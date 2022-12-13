The St. Louis County Council finished work Tuesday on next year’s budget by tapping reserves to help cover a $40 million deficit. But numerous policymakers are warning of tougher times ahead if elected officials don’t find a way to meaningfully close the deficit that threatens to eventually exhaust the county’s key reserve funds. The county is projected to have about $93 million in reserves by the end of 2022, which doesn’t include money that’s earmarked for projects paid for with American Rescue Plan funds.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO