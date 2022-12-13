ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

I’ll Bet You Won’t Take This Pre-New Years Challenge

You are made of some pretty strong stuff. Few people know that I hold "church" online every Sunday morning at 9:00. We talk about motivation, breaking bad habits, trying to get rid of anxiety, and more. I have no real training and don't really pretend that I do. What I actually do is read and study so that I personally go into each week with some goals, and if any of those things match up with what you need, then you're welcome to share.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Ultimate New Year’s Resolution Everyone in Lubbock Should Try

As the end of the year approaches and the new year is just around the corner, many people are planning out their resolutions. The most popular resolutions tend to do with self-improvement, like exercising more, eating healthier, or losing weight. And others want to lead a better life by spending more time with friends and family, saving money, or spending less time online. No matter what your resolution is, it can be nice to have a fresh start and an open mind to new possibilities.
LUBBOCK, TX
Does Lubbock Have A Strange Obsession With Deadly Shrimp And Rap Music?

So, yeah. We search for some CRAZY S#!T here in the Hubbaplex. Earlier, Kelsee Pitman gave us some insight as to Lubbock's Top 10 Google Searches of 2022. Actually, Number 1 didn't surprise me as much as the fact that we always seem to be on the hunt for a dispensary (They're in New Mexico, Cheech), or a Game Room (They ain't playing Parcheesi in there, Newb).
LUBBOCK, TX
Harperfest Announces Lineup for Music & Comedy Festival In Lubbock

Harperfest has released its lineup for its Comedy and Music Festival. The event will be held Sunday, January 15th, from 2 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. and will feature several comedians and musicians. The event will be held at Lubbock's The Garden (1801 Buddy Holly Ave). The event will benefit the HarperFest Unity Grant, a cause I believe in deeply.
LUBBOCK, TX
Family Seeks Help To Bury Lubbock Man Who Died Mysteriously

I can't imagine the horror of losing a family member suddenly and unexpectedly right before the holidays. It is something we all hope and pray will never happen to us. Sadly, one Lubbock family is dealing with that incredible pain- and more- right now. Patrick Jones not only passed unexpectedly...
LUBBOCK, TX
O’Donnell ISD Cancels Last day Before Break After Vehicle Crash

A vehicle roll over occurred involving three teenage girls in Lynn County. The roll over occurred Wednesday, December 14, at 7:45 p.m. on County Road 2053, Northeast of O’Donnell. KAMC news reported Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the incident did reveal that vehicle had drifted left into an eastbound lane before traveling into a south ditch. Once in the ditch the driver overcorrected in the opposite direction, right, which caused the vehicle to skid and spin on its side and come to a stop in a ditch .
LYNN COUNTY, TX
Two Local Fires are Under Investigation by Fire Marshal’s Office

Two fires occurred locally in less than 24-hours of each other. Lubbock Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the first fire at 10:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 13. KAMC news reported that the fire did cause some portions of the area to be closed off until early morning Wednesday, December 14. The fire did occur in an abandoned building and caused extensive damage to the facility.
LUBBOCK, TX
