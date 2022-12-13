Read full article on original website
Insane Video Footage of Yesterday’s Tornado In The Dallas Area
Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma are recovering from terrible storms that ripped through yesterday, December 14th, 2022. Reports say that two people were killed and five were injured. Rescue and recovery teams are still at work today. Growing up in West Texas, tornados are just a fact of life. Lubbock has...
I’ll Bet You Won’t Take This Pre-New Years Challenge
You are made of some pretty strong stuff. Few people know that I hold "church" online every Sunday morning at 9:00. We talk about motivation, breaking bad habits, trying to get rid of anxiety, and more. I have no real training and don't really pretend that I do. What I actually do is read and study so that I personally go into each week with some goals, and if any of those things match up with what you need, then you're welcome to share.
The Ultimate New Year’s Resolution Everyone in Lubbock Should Try
As the end of the year approaches and the new year is just around the corner, many people are planning out their resolutions. The most popular resolutions tend to do with self-improvement, like exercising more, eating healthier, or losing weight. And others want to lead a better life by spending more time with friends and family, saving money, or spending less time online. No matter what your resolution is, it can be nice to have a fresh start and an open mind to new possibilities.
Are You As Excited As I Am For This Tea Location in Lubbock?
Tea people rejoice, one of Lubbock's favorites is adding another location to the area. Back in 2019, we got out first HTeaO location and people immediately fell in love. Every hour they have 27 flavors of fresh-brewed ice tea for you to try, mix and match and enjoy. This company's...
Does Lubbock Have A Strange Obsession With Deadly Shrimp And Rap Music?
So, yeah. We search for some CRAZY S#!T here in the Hubbaplex. Earlier, Kelsee Pitman gave us some insight as to Lubbock's Top 10 Google Searches of 2022. Actually, Number 1 didn't surprise me as much as the fact that we always seem to be on the hunt for a dispensary (They're in New Mexico, Cheech), or a Game Room (They ain't playing Parcheesi in there, Newb).
Harperfest Announces Lineup for Music & Comedy Festival In Lubbock
Harperfest has released its lineup for its Comedy and Music Festival. The event will be held Sunday, January 15th, from 2 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. and will feature several comedians and musicians. The event will be held at Lubbock's The Garden (1801 Buddy Holly Ave). The event will benefit the HarperFest Unity Grant, a cause I believe in deeply.
Boom: A Scandalous New Lubbock Restaurant & Bar Is Coming
A new riskay sports bar is coming to Lubbock. Will you be checking it out?. In Lubbock, we all love sports so when a new sports bar is coming we get excited. This new spot is called Bombshells. It's a restaurant that offers "an exciting atmosphere, great food, live entertainment...
Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously
I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
You Have To Check Out This New Lubbock Fluid Art Experience Opening This Week
Back in November, I told y'all about the new art place coming to Lubbock. I got a chance to check it out before anyone else and here is how it went. I had so much fun. I was so worried it was going to be hard because I have no artistic ability but the hardest part was picking out my paint.
18 Lubbock Stores & Restaraunts Open on Christmas & Christmas Eve 2022
The holidays are here and if you are looking to do some last-minute shopping, get food or just need to grab something real quick these are the places open for Christmas and Christmas Eve in Lubbock. There are restaurants, stores and each one has its hours. 21 Awesome Places to...
9 Beautiful Lubbock Parks To Stroll Through and Burn Off Pesky Holiday Calories
I've spent more time cramming food in my face under a blanket on my couch lately than I'd like to admit. I decided its time to turn over a new leaf and get more active. I've put on some extra pounds this year, and instead of beating myself up about it, or trying some stupid yo-yo diet, I'm just going to commit to walking 10,000 steps each day at a Lubbock park.
Family of Injured Lubbock First Responder Asking for Community’s Help
The family of a Lubbock First Responder that was injured in a car accident back on Friday, December 2nd is asking for the community's help. KAMC News reports that Spencer Henry, an AeroCare flight paramedic, is recovering from a traumatic brain injury on top of a spinal cord injury. Spencer's co-worker, Chase Harrison, said:
O’Donnell ISD Cancels Last day Before Break After Vehicle Crash
A vehicle roll over occurred involving three teenage girls in Lynn County. The roll over occurred Wednesday, December 14, at 7:45 p.m. on County Road 2053, Northeast of O’Donnell. KAMC news reported Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the incident did reveal that vehicle had drifted left into an eastbound lane before traveling into a south ditch. Once in the ditch the driver overcorrected in the opposite direction, right, which caused the vehicle to skid and spin on its side and come to a stop in a ditch .
Bruno Steel House Catches Fire Three Months After Being Bought
A fire occurred in Eastern Lubbock County at a very popular and one of a kind location. Emergency crews were dispatched at 3:47 p.m. to a grass fire near a home in Ransom Canyon. At the scene emergency crews discovered that the Bruno Steel House was actually on fire instead.
How You Can Help Lubbock Animals in Need this Holiday Season
While we venture into the season of giving, don’t forget to give back to those in need. No matter what you are passionate about, if you are able to give back, it can change someone’s life for the better. One of my personal passions is animal rescue. So,...
Two Local Fires are Under Investigation by Fire Marshal’s Office
Two fires occurred locally in less than 24-hours of each other. Lubbock Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the first fire at 10:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 13. KAMC news reported that the fire did cause some portions of the area to be closed off until early morning Wednesday, December 14. The fire did occur in an abandoned building and caused extensive damage to the facility.
