Unadilla, NY

Sidney man arrested for felony assault with saucepan

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

UNADILLA, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – In the early morning hours of December 12th, New York State Police were dispatched to an apartment on State Highway 8 in Unadilla for an alleged assault.

According to troopers, Peter Tarallo, 26, of Sidney, had struck a victim several times in the head with a saucepan.

The injured victim was transported to Chenango Memorial hospital for further evaluation.

Hours later, Tarallo was located with help from the Village of Sidney Police. He was arrested and charged with felony Assault in the Second Degree.

WETM

Ithaca Police investigate armed home invasion

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a report of an armed home invasion that occurred last night. On 12/16/2022 at about 23:19 hours, Ithaca Police Department Officers responded to the 400 block of. Spencer Road, for a home invasion that had just occurred. The caller...
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County woman faces charges for providing ‘fraudulent information’

A Cortland County woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services (DSS), according to a report. Tanesha M. Bennett, 38 of Cortland, provided “fraudulent information” to the County DSS in regard to her residency and household composition,...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Women Shot After Domestic Dispute In Downtown Cortland Apt

Around 1:30 pm this afternoon there was a heavy police response after a reported shooting in an apartment at 107 Main Street. Reports suggest that the victim knows the shooter and a domestic dispute is what led to the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation say Cortland City Police. City...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents

State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
MASSENA, NY
WETM

Child Victims Act helps Broome County man get closure 45 years later

BROOME COUNTY, NY (WETM) — At the age of 5, Jeffrey Moat was sexually abused by his uncle. The abuse ruined his childhood, leading him down a path of substance abuse. At 15 years old, Jeffrey began drinking and using marijuana, a few years later he turned to more dangerous substances. He began isolating himself, unable to form trusting relationships fearing that he would be revictimized. “It had a profound effect on me. I mean for a child to be introduced to sexuality at five years old it was pretty damaging,” said Jeffrey.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Re-Sentenced to Prison for Violating Probation Terms

The Broome County District Attorney's Office says two people have been re-sentenced to prison for violating the terms of their probation. Tashia M. Corey of Endicott pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree and was sentenced to five years of probation in December 2021.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Individuals arrested following disturbance in Cortland

Two individuals were arrested following a disturbance at a residence on Homer Avenue in Cortland, according to a city police report. The report noted that Christopher J. Gleason, 32, was inside the residence and refused to “allow a female and a child to leave the residence,” while a disturbance was taking place inside.
CORTLAND, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Late-night dispute results in fight, assault charges

ITHACA, N.Y.—One man is in custody after an argument over loud music turned violent around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Sgt. Michael Meskill of the Ithaca Police Department announced that police were called to an apartment building on West Seneca Street for a report of a dispute over loud music.
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

