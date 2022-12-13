ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

House fire extinguished quickly on Northeast Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters managed to cease a house fire Sunday afternoon. The structure fire happened around 4:30 p.m., Dec. 18, on El Charro Street towards the Northeast Side of town. According to fire officials, they were able to knock down the fire quickly. The flames were contained to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Several displaced after Monday morning apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment building on the Northeast Side of the city. It happened around 12:30 a.m. along Wurzbach near Rittiman Rd. Fire officials said several units were heavily damaged and several people were displaced. Arson investigators...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Highway 281 SB past Hildebrand Avenue reopens after jackknifed 18-wheeler

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Highway 281 southbound past Hildebrand Avenue has reopened following an 18-wheeler crash early Monday morning. Emergency crews had to shut down the highway after an 18-wheeler jackknifed sometime around 4:30 a.m. SAPD diverted traffic off the highway when the crash blocked several lanes of traffic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters were quick to respond to a Southeast apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 6100 block of Pecan Valley Drive at around 5 a.m. According to fire officials, the fire was contained in one or two apartments, but all residents were evacuated. No...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Officer Fatally Shoots Inmate in Escape Attempt

A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer after an alleged escape attempt. The inmate now identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright was being treated at Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. While reportedly attempting to escape the hospital, Wright assaulted the officer and...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Altercation between husband and wife leads to stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – A domestic violence issue led to a stabbing between a husband and wife. The stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, on Anchor Drive towards the North Side of town. Police say the husband and wife got into an altercation and one of them stabbed the other.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job

FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
FLORESVILLE, TX

