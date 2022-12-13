Read full article on original website
The Burning Question About Amarillo’s Abandoned Buildings Catching Fire
I have to be, due to my line of business. But the bottom line is that I'm nosy. I look for patterns and things of interest so that I can write about things that interest people here in Amarillo. And sometimes something catches my eye and I get to digging.
Christmas Miracle – Amarillo Trash Service Back to Normal Soon
As I took the trip out to my dumpster last week I had hoped for two things. I wanted ever so much for there to be room for my bag of trash. I also had wished that we could go back to twice-a-week pickups. I even thought about making that...
This Funky Retro Apartment Building For Sale in Amarillo Is Bona Fide Party Pad Potential
Woke up this morning. Zipped over to Zillow. Why? 'Cause I felt cute and wanted to window shop till i found a house that matches my 'tude. And look what I found, y'all. The funkiest little apartments I ever done did see: The Carmel Apartments. It's Retro Gold. Located at...
Amarillo Make Sure Getting Scammed is Not Under Tree
We made our lists. We have checked them twice. We are marking off what needs to be done this holiday season. It seems that we have so much to do in so little time. So one thing we need to make sure of is that we stay away from being scammed.
Moving To Amarillo? Here’s Where They’re Coming From.
So you say you're looking for a new place to live huh? Tired of the city, wanna go somewhere else. Well, there are others out there who feel the same way. The wild thing about it? While you're trying to get OUT of Amarillo, there are a lot of people looking to come INTO Amarillo.
Borger Man Indicted on Felony Injury of a Child
Many stories of crime are shared through these pages, and today a sad story of injury to a child. A Borger resident has been indicted by a Hutchinson County grand jury. According to public court records, Alyzar Benjamin Mata was indicted on December 7 2022 for the felony charge of Injury to a Child with Serious Bodily Injury.
Water Bill Payment Resumes In Amarillo, Ending Really Strange Era
Ring the bells. Sound the alarm. It looks like it's finally over. The issues plaguing the City's ability to accept our payments for water service have finally been resolved. Water bill payment is resumes in Amarillo, ending a really strange era when many of us wondered if we ever would again.
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Where Can You Get a Meal on Christmas Day in Amarillo?
There are undoubtedly many different reasons you may be looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day. You may have a tradition of taking the family out for Christmas dinner. Heck, you may be tired of family and have to get away. Maybe you are traveling and need a...
Mailing Christmas Presents From Amarillo? Don’t Wait Says USPS
I went to the post office the other day to mail out some Christmas gifts. Usually, I just go the gift card route. So much easier. I just have to put the gift card in an envelope with a regular old stamp. Mission accomplished. This year my daughter wanted to...
What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!
The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
Free Stuff & Sanity? Amarillo’s Winter Reading Challenge Is Here.
So here we are, approaching that ever-dreaded winter break from school. Sure, the kids LOVE having 3+ weeks off, but as a parent, you're sitting there pulling your hair out just thinking about it. How are you going to keep the kids busy for that amount of time, to where...
Need To Get Away On Xmas Eve & Day? Here’s Amarillo Spots Open.
One thing the holidays tend to bring is the gathering of families. Some travel in from out of town, and some just get together since they're all in town. No matter how you look at it, families are a core part of the holidays. While it's great to see family,...
Bored? Palo Duro Canyon Has An Amazing Amount Of Events.
I've written to you several times about my love for Palo Duro Canyon. It's easily one of my favorite places to spend a weekend in the Texas panhandle. I was unaware that the good times don't end with the warmer temperatures. Palo Duro Canyon has an amazing amount of events...
Are Gift Cards the Perfect Amarillo Christmas Gift?
There is a lot of debate about gift cards for Christmas. Some people think they are a cop-out when it comes to Christmas Shopping. I personally love them. I love to give them. I love to receive them. I really do. Nothing beats an Amazon gift card as far as...
