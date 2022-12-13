Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasD_FoodVendorTexas State
Related
news4sanantonio.com
House fire extinguished quickly on Northeast Side, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters managed to cease a house fire Sunday afternoon. The structure fire happened around 4:30 p.m., Dec. 18, on El Charro Street towards the Northeast Side of town. According to fire officials, they were able to knock down the fire quickly. The flames were contained to...
news4sanantonio.com
Several displaced after Monday morning apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment building on the Northeast Side of the city. It happened around 12:30 a.m. along Wurzbach near Rittiman Rd. Fire officials said several units were heavily damaged and several people were displaced. Arson investigators...
SAPD: Stolen RV recovered at blast site where four died
SAN ANTONIO — While arson investigators are waiting on lab results, looking for the cause of the explosion that killed four people last week, one local family is still recovering from the discovery that they have a very personal connection to the blast. A San Antonio man, who didn't...
KSAT 12
Highway 281 SB past Hildebrand Avenue reopens after jackknifed 18-wheeler
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Highway 281 southbound past Hildebrand Avenue has reopened following an 18-wheeler crash early Monday morning. Emergency crews had to shut down the highway after an 18-wheeler jackknifed sometime around 4:30 a.m. SAPD diverted traffic off the highway when the crash blocked several lanes of traffic.
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters were quick to respond to a Southeast apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 6100 block of Pecan Valley Drive at around 5 a.m. According to fire officials, the fire was contained in one or two apartments, but all residents were evacuated. No...
KSAT 12
Head-on vehicle crash on South Side sends 2 people to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a 2-vehicle crash on the city’s South Side on Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. in the 2700 block of Roosevelt Avenue, near the intersection with East Southcross. According...
KSAT 12
Woman shot in head while in vehicle with 5 other passengers on I-10, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was shot in the head while riding in a vehicle with five other people, including two children, on I-10, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened just after 7:45 p.m. Saturday on I-10 near Colorado Street. A vehicle carrying two children and...
Owner of property and site of deadly San Antonio explosion never obtained proper building permits, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of the underground structure that was the site of a deadly southeast-San Antonio explosion last week never obtained the proper permits to build such a property despite aerial images identifying potential construction as early as 2016, local officials tell KENS 5. The explosion rattled...
KSAT 12
Fire at vacant West Side house prompts warnings about fire safety
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators believe a fire that broke out Friday morning inside what was supposed to be a vacant house was started by people who may have been trying to keep warm. Someone in the area near the 200 block of Jesse Street noticed the...
news4sanantonio.com
Reward offered for tips on suspect in fatal 2009 shooting of local teen
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help finding the person who murdered a local teen. On December 19, 2009, Paul Deleon, 17, was shot and killed at the intersection of Fair Avenue and New Braunfels. According to investigators, someone in a white Nissan Frontier pickup shot at the car DeLeon...
KSAT 12
‘Significant damage’ reported in North Side house fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Significant damage is reported after a house fire on the city’s North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 9:39 a.m. Saturday in the 13600 block of Landmark Hl Drive. Officials said the fire started in the kitchen, spreading towards...
KSAT 12
Man shot while confronting 3 people breaking into his vehicle; suspects on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot while confronting three people who were breaking into his vehicle early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue, not far from Hot Wells...
dallasexpress.com
Officer Fatally Shoots Inmate in Escape Attempt
A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer after an alleged escape attempt. The inmate now identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright was being treated at Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. While reportedly attempting to escape the hospital, Wright assaulted the officer and...
KSAT 12
Residents evacuated after fire at South East apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the city’s South East side led to the evacuation of residents from their homes, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the fire at 5 a.m. in the 6100 block of Pecan Drive. Officials say the fire was contained to one...
Former SAPD 'feces sandwhich' cop was hired, and fired, in another Texas town
And this week's top stories.
I-10 West reopens near Boerne after deadly Friday crash
SAN ANTONIO — Boerne authorities say the westbound lanes of I-10 at Christus Parkway near Highway 46 are back open after a deadly crash killed one person. Police say only one car was involved in the wreck, which unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The victim hasn't been identified, and police are still investigating.
KSAT 12
Woman stabbed multiple times in altercation on North Side; man arrested, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 46-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times on the city’s North Side Saturday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Anchor Drive, not far from Lockhill Selma Road...
KSAT 12
2 children injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-10; police search for driver of second vehicle that didn’t stop
SAN ANTONIO – Two children were were taken to an area hospital following a 2-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 southbound early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of I-10 West southbound, on the lower level headed downtown. According...
news4sanantonio.com
Altercation between husband and wife leads to stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – A domestic violence issue led to a stabbing between a husband and wife. The stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, on Anchor Drive towards the North Side of town. Police say the husband and wife got into an altercation and one of them stabbed the other.
Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job
FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
Comments / 0