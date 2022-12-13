ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis County could exhaust reserves in near future without tough decisions

The St. Louis County Council finished work Tuesday on next year’s budget by tapping reserves to help cover a $40 million deficit. But numerous policymakers are warning of tougher times ahead if elected officials don’t find a way to meaningfully close the deficit that threatens to eventually exhaust the county’s key reserve funds. The county is projected to have about $93 million in reserves by the end of 2022, which doesn’t include money that’s earmarked for projects paid for with American Rescue Plan funds.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case

The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The use of recreational marijuana for those 21 and older became legal in Missouri this month. The constitutional amendment (article 14 of the Missouri Constitution) has triggered several viewer questions. One of our viewers wants to know; can visitors travel to Missouri to consume and smoke marijuana in hotels?
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Conservatives almost lost a Missouri US Senate seat. We can stop that from ever happening again.

In June 2022, many Missouri conservatives were starting to worry. Despite 65% of Republican primary voters opposing him, Eric Greitens was on track to win the GOP nomination with 35% of the vote—again. Like with Saundra McDowell in 2018, vote-splitting in a crowded field was poised to nominate a weak candidate, with major political liabilities. Another unforced error could create a disastrous general election.
MISSOURI STATE
labortribune.com

Union retirees can make a difference for all retirees, workers

Join the Missouri Alliance for Retired Americans, the best $10 you’ll ever invest in yourself and community. If you are a Union retiree, you need to be a member of the Missouri Alliance of Retired Americans (MO ARA). That was the appeal made at a special MO ARA luncheon...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
republicmonitor.com

MoDOT to phase out welcome signs

A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state’s cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
PERRYVILLE, MO

