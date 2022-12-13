Health officials are encouraging people to use virtual walk ins instead of emergency admist rise in respiratory illnesses

Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Surry Elementary School students are trying a new approach to giving this holiday season
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
wabi.tv
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight.
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help
MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
17-month-old "Enzo your Friend-Zo" spreading holiday cheer to his medical care teams
MAINE, USA — 17-month-old Lorenzo Caiazzo, also known as "Enzo your Friend-Zo," of Sebago, spent Friday morning with his family delivering holiday platters and waters to his medical care teams at several locations in southern Maine. Lorenzo is preparing to spend his first Christmas at home with his family....
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
Simple Tip Saves Folks From “Second Shovel”
With talks of our first significant snowfall for the state this winter season on the horizon, it seems appropriate to bring back this little trip that could save you a big hassle during your driveway cleanup efforts. Like many folks out there, snow removal is one of my least favorite...
mainepublic.org
3,000 Mainers could be evicted when pandemic assistance program ends, Mills warns
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says roughly 3,000 people could be evicted when a federal emergency housing assistance program goes away at the end of the year. Some 34,000 Maine households used the housing assistance program, which was created during the pandemic to help people stay housed amid soaring rents and housing costs.
WGME
Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more
FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
One Brave Soul Is Threatening A Petition To End Maine’s Winters
I think we've all wanted to do something about the cold. But what can you actually do. Well, then answer is simple. Nothing. We can do absolutely nothing about it. I've wanted to somehow, secretly. Like, if I could have a super power, it would be to change the weather. Then it would only rain at night, and it would never be humid, hahaha.
southarkansassun.com
$450 Relief Checks Proposed in Governor Mills’ Heating Assistance Package
Governor Janet Mills of Maine has proposed a $474 million emergency winter energy relief plan that aims to help struggling residents during the winter season. The plan includes $450 checks for qualified residents, as well as an additional $50 million for home heating assistance programs and $21 million for emergency housing programs.
Powerful Storm Likely to Bring Heavy Wind & Power Outages to Maine Friday
This past weekend was a 'doozie' of a storm for many people across the state of Maine. Not only were we faced with large amounts of snow, but that snow was super-heavy and wicked wet. Sure, it was great for building snowmen but it was horrible for shoveling and plowing. Oh, and don't even get me started about how the ground wasn't frozen enough and now a good portion of my driveway is on my lawn.
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Sunday, December 18, 2022. 7:00 am.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
WMTW
Maine's first major snowstorm of the season leaves tens of thousands without power
NORWAY, Maine — Maine’s first major snowstorm of the season brought heavy, wet precipitation to the state, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers. According to Central Maine Power, 108,700 customers lost power with 65,000 outages remaining at roughly 5 p.m. Saturday. In a release, the...
Which Maine Specialty License Plate Is the Most Popular? Here’s How They Rank By Sales
In 1994, Maine began offering specialty license plates for an extra charge beyond registration, with a portion of the extra fees going to a cause depicted on the plates. Currently there are nine specialty plates available in Maine. The Bangor Daily News gathered the data of sales from specialty plates...
wabi.tv
Snow wraps around the back of the system as it continues to push east
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A first alert weather day is in effect for inland areas tonight through Sunday morning. A low-pressure system continues to work its way up and along the coastline today, producing widespread snowfall. Winter weather advisories and warnings are in place across interior and northern locations. Snow eventually tapers off for Bangor and areas south by tomorrow morning, snow will continue to linger in northern Maine through Monday morning. Additional snow accumulations across the state will range from a trace to 2″ for Bangor toward Augusta and along the coastline. An additional 3-6″ for areas north of Bangor, and an additional 6-8″ for the crown of Maine. Snow consistency is very wet and slushy, continue to shovel in increments so your not bearing all the weight all at once. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s .
NECN
Maine State Police Respond to 183 Crashes in 30 Hours Amid Snow Storm
A powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some parts of New England, making travel dangerous on snow-covered roads across the region. Maine State Police said they responded to 183 crashes between 5 p.m. Friday and 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Fortunately there were only minor injuries, police said, but they...
