Holland, MI

Building blitz: Habitat for Humanity putting up 3 homes in Holland

By Kyle Mitchell
 5 days ago

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan builders are teaming up with Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity for a building blitz.

Crews began framing three homes on W. 36th Street near Washington Avenue Monday as part of a project to create more affordable housing in Holland.

“We were supposed to start these houses in the spring. Just due to some permitting delays and things out of our control, we started this fall,” Lakeshore Habitat Executive Director Don Wilkinson said.

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity works on new homes in Holland. (Dec. 13, 2022)

The goal is to have most of the exterior of the homes finished by the end of the week.

“By the time these guys leave this week, we should have sheeting on the roof. Next week, TNT Roofing will show up and put all the shingles on the roof and then all we’ll have to do is put in some windows and some doors,” Wilkinson said.

The fast-paced building blitz used to be more common, but a quick turnaround for inspections has become more challenging.

Contractors from Baumann Building, Bosgraaf Homes, Mike Schaap Builders and Schippers Construction are providing their labor free of charge and trying to have fun at the same time.

“It’s definitely fun to be out here with other contractors and whether there’s a competition or not, it’s just kind of fun to be all on the same site and be working together,” Eric Schippers, the owner of Schippers Construction, said.

Teams of volunteers will work on finishing the homes this winter. The plan is to have the entire development finished by 2024.

“This development is called Vista Green. It’s actually a joint venture between Jubilee Ministries and Lakeshore Habitat. Lakeshore Habitat is going to build 18 single-family homes and Jubilee Ministries is going to build 24 townhomes,” Wilkinson said.

New Holland neighborhood grows hope of homeownership

Lakeshore Habitat says finding new homes that are affordable can be a real challenge.

“It needs to be a house that sells for something less than $250,000 and just nobody else in the area really is building homes for homeownership in that income bracket so we think this is really going to be a big help,” Wilkinson said.

For information on this project and to find out how to donate, visit the Lakeshore Habitat website .

