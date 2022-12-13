ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 11

USA619
5d ago

Our own government is allowing this debacle to happen as we speak. They’re probably getting royalties and subsidies off the cartel.!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Transient Sees Driver with a Flat, Tries to Help, Gets Arrested

San Diego police arrested a man Sunday after he tried to help a stranded motorist in an unusual way – by “borrowing” a piece of heavy equipment. A driver with a flat tire was sitting in the Grocery Outlet parking lot in the East Village, according to OnScene.TV, when a transient allegedly went to a construction site, climbed into an excavator and drove it across the street to the store.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Man trying to intervene in argument stabbed in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old man was stabbed five times Saturday while trying to intervene in an argument between a man and a woman in the Southcrest neighborhood, police said. The stabbing happened at about 12:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South 43rd Street when the victim...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Person Hospitalized After Being Shot in Chula Vista Walmart

A Chula Vista police officer was involved in a shooting at a Walmart at 1150 Broadway in Chula Vista Sunday night, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. One person was shot and transported to the hospital, according to police. The situation started from a report of a man attacking...
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Solana Beach woman charged with murdering stepdad takes stand

SAN DIEGO — A Solana Beach woman charged with murdering her stepfather took the witness stand Thursday, testifying in her own defense. Prosecutors allege Jade Janks, 39, killed her stepfather by giving him pills and suffocating him, after finding naked photos of herself on his computer. On the stand,...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy