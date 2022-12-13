ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

0-7-9-0, FB: 2

(zero, seven, nine, zero; FB: two)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Texas man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Monday to participating in a romance scam that bilked a Missouri woman out of $1.2 million, federal prosecutors said. Rotimi Oladimeji, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. As part of his plea, Oladimeji admitted that he and others persuaded a St. Louis woman to send money to a man she was communicating with online. who claimed to be a Belgian national living in St. Louis. The scammers claimed the man needed money because he was not being allowed to leave the United Arab Emirates, where he had gone for a business deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Florida airports expected to set records during holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic at Florida’s two most bustling airports, which will see millions of travelers passing through them, officials said. Orlando International Airport, the state’s busiest airport and the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. last year, is expected to host 2.9 million passengers during a period that started in mid-December and extends through the first few days of the new year. That would mark a 17% increase over the same period last year when 2.5 million travelers passed through the airport. Miami International Airport is expected to host 2.5 million passengers for a holiday travel period that lasts from Dec. 21 through Jan. 6, which is Three Kings’ Day, the final Christmas celebration observed by many Christians in Latin America and Spain. That would mark a 1.5% increase over the record-breaking holiday travel season last year. The busiest travel day at the Orlando airport is expected to be the day after New Year’s Day, with an estimated 162,000 travelers arriving at and departing the airport.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Man convicted in slain Ohio family case gets life in prison

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in what one surviving relative called a “monstrous act” of mass murder. George Wagner IV was sentenced after an emotional hearing at which the victims’ anguished family members spoke of their devastation and grief, and urged the judge to show no mercy toward a man they called evil and remorseless. “None of these victims deserved to die. None of them did anything to warrant the death sentences they received at the hands of the defendant and his family,” special prosecutor Angela Canepa told the judge. Wagner, 31, declined to make a statement in court, and his lawyer said he maintains his innocence.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio attorney general revisits comments on girl's abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general says he laments the pain that ensued after he suggested in a nationally televised interview that an account of a 10-year-old rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. In a year-end interview last week with The Associated Press, Republican Attorney General Dave Yost maintained that his comments pertained to “ a one-source newspaper story ” and not “a crime report or crime victim, because that didn’t exist to the best of anyone’s knowledge at the time that I spoke.” “But as I’m looking back here with...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

North Dakota finishes Missouri River minerals adjustment

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State officials announced completion Monday of a mineral ownership dispute that has paid $130 million to private mineral owners and oil and gas operators. North Dakota’s five-member, governor-led Land Board said the completion of the Missouri River acreage adjustment meant to delineate state and private mineral ownership was finished 11 months ahead of schedule. The project involves 510 state-issued oil and gas leases covering 39,500 mineral acres. North Dakota owns all minerals up to a boundary called the ordinary high water mark of navigable bodies of water, including the Missouri River, which was dammed in 1953, creating the reservoir of Lake Sakakawea. That boundary has drawn disputes and litigation over the years.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Noem’s health chief retires amid scrutiny of trans advocate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department announced her resignation Monday amid criticism from conservatives over the Republican governor’s administration rewarding a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The governor’s...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
598K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy