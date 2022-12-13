CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
02-17-24-28-31
(two, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
Lucky For Life
04-05-10-20-34, Lucky Ball: 6
(four, five, ten, twenty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, twenty-two, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $429,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
7-8-0
(seven, eight, zero)
Pick 3 Midday
8-6-6
(eight, six, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000
