about his recent health scare. The 54-year-old radio host gave his first interview this week, speaking to FOX New York after waking up from a 2-month long coma. In the talk, he discussed gaining weight at the height of his career after winning the American Music Award for best artist and getting nominated for two Grammys. He began to make some changes after Quincy...
Billy Joel Cancels New York City Show Due to 'Viral Infection'
The "Uptown Girl" singer, 73, announced the news of his illness on social media Sunday, adding that his Dec. 19 Madison Square Garden concert will be postponed until June Billy Joel has postponed his final New York City show of 2022 due to a "viral infection." The "Uptown Girl" singer, 73, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the news to his fans. "I'm disappointed to share that I'm under doctor's orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection," the post read. It added that Joel's Dec....
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Billie Eilish's 21st Birthday in Photo Booth Pics
The supermodel pals goofed around in pictures with the "Bad Guy" singer for her 21st birthday Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber let their hair down on Sunday for Billie Eilish's 21st birthday party. The supermodels were slightly misbehaving with tongues out and middle fingers blazing in black-and-white photo booth snaps at the Christmas-themed bash. On Jenner's Instagram Stories, she showcased solo shots of the three pals and a couple silly pics sporting various sneers while Bieber gave a kissy face. Eilish was dressed as Mrs. Claus in a sexy...
‘MTV’s Family Legacy’ To Explore Stars’ Biggest Moments Through The Eyes Of Their Kids
MTV is partnering with Glass Entertainment Group for a new docuseries centered around MTV’s “most celebrated events and iconic artists through the eyes of their children.” Billboard reports MTV’s Family Legacy will feature exclusive footage and new interviews from the children of stars including Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, TLC’s Chilli, Diddy, Brandy, and The Notorious B.I.G.. The series will be narrated by actor-musician Quincy Brown, son of Al B. Sure! and Kim Porter.More from VIBE.comYung Miami Let's The Game Know "She's Single" Amid Diddy DramaDiddy And PartyNextDoor Don't Hold Back On "Sex In The Porsche"Diddy And Rick Ross Cruise Through Miami At...
Selena Gomez Says She Created Rare Beauty 'for Everyone' but Worried It 'Wasn't Going to Sell'
The brand's creator tells PEOPLE that "challenging the norms" in the beauty space made her nervous Two years into Rare Beauty and Selena Gomez has a lot to be proud of. The brand, which launched in September 2020, has 5 million social media followers and counting and includes a portfolio of products that continues to grow — with everything retailing for $30 and under, making it affordable and approachable for a wide variety of people. But for Gomez, one of her proudest accomplishments isn't necessarily one that's quantifiable. "What...
See Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' Birthday Cake from New Orleans Bakery: 'We Were Given Free Rein'
"Our only instructions were to make it special," a representative for Bywater Bakery in New Orleans tells PEOPLE A New Orleans bakery was tasked with creating a sweet treat for Taylor Swift's birthday. The "All Too Well" singer turned 33 on Dec. 13 and celebrated her birthday with the help of Bywater Bakery. A representative at Alton Osborne and Chaya Conrad's shop told PEOPLE that the cake request came in on Monday evening and was an "unexpected pleasure" for the bakery. The musician's team requested the cake be ready...
Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant
"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," said the soon-to-be mom of four of her lunch from Stein's Market and Deli Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well. The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread." The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and...
Mindy Kaling Gets Over Her Fashion Fear of White 'Not Being Flattering' in Curve-Hugging Ivory Mini
"Here's to trying more new fashion risks this year!" the actress wrote in a new Instagram post Mindy Kaling is in her fashion risk-taker era. The Sex Lives of College Girls creator, 43, ditched her usual pink and black in her most recent Instagram post, instead wowing in a color she previously avoided. "I never wear winter white!" Kaling wrote in the caption. "I was always so worried about it not being flattering." "And also about dropping food on it," the star joked. RELATED: 'Pink Isn't a Color, It's a Lifestyle':...
Lil Wayne Treated 150 Teenagers to a 'Weezy Christmas' Party at Dave & Buster's in New Orleans
The event celebrated children for good grades and their involvement in sports like football, basketball, baseball, soccer and tennis Lil Wayne is all about rewarding young people for their hard work and giving back this holiday season. Over the weekend, the Young Money rapper hosted "A Weezy Christmas" for the youth in his hometown of New Orleans at Dave & Buster's. "This Christmas @mackmaine4president & I wanted to give some future hall of famers the gift of game w/ the help of @Wilson 🤙🏾," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a series...
Brad Pitt Celebrates His 59th Birthday with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Hollywood
Brad Pitt had Ines de Ramon by his side as he marked his latest age milestone. The actor, who turned 59 on Sunday, celebrated his birthday with girlfriend de Ramon, 32, in Hollywood, California. The two were seen getting out of a car, with Pitt dressed casually in a gray...
Amber Heard Announces 'Very Difficult Decision' to Settle Johnny Depp Defamation Case
"I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession," Amber Heard wrote in a statement Amber Heard has chosen to settle. On Monday morning, Heard, 36, announced in a statement shared to Instagram that she has made "a very difficult decision" to settle the defamation case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp, 59, in Virginia, at which a seven-person jury found that Heard defamed Depp in her op-ed about domestic violence and he was awarded more than $10 million in damages. "It's important for me to say that I...
Jennifer Lopez Rewore This Festive Sweater Trend for the Second Time in a Month
This confirms that Fair Isle sweaters are a must-have this season We don't know what's bigger breaking news — the fact that Ben Affleck broke his decades-long devotion to Dunkin Donuts on a Starbucks date with Jennifer Lopez, or the fact that, for the outing, J.Lo rocked yet another gorgeous Fair Isle sweater. It's a style that she (and plenty of other celebrities) can't seem to stay away from this season. This time, the singer opted for a cozy neutral colorway instead of the more festive red and...
Kim Kardashian Normalizes Wearing 1 Outfit to 3 Parties
In a very rare move, the mogul and fashion tastemaker attended three parties on Saturday in the same casual look Kim Kardashian's solution to an evening of holiday party-hopping? A reliable outfit to take her through the whole night. On Saturday Dec. 17, the reality TV star and mogul made her way through Los Angeles as she stopped off at three A-list affairs: a festive get together with the Hiltons in Bel Air, a star-studded event hosted by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and her nephew Mason Disick's...
The Smash Hit UK Gameshow Comes Stateside! Everything To Know About the 'The Wheel'
The Wheel! During the new NBC high-stakes game show six celebrity guests help contestants win money. Big money. As in over $100,000. A mega hit in United Kingdom, the show is created and hosted by British comedian Michael McIntyre. "There were a lot of returning and old gameshow formats on...
Johnny Depp 'Wasn't Looking to Destroy' Amber Heard as She Settles: 'Wasn't About Money' (Source)
A source close to Johnny Depp tells PEOPLE that he "just wanted the truth" in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard A source close to Johnny Depp is maintaining that he only "wanted the truth" in his court case against Amber Heard. Following Heard's decision to settle the defamation case previously brought against her by ex-husband, a source close to the 59-year-old actor tells PEOPLE that "part of the point of appealing it" for Heard, 36, "was both the financial reasons [and] to ensure there wasn't a judgment in place against...
