Remember When Mike Leach Made A Cameo Appearance On ‘Friday Night Lights?’

Man, I almost completely forgot about this one.

Legendary college football coach Mike Leach passed away at the age of 61 last night due to a heart attack he suffered on Sunday night, and the whole college football world has been shaken to its core with the shocking news.

Leach is widely known for integrating the “air raid” offense on the college football landscape, head coaching for Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State, and not to mention, he was one of football’s favorite media personalities, with his hilarious and unique rants he’d give during post game interviews.

Needless to say, the college football season won’t feel right from here on out without Coach Leach on the sidelines.

I’ve been digging through the vaults, trying to find some of Leach’s best moments over the years, and this one right here nearly escaped my mind…

And I’m talking about his badass cameo appearance on the TV show Friday Night Lights.

On this episode, Leach and East Dillon head coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler), randomly run into each other at a gas station.

Leach asks Taylor:

“Hey do you know how to get to Lubbock?”

Taylor gives him the directions, and then Leach immediately recognizes him:

“Hey, Dillon East, right? You’re the coach at Dillon East. You’ve lost your inner pirate. Have you ever heard ‘Swing your sword?’ You’re supposed to swing your sword like this, and you’re swinging yours like this. I mean you’ve got to find your inner pirate.

A lot of times things just happen for a reason. We don’t know why God wants it that way, but you can’t make the best out of it, until you get back to your inner pirate.

You might be the luckiest man alive, and not even know it.”

Although it was just a random motivational speech for a TV show, there’s a ton of truth to what Leach said in that moment.

I think the statement, “You might be the luckiest man alive, and not even know it,” is something we can all use to give us a peace of mind when times get tough.

Relive the scene here: