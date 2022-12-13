Read full article on original website
USA619
5d ago
Our own government is allowing this debacle to happen as we speak. They’re probably getting royalties and subsidies off the cartel.!
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Asks for Information in Locating Suspect Believed to be Armed and Dangerous
SWAT Standoff - Spring Valley. December 18, 2022 - On Saturday, December 17 just before 4:00 p.m., deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station received a radio call of a domestic violence incident occurring in the 8900 block of. Spring Place in Spring Valley. Mario Sandoval (DOB 05/29/1990) was...
Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested
San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
San Diego Channel
Man trying to intervene in argument stabbed in Southcrest
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old man was stabbed five times Saturday while trying to intervene in an argument between a man and a woman in the Southcrest neighborhood, police said. The stabbing happened at about 12:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South 43rd Street when the victim...
NBC Bay Area
Video of Woman Attacked By Homeless Man Underlines Downtown San Diego Safety
Royal India has been serving hungry diners in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter for almost two decades. But an increase in homelessness in the area makes owner Sam Kambol wonder whether safety concerns will drive away customers. “Things have changed,” said Sam Kambol, owner of Royal India. “There is no control...
DA Clears Officers in 10 Police Shootings, Half Dating Back More Than 2 Years
The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office has cleared 18 law enforcement officers of criminal liability in 10 separate police shootings, seven of them fatal, officials said Friday. The shootings date from May 2020 to February of this year; six involve officers from the San Diego Police Department, three...
Man arrested in Singapore, charged with San Diego child molestation
A man accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl at a church on the University of San Diego campus, then fleeing the country, pleaded not guilty Thursday to three felony child molestation counts.
SWAT standoff ends with suspect not found
A SWAT standoff Saturday in Spring Valley ended with the man deputies were looking for still at large, authorities said.
DA's office clears officers in 10 San Diego County police shootings
18 local law enforcement officers have been cleared of criminal liability in 10 different police shootings, seven of which resulted in fatalities.
Bicyclist killed in Valley Center hit-and-run identified by family members
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Authorities are looking for the driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in North County near Valley Center Road. The family of Mario Lucero described the 71-year-old as very loving and kind. They said he was a fantastic grandfather and are still wrapping their...
California Man Shot by Elderly Homeowner for Attempting to Steal His Goat
On a warm December afternoon (it is San Diego, after all), a 79-year-old California resident and his wife were enjoying a quiet day at home when it suddenly sounded as though a riot had broken out among their dog and goats outside. Venturing out to the yard to determine the...
Meth, stolen gun found in East County home during arrests: Sheriff’s
Deputies discovered illegal drugs, a stolen gun and stolen credit cards inside an El Cajon home while arresting two suspects in connection with a burglary, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch
SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
NBC San Diego
Mexican Mafia Sold Drugs, Staged Kidnappings at House in Encanto: Police and FBI in San Diego
The San Diego Police Department and the FBI arrested seven accused gang members and seized drugs and weapons from a so-called stash house in Encanto, which was the focal point of "Operation Scrapbusters." Six men and a woman with ties to the Mexican Mafia were taken into custody, accused of...
San Diego District Attorney presses felony charge against 12-year-old over Snapchat message
The 7th grader ran out of the principal's office at Carmel Valley Middle School. His 13-word Snapchat post later that day would eventually lead to a felony charge. Dorian Hargrove, Marcella Lee (Anchor/Reporter), Mike Edison. Published: 10:48 PM PST December 15, 2022. Updated: 5:39 AM PST December 16, 2022. SAN...
Man accused of cutting teenage girl's throat at Chula Vista bus stop faces judge
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers received a call from the teen saying her “throat had been cut by a stranger who fled on foot in the 500 block of Broadway.”
Man accused of stealing mini Goldendoodle, ‘Chancho’ in court
SAN DIEGO — The man accused of stealing ‘Chancho,’ a mini Goldendoodle, from a Utah family in August, was in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing to determine if the case would go to trial. Defendant Johnny Smith sat in court next to his attorney while the...
2 wounded in Mountain View shooting
Two 19-year-olds were wounded Friday after being shot in Mountain View, according to San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Person Hospitalized After Being Shot in Chula Vista Walmart
A Chula Vista police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart at 1150 Broadway in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, according to police. The situation started from a report of a man attacking...
Solana Beach woman charged with murdering stepdad takes stand
SAN DIEGO — A Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather took the witness stand Thursday, testifying in her own defense. Prosecutors allege Jade Janks, 39, killed her stepfather by giving him pills and suffocating him, after finding naked photos of herself on his computer. On the stand,...
Family says staff at San Diego psychiatric hospital failed to stop suicide of loved one
SAN DIEGO — On July 4, 2022, a San Diego grandmother and her two daughters got the call they feared would come. Their nephew, 22-year-old Tyler Thatcher-Cox was dead. Thatcher-Cox, they learned, hung himself with a noose he made from a bed sheet while he was on suicide watch at Aurora Behavioral Health.
