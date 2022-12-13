Read full article on original website
Advance Life Support is Now an Option for LCFD Paramedics
Lafayette County Fire Department has recently obtained five new Zoll X Series Cardiac Monitors/Defibrillators that can be used by any of the 14 LCFD paramedics when responding to medical calls in Lafayette County. Adding these cardiac monitors makes LCFD one of the few Fire Departments in Mississippi to operate cardiac...
Strong Cold Front to Bring Single Digit Temps, Possible Snow Thursday
Almost as if on cue, winter is coming. The first official day of winter is Wednesday and Lafayette County could see its first snowfall 24 hours later as an arctic cold front makes its way into the Mid-South on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, it is the coldest...
Graphene Research Highlighted at Global Conference
A team from the University of Mississippi School of Engineering recently joined more than 3,000 researchers, government officials and industry leaders from around the world at the second annual PUZZLE X conference. Held Nov. 14-17 in Spain, the event focuses on frontier technologies and their potential to create a more...
Command Sgt. Maj. Buford Babb Died Thursday at the Age of 87
Ret. Command Sgt. Maj. Buford Babb Jr., 87, died Thursday at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi. Born Marvin Buford Babb Jr. in Memphis, he was the son of the late Marvin Sr. and Ollie Blanche Wilbourn Babb. He attended University High School in Oxford where he was a member of the football team and a pitcher for the baseball team, according to his obituary.
State News: UMMC, BCBSMS Reach Agreement
The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement. Effective now, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual professional providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans, including the Federal Employee Plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans from other states.
Water Valley Man Charged with Statutory Rape
On Sunday, Dec. 11, the Oxford Police Department was notified by the hospital that they had a juvenile reporting a sexual assault. After an investigation was completed, Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley was arrested on Dec. 15 for statutory rape. He was given a bond of $30,000 by...
Women’s Basketball Remains Undefeated at Home Through Non-Conference Season
In Ole Miss women’s basketball final home game of its non-conference season, the Rebels came out with a win against the McNeese State Cowgirls, 79-60, on Saturday at SJB Pavilion. Madison Scott was the sharpshooter of the day, securing her fifth double-double of the season and second in a...
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Plays Host to Temple
Ole Miss men’s basketball returns to action on Saturday afternoon as they play host to the Temple Owls. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network. Ole Miss (7-3) looks to rebound against their second AAC opponent after falling to UCF 72-61 on Wednesday night.
