Amarillo, TX

Borger Man Indicted on Felony Injury of a Child

Many stories of crime are shared through these pages, and today a sad story of injury to a child. A Borger resident has been indicted by a Hutchinson County grand jury. According to public court records, Alyzar Benjamin Mata was indicted on December 7 2022 for the felony charge of Injury to a Child with Serious Bodily Injury.
BORGER, TX
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
TEXAS STATE
What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!

The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
AMARILLO, TX
